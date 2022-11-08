Read full article on original website
Burning Bans In Sioux, O’Brien, and Osceola Counties Lifted
Northwest Iowa — The burning bans issued in September for O’Brien, Osceola, and Sioux counties have been lifted. Even after the recent rains, to be sure, conditions are still dry. The latest USDA crop report says 85 percent of topsoil in the northwest region is rated “short” or “very short” of moisture, with only 15 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.
Sioux City to hold presentation on ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water at City Council
On Monday, the Sioux City City Council will hear a presentation from about the presence of "forever chemicals" in Sioux City's drinking water.
UPDATE: Missing Sioux City teen found
Sioux City Police Department located the missing Sioux City teen Friday afternoon.
Trooper: Failure To Maintain Control And Failure To Yield At Stop Sign Leading Causes Of Fatal Accidents
Northwest Iowa — Thanksgiving is coming up and the December holidays aren’t too far away. With people meeting up more, there are bound to be more people on the roads. And the more people that are on the roads, the more accidents there are. That’s always bad news,...
Day care deserts cause crisis in N'West Iowa
SIOUX CENTER—When Rock Valley resident Carrie Vande Kamp couldn’t find adequate child care for her two young children, she took an unprecedented step — she opened her own day care. Vande Kamp and her husband, who are both 29, have two young children, 3-year-old Adeline and 1-year-old...
Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash
(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $334,950
Be one of the first to move into Siouxland’s latest subdivision Elk Creek. This new construc…
Clay County Votes to Keep Travis Johnson as County Attorney
Spencer, IA (KICD)– One of the very few local races was for Clay County Attorney, where Travis Johnson has been returned to office by the voters. Democrat Johnson was appointed to the position two years ago and won his first election with 57 percent of the vote. Johnson tells...
Osceola County EMS Director Eyes The Future With EMS Tax Revenue
Sibley, Iowa — Citizens of Osceola County will soon be paying a tax to go toward Emergency Medical Services. A new law recently went into effect, making this possible, and Osceola County voters approved levying the tax at the polls on Tuesday by 65 percent. As a new tax, it needed at least 60 percent to pass.
Former Methodist Church In Lake Park Destroyed By Fire
Lake Park, Iowa — An apartment building in Lake Park that used to be a Methodist Church has been destroyed by fire. Lake Park Fire Chief Brandon Ehret says the old wooden structure in the town of about 1200 was engulfed by fire when his crew arrived on scene around midnight early Wednesday.
SCHMILLEN HIRED AS IA NATIONAL GUARD PUBLIC AFFAIRS DIRECTOR
A FORMER SIOUX CITY TV PERSONALITY IS THE NEW DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS FOR THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD. JACKIE SCHMILLEN WAS FORMERLY ON FOX 44 IN SIOUX CITY AND IN RECENT YEARS WAS AN ANCHOR FOR TWO DIFFERENT DES MOINES TV STATIONS. SCHMILLEN IS FROM CHEROKEE AND HAD WORKED IN...
UPDATE: Missing autistic teen from Sioux City located
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that 17-year-old Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was located on Friday afternoon. Zack went missing on Tuesday from the 800 block of S Cornelia St.
Both “O” Blood Types Especially Needed At Rock Valley Blood Drive Friday
Rock Valley, Iowa — Your next chance to help boost the blood supply in northwest Iowa is this Veterans Day Friday in Rock Valley. Lauri Hoffmann, who is the Program Coordinator for the Community Blood Bank, tells us about it. She says they always need every blood type, but...
Tyler Kanaly joins Sioux Center police
SIOUX CENTER—Whether in retail work, the military or in his new role at the Sioux Center Police Department, Tyler Kanaly enjoys finding ways to serve others. The 32-year-old Sioux Center resident began in his new job as a police officer Oct. 25. Kanaly was born and raised in Yankton,...
KLEM News for Friday, November 11
The Plymouth County 4-H and Agricultural Society held their annual meeting last night at the Le Mars Convention Center. Chairman Loren Schnepf says one of the highlights of the meeting was an expansion of their governing board, from 24 to 28. This is a working board, with the emphasis on...
Trucker injured attempting to avoid deer
SHELDON—One person was injured in a commercial motor vehicle accident 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on Highway 18, one-quarter mile west of Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Daniel Longey of Sioux Falls, SD, was driving a east when he reported he swerved to avoid a deer on the highway and lost control of his 2012 Freightliner M2 straight truck, which entered the north ditch and rolled onto its side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Dozens of children found working dangerous overnight jobs at meat plants
NEW YORK - A shocking U.S. Department of Labor investigation uncovered dozens of children as young as 13 years old working dangerous overnight shifts at meat plants. The agency asked a federal court in Nebraska to issue a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI). It is one of the nation’s leading providers of food safety sanitation at slaughtering and meat-packing factories.
O’Brien Pair Arrested For Unauthorized Credit Card Use
Paulina, IA (KICD) — A man and woman from O’Brien County are facing theft charges following an investigation into the report of a stolen credit card. The report came from a Ruthven man who told the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office that his credit card had been stolen out of his truck. Five purchases at the Casey’s and Dollar General Store in Paulina he said he did not authorize were on a bank statement he showed authorities.
Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
CITY POLICE TO TARGET ABANDONED VEHICLES
OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE INCREASING THEIR EFFORTS TO REMOVE ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLES ON CITY STREETS. THESE EFFORTS WILL TARGET VEHICLES ON CITY STREETS THAT ARE DISABLED OR OBVIOUSLY INOPERABLE AND HAVE NOT HAD LICENSE PLATES OR CURRENT REGISTRATION FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME.
