CHICAGO (CBS) – The College of DuPage Board of Trustees voted Thursday night in favor of a $4 million settlement with its former president in exchange for him dropping a lawsuit against the school. The payment, made through the college's insurance provider, will go to Robert Breuder, who served as president of COD from 2009 until he was fired in 2015. The board voted to approve the payment at its meeting Thursday night at its main campus in Glen Ellyn. The COD Board voted in 2015 to fire Breuder, who was under fire at the time for extravagant spending at...

GLEN ELLYN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO