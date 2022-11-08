ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, AL

Shelby Reporter

Spain Park honors veterans with addition of bricks to Patriot’s Corner

HOOVER – Spain Park High School recently held a wreath laying ceremony in honor of veterans as they celebrated the addition of engraved bricks to Patriot’s Corner. On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 1:25 p.m. a ceremony was held in which nine engraved bricks were added to Spain Park High School’s Patriot’s Corner in honor of graduates who are serving or have served in the military.
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Spain Park’s swim team advances to Central Sectional Meet

BIRMINGHAM – Spain Park’s swim team advanced to the Central Sectional Meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex in late November after their performance in their meet on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Carson Muir finished first in the women’s 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.70. Muir placed second in the...
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Briarwood swim team to compete in Central Sectional Meet

BIRMINGHAM – Briarwood’s swim team competed in a swim meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Nov 9. The Briarwood Lion’s results advanced several swimmers to compete in the Central Sectional Meet. Sophomore Andrew Groves finished first in the 200-yard freestyle for the Lions. Groves also placed...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Budweiser Clydesdales prepare for Veterans Day Parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales preparing for the 75th annual national veterans day parade in Birmingham. Clydesdales have been a staple for Budweiser since 1933. Birmingham beer distributor Adams Beverages are bringing the “gentle giants” to the magic city to lead Alabama's 75th annual national Veterans Day parade.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama artist's work appears in 'Black Panther' sequel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local man is making his movie debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — without actually being in the film. Some of Larry Allen's beautiful hand-crafted pottery was used in the film. His carefully detailed vessels caught the eye of producers who were on a nationwide search.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

WATCH: Birmingham Veterans Day Parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 75th annual National Veterans Day Parade takes place in Downtown Birmingham on Friday. The parade will feature veterans of Alabama, color guards, high school band performances, drill teams, and an especially popular highlight — the Budweiser Clydesdales. The parade kicked off at 11:00 a.m....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Creations Galore and Moore in downtown Calera expands location

CALERA – Calera Main Street, announced today that Creations Galore and Moore, a locally woman-owned and operated bakery, is more than tripling in size with a new expansion. The new site is opening for business with an official ribbon cutting on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. Located at...
CALERA, AL
CBS42.com

Tuscaloosa family injured in July crash reunited at home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa mother is speaking out after she and her children were injured in a serious car accident in July. On July 13, Martin was driving her minivan with her four kids inside and struck a tractor-trailer as she got off at the Cottondale exit to merge onto Skyland Boulevard.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in St. Clair County crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Clair County Friday morning. At approximately 4:50 a.m., Jawaune Morris, 26, died when the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Divorces for Sept. 27 through Oct. 31

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Sept. 27-Oct. 31:. -Michael Keith Lewis, of Hoover, and Kahori Sora, of Hoover. -Krystal Lynn Marko, of Chelsea, and Brian Christopher Marko, of Trussville. -Darron Jones, of Helena, and Yolanda Y. Jones, of Helena. -Valerie Ann Woodruff, of Shelby, and...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Sheriff’s reports for Oct. 15 through Oct. 21

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 15-21: -Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Doug Baker Boulevard, Birmingham. A glass pipe with residue, two plastic straws with residue, marijuana (.95 gram), suspected Fentanyl (.35 gram) and meth (.05 gram) were confiscated.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

The Native American Heritage Festival is coming up on Saturday, Nov. 19—3 reasons you need to be there

Celebrate the rich Indigenous cultural history of Alabama with the Native American Heritage Festival on November 19. Read on to learn about the free, family-oriented festival featuring traditional Indigenous cuisine, storytelling, art-making activities, a petting zoo and more to immerse yourself into our region’s vibrant Native American culture. All...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Arrest reports for Oct. 25 through Oct. 30

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 25 through Oct. 30. -George Johnson, 43, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500. -Lavern Goodman, 45, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500. -Cheyanne Nicole...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Birmingham, Alabama to Grand Canyon

Get ready for an epic road trip from Birmingham, Alabama all the way to one of the country's most popular natural wonders, the Grand Canyon. Along the way, you'll visit multiple states and enjoy plenty of awesome scenery, rich heritage, and vibrant towns. The 1,700-mile road trip from Birmingham, Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

