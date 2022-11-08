ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing Repair

After contentious Chicago City Council meeting last week regarding Board of Education and CPS leaders failure to attend council meetings, request by the Board of Education for almost $5.75 million for an aquaponics classroom in one school and plumbing repairs in another, may create further debate regarding transparency and accountability.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Amid student death lawsuit, Latin School sues insurance provider

CHICAGO — The Latin School of Chicago — the prestigious school in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood — is suing Liberty Mutual, alleging that the insurance provider won’t fully pay for the attorneys defending the school in a separate lawsuit filed earlier this year by the parents of a student who died by suicide. Latin […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

College of DuPage Board approves $4 million payment to former president to drop lawsuit

CHICAGO (CBS) – The College of DuPage Board of Trustees voted Thursday night in favor of a $4 million settlement with its former president in exchange for him dropping a lawsuit against the school. The payment, made through the college's insurance provider, will go to Robert Breuder, who served as president of COD from 2009 until he was fired in 2015. The board voted to approve the payment at its meeting Thursday night at its main campus in Glen Ellyn. The COD Board voted in 2015 to fire Breuder, who was under fire at the time for extravagant spending at...
GLEN ELLYN, IL
fox32chicago.com

CTA president blames rash of problems at transit agency on Covid-19

CHICAGO - The president of the CTA appeared before a Chicago City Council committee on Thursday where he blamed a rash of problems at the agency on Covid-19. For months, the CTA has been plagued with complaints of issues like "ghost buses," public safety and unreliable train and bus schedules.
CHICAGO, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL

