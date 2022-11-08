ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybruin.com

UCLA women’s basketball freshman guards lead the way in new season

After a 36-point victory to open the season, the Bruins and their top-ranked recruiting class in the country will take the court again Thursday. UCLA women’s basketball (1-0) is set to face UC Riverside (0-1) at home in its second game of the season. The matchup marks the teams’ 14th matchup win history, with Riverside garnering wins most recently in 1972 and 1973.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sports360az.com

Roch Cholowsky Signs NLI to UCLA

Chandler shortstop Roch Cholowsky made his commitment to play baseball at UCLA official on Nov. 9. The senior star baseball player signed his National Letter of Intent alongside seven of his teammates, all of whom are moving on to play Division I baseball. The 2023 class of signees is the largest to go on to play DI baseball in Hamilton High School history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

UCLA women’s volleyball takes down Arizona State to secure three-game win streak

On its fifth match point of the contest, Arizona State’s effort to equalize the score fell short. An attempted kill rebounded off two Bruin blockers and floated toward the ground. But graduate outside hitter/opposite élan McCall planted her left leg and leapt right, swinging her right arm and gaining enough power to force the ball back over the net.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The 20 greatest players in UCLA football history

Kenny Washington, Running Back (1937-39) Also a standout on the UCLA baseball team, Washington rushed for 1,915 yards, a school record for more than 30 years, and still ranks within the school's career top 20. Washington spent time at quarterback and was a starting defensive back. He is considered one of the Bruins' first Black star football players. He was honored as a second-team All-American in 1939, and his No. 13 was retired by the university.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

California’s Blue City Crime Wave is On the Ballot

Massive spikes in violent and retail crime is one of the most important issues on the ballot this November, and especially in California. Crime is spiking across the state. In Sacramento’s Midtown residential neighborhood, a woman was robbed Thursday. She screamed for help. Neighbors stood and watched. KCRA reported:
CALIFORNIA STATE
laloyolan.com

Harry's House is everything we wanted and more

Ever since Oct. 23, the Kia Forum has become a haven for Harry Styles fans. They can be spotted pitching tents that surround the Forum. The colorful faux feathers that once belonged to their various boas float through the streets of Inglewood. They travel in large groups in sparkly pants with the letters “H” and “S” hand-painted onto the back pockets. The only reason for this can be the Harry Styles 15 night residency at the Forum.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Rick Caruso Holds Slim Lead Over Karen Bass

UPDATE, 6 AM: Campaigns are closely watching Los Angeles County’s infamously slow vote counting this morning as developer Rick Caruso maintains a lead over Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA). Caruso leads 51.25% to Bass with 48.75%, with 44% reporting. Related Story California Proposition Results: Voters Pass Protections For Abortion Rights And Give Boost To Arts Funding; Reject Tax On Millionaires And Defeat Sports Betting Measures Related Story Georgia Senate Race Set For Runoff Between Raphael Warnock & Herschel Walker; May Determine Who Controls Upper Chamber Related Story Midterms 2022: Dr. Oz Concedes To Fetterman; Ron Johnson Defeats Mandela Barnes In Wisconsin; Control Of Congress Still Undecided – Update Both...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

L.A. River roars to life

Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller

Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
ALTADENA, CA
KRON4 News

Winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A ticket-holder in California won the $2.04 billion jackpot offered by the largest Powerball in history. The billionaire bought the ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, in Los Angeles County, matching all six lucky numbers. One ticket in San Francisco, which had five numbers but not the Powerball number, won […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy