Valeri Nichushkin to miss about a month following ankle surgery; Avalanche’s Byram, Girard also nursing injuries

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) wait for the action to resume against the Seattle Kraken during the second period Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock) Christian Murdock/The Gazette

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are about to discover the quality of their roster depth.

Three new lower-body injuries to prominent Colorado players — defensemen Bowen Byram, Sam Girard and forward Valeri Nichushkin — were announced Tuesday by coach Jared Bednar upon the team’s return from games played in Finland.

Nichushkin will undergo ankle surgery and is expected to miss about a month. Byram is considered “week-to-week" for return and Girard is “day-to-day.” All three injuries are new to this season and not lingering from a year ago, Bednar said.

Nichushkin, after a separate ankle surgery during the offseason, had an extremely strong start to the year with 12 points (seven goals) over just seven games. Byram and Girard had combined for nine points (three goals) during the early season.

“There’s obviously some opportunity for some guys,” Bednar said. “Just like we’ve seen up front, we’ll see our D corps change a little bit. There will be opportunity for more forwards to come up here now. We’ve just got to grind through it. Injuries are going to come at certain times. You’re hoping they don’t pile up all at the same time like they kind of are for us right now.”

The Avalanche (6-4-1) are also missing the forward talents of captain Gabe Landeskog and Darren Helm with lower-body injuries. Landeskog is not expected to be back until at least January. Helm is still considered “week-to-week" for a return.

Colorado plays its next three games at home after a grueling road schedule to begin the year.

“The good news is that we’re coming home,” Bednar said. “We can get the rhythm of our game going again. Our schedule has been crazy. We’ve just got to chip away for now.”

What's next

What: Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Ball Arena

TV: Altitude TV (DirecTV, FuboTV, Evoca)

Radio: FM 92.5/AM 950