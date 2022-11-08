Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s water polo to host USC in high-stakes Crosstown Splashdown
The Bruins are on the verge of postseason play, but they must first get past their crosstown rivals. No. 2 UCLA men’s water polo (20-2, 1-1 MPSF) plays its final game of the regular season Friday, hosting No. 3 USC (15-5, 1-1) in the Crosstown Splashdown. The two teams...
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s basketball freshman guards lead the way in new season
After a 36-point victory to open the season, the Bruins and their top-ranked recruiting class in the country will take the court again Thursday. UCLA women’s basketball (1-0) is set to face UC Riverside (0-1) at home in its second game of the season. The matchup marks the teams’ 14th matchup win history, with Riverside garnering wins most recently in 1972 and 1973.
dailybruin.com
Grace’s Whits: UCLA women’s soccer can bounce back to contend for NCAA title after recent losses
The Bruins were defeated in their final conference game Friday by their crosstown rivals for the first time in seven years. The Pac-12 trophy that sat looming in the distance did not accompany them home to Westwood. Instead, up north, the Cardinal clinched their first Pac-12 championship since 2019, erasing...
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s basketball tames Cal Poly Mustangs in first game of new season
This post was updated Nov. 7 at 8:51 p.m. After limited rotations because of injuries in recent years, the Bruins showed off their new-look squad’s depth in a season-opening victory. All five freshmen members of the nation’s top recruiting class scored as UCLA women’s basketball (1-0) commenced a new...
sports360az.com
Roch Cholowsky Signs NLI to UCLA
Chandler shortstop Roch Cholowsky made his commitment to play baseball at UCLA official on Nov. 9. The senior star baseball player signed his National Letter of Intent alongside seven of his teammates, all of whom are moving on to play Division I baseball. The 2023 class of signees is the largest to go on to play DI baseball in Hamilton High School history.
dailybruin.com
Women’s volleyball to take on Cal, Stanford in final regular season home stand
The Bruins will close out their final home stand of the regular season against two Northern California Pac-12 foes. UCLA women’s volleyball (13-10, 7-7 Pac-12) will play California (7-17, 0-14) on Thursday and No. 8 Stanford (18-4, 13-1) on Saturday as the blue and gold hope to extend its three-match win streak.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s volleyball takes down Arizona State to secure three-game win streak
On its fifth match point of the contest, Arizona State’s effort to equalize the score fell short. An attempted kill rebounded off two Bruin blockers and floated toward the ground. But graduate outside hitter/opposite élan McCall planted her left leg and leapt right, swinging her right arm and gaining enough power to force the ball back over the net.
WATCH: Jaylin Davies Talks Transferring to UCLA, Thoughts on Arizona
The former Oregon cornerback came to Westwood and recorded an interception in the end zone that sealed the Bruins' win over Arizona State.
Yardbarker
The 20 greatest players in UCLA football history
Kenny Washington, Running Back (1937-39) Also a standout on the UCLA baseball team, Washington rushed for 1,915 yards, a school record for more than 30 years, and still ranks within the school's career top 20. Washington spent time at quarterback and was a starting defensive back. He is considered one of the Bruins' first Black star football players. He was honored as a second-team All-American in 1939, and his No. 13 was retired by the university.
UC Davis beats neighbor Cal for first time in 34 tries
Elijah Pepper and Ty Johnson combined for all of the scoring in a late 11-0 run Monday night, rallying UC
Breaking down the Open Division LA City Section playoff football bracket
Undefeated San Pedro is the No. 1 seed.
California election results 2022: From local to national races, here's what we know so far
Election Day is over but results continue to pour in, with many races in Southern California and around the country too tight to call.
NBC Bay Area
Lone $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner in California; SF Player Wins Over $1 Million
The Bay Area did not have a billion-dollar winner in the Powerball draw, but someone in San Francisco came away with more than $1 million after matching five numbers, according to the California Lottery. A lone jackpot ticket in the $2.04 billion Powerball draw was sold in the Southern California...
californiaglobe.com
California’s Blue City Crime Wave is On the Ballot
Massive spikes in violent and retail crime is one of the most important issues on the ballot this November, and especially in California. Crime is spiking across the state. In Sacramento’s Midtown residential neighborhood, a woman was robbed Thursday. She screamed for help. Neighbors stood and watched. KCRA reported:
laloyolan.com
Harry's House is everything we wanted and more
Ever since Oct. 23, the Kia Forum has become a haven for Harry Styles fans. They can be spotted pitching tents that surround the Forum. The colorful faux feathers that once belonged to their various boas float through the streets of Inglewood. They travel in large groups in sparkly pants with the letters “H” and “S” hand-painted onto the back pockets. The only reason for this can be the Harry Styles 15 night residency at the Forum.
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Rick Caruso Holds Slim Lead Over Karen Bass
UPDATE, 6 AM: Campaigns are closely watching Los Angeles County’s infamously slow vote counting this morning as developer Rick Caruso maintains a lead over Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA). Caruso leads 51.25% to Bass with 48.75%, with 44% reporting. Related Story California Proposition Results: Voters Pass Protections For Abortion Rights And Give Boost To Arts Funding; Reject Tax On Millionaires And Defeat Sports Betting Measures Related Story Georgia Senate Race Set For Runoff Between Raphael Warnock & Herschel Walker; May Determine Who Controls Upper Chamber Related Story Midterms 2022: Dr. Oz Concedes To Fetterman; Ron Johnson Defeats Mandela Barnes In Wisconsin; Control Of Congress Still Undecided – Update Both...
theeastsiderla.com
L.A. River roars to life
Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller
Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
Winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A ticket-holder in California won the $2.04 billion jackpot offered by the largest Powerball in history. The billionaire bought the ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, in Los Angeles County, matching all six lucky numbers. One ticket in San Francisco, which had five numbers but not the Powerball number, won […]
Eater
Maui’s Best Hawaiian Shave Ice Just Landed its First Mainland Store in Los Feliz
Ululani’s, an extremely popular Hawaiian shave ice chain from Maui, has expanded to the mainland with its first location in the most unlikely place — inside a Los Feliz art supply store. The sweets shop, which opened on October 15, takes up a diminutive 175 square-foot corner of Blue Rooster Art Supplies at 4661 1/2 Hollywood Boulevard.
