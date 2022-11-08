Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
Related
How Kamala Harris' Approval Ratings Stand 4 Weeks Before Midterms
The most-recent results of a poll tracker show 52.4 percent of Americans disapprove of the vice president's performance, while only 37.6 percent approve.
Despite polls, Hillary Clinton gushes over Biden's inflation efforts: 'Truly impressive'
Hillary Clinton said Thursday during an appearance on "CNN This Morning" that the work Democrats have done on the economy and inflation was "truly impressive."
Democratic strategist predicts ‘bad night’ for party because ‘we did not listen to voters’
Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen on Sunday predicted that Democrats are going to have a “bad night” on Election Day because the party failed to listen to the most urgent needs of voters. “I’m a loyal Democrat, but I am not happy … we did not listen to voters...
An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’
The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer
In a CNN exclusive, Melanie Zanona sits down with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is poised to potentially become House Speaker if Republicans win control of the House. McCarthy has vowed to launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration and says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be reinstated to her committee assignments after being stripped of her duties by Democrats in 2021 for her inflammatory remarks.
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down
Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
CNN panelist predicts 'bad night,' says Democrats didn't 'listen' to voters throughout the election
Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator Hilary Rosen said Sunday that she was "not happy" with the Democratic Party and insisted they didn't listen to voters in these elections. "I’m a loyal Democrat, but I am not happy. I just think that we did not listen to voters in this...
Black voters worry about being blamed for potential Democratic losses
Black voters are worried about bearing the brunt of the blame if Democrats lose key races on Tuesday. They are pleading for Democrats to not fall into what they see as a longstanding pattern: Black voters get blamed after Democratic disappointments, they say, and ignored after Democratic wins. And amid...
OVERVIEW: What Election Night meant for Joe Biden
Election Day 2022 is in the books, but it is not over yet. As votes are still being counted in key races, here’s an overview of what Election Night meant for the president and the rest of his term.
Donald Trump Lashes Out After Rupert Murdoch-Owned Media Outlets Pin Blame On Him For Midterm Mess, Claims They Are “All In” For Ron DeSantis — Update
UPDATE, 3:10 PM: Donald Trump groused that the “no longer great” New York Post and The Wall Street Journal are “all in” for Ron DeSantis, his potential rival for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Trump also bashed DeSantis, labeling him as “Ron DeSanctimonious” and as an “average REPUBLICAN Governor with great Public Relations.” “Ron came to me in desperate shape in 2017—he was politically dead, losing in a landslide to a very good Agriculture Commissioner, Adam Putnam, who was loaded up with cash and great poll numbers,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Ron had low approval, bad polls, and...
Stacey Abrams Has Lost Again In Her Second Bid To Become Georgia Governor
Polls had shown Kemp leading Abrams in the run-up to Tuesday’s vote, with the final Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll putting the Republican incumbent at least seven points ahead.
How Democrats' high-risk midterm meddling paid off: Biden's party took clean-sweep in contests where they spent $50 MILLION boosting election-denying MAGA Republicans because they knew they'd be easier to beat
Dumping millions to boost far-right election-denying candidates in GOP primaries whom they perceived as easier to beat in general elections seems to have paid off for liberals, even as many criticized the move as anti-democratic. This year Democratic groups launched a risky new strategy pouring over $50 million into ads...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Did Barack Obama do enough to push Stacey Abrams, Raphael Warnock to victories In Georgia?
Thousands of voters made their way to The Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia to hear former President Barack Obama stump for Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock. For Democrats, Obama continues to stand as the party’s leading figure nearly six years after he left the White House. Without doubt, Obama’s star power can influence an election that will impact the political landscape.
Majority of Latino voters plan to back Democratic candidates in midterm elections, but the support is declining
There is a support decline from Latino voters who have backed Democratic candidates for a long time that is being picked up by polls across the United States. I Registered To Vote Today stickers stock photo for illustration purpose.Adam Glanzman / Getty Images.
Future of American democracy loomed large in voters' minds
WASHINGTON — (AP) — This week’s ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left the country's future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who supported the...
Democrat Schrier wins reelection to Washington's 8th
SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep Kim Schrier has won a third term in Washington’s 8th U.S. House district, fending off a challenge from Republicans who targeted the seat as part of their efforts to flip the chamber. Schrier, a pediatrician, is the only Democrat to have held the seat since the district was created in the early 1980s. She defeated Matt Larkin, a lawyer, abortion rights opponent and former Washington attorney general candidate who painted her as too far left. Schrier stressed the results she’s achieved in office. Those results include road money for the agricultural town of Wenatchee, which will help bring the region’s apples, pears and cherries to market, and getting the city of Roslyn, best known as the setting for the TV show “Northern Exposure,” support for projects to reduce the risk of wildfire. Washington’s 8th Congressional District stretches across the Cascade Mountains, encompassing wealthy Seattle exurbs populated by tech workers and central Washington farmland.
Washington Examiner
Biden pollster warns of 'paradigm shift' amid GOP gains among black and Latino voters
Republicans are faring better with black and Latino voters going into Election Day, a shift that threatens to scramble predictions of a growing Democratic majority bolstered by minority votes. While black and Latino voters have historically backed Democrats by overwhelming margins, new polling points to a worrying trend for Democrats...
Comments / 0