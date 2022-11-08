NEW YORK -- The midterm elections are over, and now there are big questions as Gov. Kathy Hochul starts her first full term in January.The first is whether she will move to the center and try to forge a coalition with moderate Democrats and Republicans to pass criminal justice reform.During a taping of CBS2's political talk show "The Point," both former New York governor David Paterson and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said Hochul would do well to think about bringing more people into the discussion."I think she would have allies in the Republican Party if she moderated her positions. Whether she's a moderate or not, she hasn't acted like a moderate," Blakeman said.You can watch "The Point With Marcia Kramer" Sunday morning at 11:30 on CBS2 and streaming on CBS News New York.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO