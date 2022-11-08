ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023

In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
Davante Adams has sharp words on state of the Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is peeved with the sad state of the Raiders. "I've got no business being in this building" if things don't change in Las Vegas, he said, per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal (h/t Pro Football Talk). Adams criticized the current offensive...
Insider explains why Panthers might keep Baker Mayfield benched

The Carolina Panthers have multiple reasons to keep former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined until further notice. "The 2024 conditional pick sent to the Browns when the Panthers acquired Mayfield in July goes from a fourth- to a fifth-rounder if Mayfield doesn't play 70% of the snaps," ESPN's David Newton explained for a piece published Thursday. "He's currently around 60%."
Steelers’ OC Matt Canada Seems To Indicate A Behind The Scenes Battle With Mike Tomlin Has Been Raging Since Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. The 2022 Steelers are on life support and if any magic is going to happen it has to start when the Steelers touch the ball against a stout New Orleans defense. Matt Canada has had two weeks to draw up a game plan that will work and for the good of the mental health of Steeler Nation, it must.
Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video

The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
What happened between Tyrese Maxey and James Harden Beef? Controversies regarding Players of the Philadelphia 76ers explained

Mr Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers’ star player, is James Harden, and the chemistry between the two has helped improve the team’s status. The Philadelphia 76ers have two professional basketball players, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. James has been called the NBA’s best-taking footage guard and one of the complete players in the league, and he is on track to become one of the league’s most prolific scorers.
The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC

When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
Three bold predictions for Giants vs. Texans Week 10 matchup

After a week off to recharge and hopefully get some players back from injury, the New York Giants return home to take on the (1-6-1) Houston Texans on Sunday. This will be just the sixth meeting between these two franchises, with New York holding a 4-1 advantage. There’s a ton...
Cardinals Insider Provides Update On The Catcher Situation

The St. Louis Cardinals have entered the 2022-2023 MLB offseason with a few goals in mind: to acquire a catcher and add a veteran bat to their lineup. Several catchers could potentially catch the Cards’ eye this offseason. Christian Vazquez is available in free agency, as is Tucker Barnhart.
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill expected to return Sunday vs. Broncos?

The 34-year-old suffered an ankle injury during Week 7's victory over the Indianapolis Colts. While Tannehill's exact injury is unknown, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week that the quarterback was seen wearing a walking boot, leading to speculation he had suffered a high-ankle sprain. Tannehill has thrown for 1,097 yards...
Report: Lakers 'covet' one star guard in potential trade

The Los Angeles Lakers’ slow start to the season has sparked extensive speculation about potential changes both inside and outside the organization. That includes major trades, and there are definitely targets in mind. The Lakers are known to "covet" Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, according to Chris Haynes of...
Jack Sanborn received strong message from Chicago Bears DC

Jack Sanborn gets a message from his defensive coach. After trading away Roquan Smith, the Chicago Bears turned to undrafted rookie free agent Jack Sanborn to stop an elite Miami Dolphins offense. The defense played about as well as one would expect them to, given they traded away Robert Quinn and Smith before the deadline.
What’s Going On With The Dolphins Defense

I feel like I’m watching the 2021 season again with the Miami Dolphins defense in the first half of this season. Last year, this defense ranked at the bottom of major categories 3rd down defense, sacks, etc. The difference this year is the Dolphins are winning games despite the defense. When was the last time you could say that? The Dolphins’ offense has picked this team up, but the defense will have to start performing better, especially with a brutal three-game road trip around the corner. The defense has been the strength of this team over the last few years and the reason they have been in playoff contention. It’s also why head coach Mike McDaniel retained defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, most of the defensive coaches, and the players. However, here we go again. The Dolphins’ defense isn’t getting off the field consistently, pressuring the quarterback, or forcing turnovers. What is the problem?

