Shelby Reporter
Spain Park honors veterans with addition of bricks to Patriot’s Corner
HOOVER – Spain Park High School recently held a wreath laying ceremony in honor of veterans as they celebrated the addition of engraved bricks to Patriot’s Corner. On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 1:25 p.m. a ceremony was held in which nine engraved bricks were added to Spain Park High School’s Patriot’s Corner in honor of graduates who are serving or have served in the military.
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park’s swim team advances to Central Sectional Meet
BIRMINGHAM – Spain Park’s swim team advanced to the Central Sectional Meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex in late November after their performance in their meet on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Carson Muir finished first in the women’s 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.70. Muir placed second in the...
Shelby Reporter
Thompson advances to Class 7A semifinals for the 6th year in a row
ALABASTER – Thompson’s prayers were answered in Warrior stadium on Friday, Nov.11 after they faced a battle of the defenses in their second-round playoff game against Vestavia Hills Rebels. Despite falling behind 3-0 at the half and leading by just two at 14-12 late in the game with...
Shelby Reporter
Briarwood swim team to compete in Central Sectional Meet
BIRMINGHAM – Briarwood’s swim team competed in a swim meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Nov 9. The Briarwood Lion’s results advanced several swimmers to compete in the Central Sectional Meet. Sophomore Andrew Groves finished first in the 200-yard freestyle for the Lions. Groves also placed...
3 Alabama high school students killed, 1 critically injured in early-morning fiery crash
Three Alabama high school students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early-morning crash in Cullman County. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 near County Road 549, said Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The vehicle lost control in curve, hit a guardrail and then struck a tree.
wvtm13.com
Budweiser Clydesdales prepare for Veterans Day Parade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales preparing for the 75th annual national veterans day parade in Birmingham. Clydesdales have been a staple for Budweiser since 1933. Birmingham beer distributor Adams Beverages are bringing the “gentle giants” to the magic city to lead Alabama's 75th annual national Veterans Day parade.
wvtm13.com
Alabama artist's work appears in 'Black Panther' sequel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local man is making his movie debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — without actually being in the film. Some of Larry Allen's beautiful hand-crafted pottery was used in the film. His carefully detailed vessels caught the eye of producers who were on a nationwide search.
wvtm13.com
WATCH: Birmingham Veterans Day Parade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 75th annual National Veterans Day Parade takes place in Downtown Birmingham on Friday. The parade will feature veterans of Alabama, color guards, high school band performances, drill teams, and an especially popular highlight — the Budweiser Clydesdales. The parade kicked off at 11:00 a.m....
New golf cart dealership in Trussville announces grand opening, chance to win 2022 cart
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Icon Trussville has announced that the grand opening will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those who attend and stay for the entire grand opening will have a chance to win a brand-new 2022 Icon I40 Golf Cart. Icon Trussville will also provide […]
Shelby Reporter
Creations Galore and Moore in downtown Calera expands location
CALERA – Calera Main Street, announced today that Creations Galore and Moore, a locally woman-owned and operated bakery, is more than tripling in size with a new expansion. The new site is opening for business with an official ribbon cutting on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. Located at...
CBS42.com
Tuscaloosa family injured in July crash reunited at home
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa mother is speaking out after she and her children were injured in a serious car accident in July. On July 13, Martin was driving her minivan with her four kids inside and struck a tractor-trailer as she got off at the Cottondale exit to merge onto Skyland Boulevard.
Birmingham man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Clair County Friday morning. At approximately 4:50 a.m., Jawaune Morris, 26, died when the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the […]
Shelby Reporter
Divorces for Sept. 27 through Oct. 31
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Sept. 27-Oct. 31:. -Michael Keith Lewis, of Hoover, and Kahori Sora, of Hoover. -Krystal Lynn Marko, of Chelsea, and Brian Christopher Marko, of Trussville. -Darron Jones, of Helena, and Yolanda Y. Jones, of Helena. -Valerie Ann Woodruff, of Shelby, and...
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Oct. 15 through Oct. 21
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 15-21: -Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Doug Baker Boulevard, Birmingham. A glass pipe with residue, two plastic straws with residue, marijuana (.95 gram), suspected Fentanyl (.35 gram) and meth (.05 gram) were confiscated.
Bham Now
The Native American Heritage Festival is coming up on Saturday, Nov. 19—3 reasons you need to be there
Celebrate the rich Indigenous cultural history of Alabama with the Native American Heritage Festival on November 19. Read on to learn about the free, family-oriented festival featuring traditional Indigenous cuisine, storytelling, art-making activities, a petting zoo and more to immerse yourself into our region’s vibrant Native American culture. All...
Alabama State, Alabama A&M presidents reach consensus on Magic City Classic future
The magic is staying—more than likely. The presidents of Alabama State and Alabama A&M, whose schools compete in the historic annual football rivalry—and citywide family reunion—will keep The Magic City Classic at Legion Field for at least the next four years, pending approval of a new four-year agreement with the City of Birmingham.
Bham Now
Meet the family behind Smith’s Variety—a Crestline favorite since 1950
A quaint store brimming with toys, candy, party goods and everything in between is nestled in Crestline Village. The sign’s red and white letters may be shiny and new, but Smith’s Variety has been part of this community since 1950. Read on to learn how this one family has continued its legacy.
Shelby Reporter
Arrest reports for Oct. 25 through Oct. 30
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 25 through Oct. 30. -George Johnson, 43, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500. -Lavern Goodman, 45, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500. -Cheyanne Nicole...
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway, Bessemer Cutoff DA Lynneice Washington re-elected
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway was elected to his second term as the county’s top cop on Tuesday, garnering 52 percent in Tuesday’s vote after 99.45 percent of the votes were counted. Pettway, 58, was elected four years ago as Jefferson County’s first Black sheriff. Pettway has...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Birmingham, Alabama to Grand Canyon
Get ready for an epic road trip from Birmingham, Alabama all the way to one of the country's most popular natural wonders, the Grand Canyon. Along the way, you'll visit multiple states and enjoy plenty of awesome scenery, rich heritage, and vibrant towns. The 1,700-mile road trip from Birmingham, Alabama...
