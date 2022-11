The Rhode Island Green Infrastructure Coalition (RIGIC) will host its fourth annual Stormwater Innovation Expo in partnership with the Providence Stormwater Innovation Center, the American Planning Association Rhode Island, and The Rhode Island Public Works Association. The event will take place on November 30 from 8:30AM-3:30M at the Roger Williams Park Casino (1000 Elmwood Avenue, Providence, RI 02907). Attendees will discover new and innovative products and services being used in the construction and maintenance of green stormwater infrastructure across Rhode Island and the industry.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO