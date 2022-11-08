Read full article on original website
Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center holds grand opening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Villa of Hope celebrated the grand opening of the Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center Thursday. Polisseni was well-known in the Rochester area as an artist, fashion designer and philanthropist. He passed away almost two years ago from alcohol addiction, and the treatment center was named in his honor […]
Career fair educates others about employment opportunities in construction
Rochester, N.Y. — Many were able to learn about emerging employment opportunities in construction at the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester on Saturday. New York State Assemblymembers Harry Bronson and Demond Meeks partnered with UNiCON Rochester Careers in Construction Inc. and hosted a career fair focusing on construction.
City of Rochester’s Buy-the-Block program application deadline coming up on Nov. 15
While the program is providing an important step in homeownership, it also helps assists folks with wealth building according to Wheeler.
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?
Moving to a new city is a big step for any individual. There are many things to think about when moving to this city. In this article, we will discuss 5 of the top reasons people love moving to Rochester NY that will help you get started on your new adventure!
Judge Blocks The State From Issuing Local Recreational Marijuana Licenses
A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction blocking the state from issuing some of the first licenses for recreational marijuana businesses. Under the state law, the first licenses are supposed to go to New Yorkers or family members with past marijuana convictions. But the judge sided with a Michigan...
RCSD state monitor makes new recommendations
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District's state-appointed monitor is making new recommendations to improve academic progress. Shelley Jallow is advising the district to improve its summer school programming, beginning this school year, along with additional training for staff on curriculum and progress monitoring. She also recommended creating,...
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announces proposed budget for 2023
The press conference will take place at the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center at 11:30 a.m.
House of Mercy sued for August machete attack
According to the lawsuit, on August 6, the resident attacked another resident Cameron Schuler with a machete, severely injuring his face, hand, and arm.
WHY ROC: Rochester-based tech company expanding wearable augmented reality industry
The technology is used in various markets but largely in the medical space.
RPD: Man found dead on Industrial Street
Officers said they found an unidentified, deceased male approximately 30 years of age in a shelter.
Police Chief Alan Laird retires from Town of Irondequoit
Police Chief Alan Laird has worked for the Town of Irondequoit for over 22 years.
Tops Markets to honor veterans with 11 percent discount
On Veterans Day, Tops Friendly Markets will provide U.S. veterans and their immediate family members with an 11 percent discount on their total order.
Pet of the Week: Bubsy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Bubsy is a 5-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Do you love those large-cheeked and muscular felines? If so, do we have a cat for you! Bubsy is a brawny guy with cheeks that go on forever. His hobbies include eating (and boy can this guy eat. He loves wet cat food), talking (he’s generally asking for more food), cheek rubs, and sometimes cuddling with his people.
Foodlink increases distribution of holiday food boxes
Rochester, N.Y. — With inflation impacting countless consumers and families this year, the holiday season will be a difficult one for many. The need for emergency food increases during the holidays and that’s why Foodlink is increasing its distribution of holiday food boxes. Each one contains fresh, healthy...
Local Wineries ask Hochul to Shut Down Greenidge Generation
DRESDEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- With Governor Kathy Hochul recently locking up another four years in office, local wineries and environmental groups held a press conference Thursday morning to urge her to sign a cryptocurrency mining moratorium bill. Along with requesting Hochul sign the moratorium, which would prevent future crypto-mining operations from opening, they also asked her to take concrete steps to shut down the already operational crypto-mining operation at Greenidge Generation in Dresden.
Kucko’s Camera: Livingston County Veterans Monument
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera to the Livingston County Veterans Monument in Groveland. Location
PAB investigation report to be released next week
Rochester, N.Y. — A long-awaited report on the city's investigation into the suspension of Police Accountability Board Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds is due out next week. The report was initially expected Oct. 31 but was delayed by COVID-related illness within the investigative team, according to a correspondence between...
Pedestrian hit by car on Chili Avenue at Old Scottsville Road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was hospitalized Thursday after being hit by a car at the intersection of Chili Avenue and Old Scottsville Road. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the 36-year-old woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital around 5:25 p.m. Investigators did not release any information about her condition. Police say […]
Veterans Day events in the Rochester area
Rochester and surrounding areas are getting ready for Veterans Day on November 11. Events will go through the weekend and are set to honor veterans within the community.
Beikirch, Hasenauer honored with New York State memorial highway designations
New York State — Two men from the Rochester area who served in the U.S. Army are being honored on this Veterans Day with highways named in their memory. Gary Beikirch earned the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam, saving lives as he sustained life-threatening injuries. Upon returning home, Beikirch served as a school counselor in Greece and co-founded the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester. He died of cancer last year at age 74.
