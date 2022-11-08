Read full article on original website
Topicals Skin Care Nabs $10M in New Financing
Topicals skin care has received $10 million in new financing led by Cavu Consumer Partners, which has previously invested in Necessaire, Osea, Hims & Hers, and Beekeeper's Naturals. Topicals founder and CEO Olamide Olowe is reportedly the youngest Black female entrepreneur to raise millions in funding. Her previous investors have...
Pilot Chemical Company Hires North American Sales Manager
Pilot Chemical Company announced the hire of North American sales manager Amy Stein, who brings 24 years of experience in surfactants and specialty chemicals. In this position, she will be responsible for managing all sales activities with Pilot Chemical customers and working with distributors in North America. Prior to joining...
Natura &Co Q3 2022 Net Revenue Falls
Natura &Co Q3 2022 consolidated net revenue totaled BRL 9.0 billion, a drop of 5.7% compared to the same period of 2021. Revenues grew in constant currency terms due to a strong performance at Natura &Co Latam (up 10.2%) and Aesop (up 21.5%), but was partially offset by a 19.5% at The Body Shop and 8.1% drop at Avon International (excluding Russia and Ukraine).
Decoding Beauty's Waste Crisis
More than 10% of beauty and personal care products go to waste, per a new report from Avery Dennison, including the discard of 4% of stock due to perishing, spoiling or damage, as well as disposing of 6.2% due to overproduction. Notably, the beauty sector has the highest amount of...
Givaudan Debuts Upgraded MoodScentz+ Fragrance and Oral Care Flavors Design Program
Givaudan announced the debut of the upgraded MoodScentz fragrance and oral care flavors design program—MoodScentz+. MoodScentz+ is designed to redefine our understanding of emotional experience while introducing a new neurobiology measurement capability based on extensive data mining. See archived: Givaudan Introduces MoodScentz Fragrance Technologies. Designed to offer perfumers and...
