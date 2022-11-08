Read full article on original website
Albany Man Hurt in Mille Lacs County Crash
MILACA (WJON News) -- An Albany man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Gary Mortensen was traveling west on 80th Street, which is the Highway 23 detour when his pickup collided with another vehicle. The crash happened just after 5:00...
Semi driver killed in collision with pickup truck
A semi-truck driver was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in southwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County at 6:15 p.m. The collision sent the Peterbilt semi rolling into the ditch, with the 72-year-old driver, a...
Ice House Stolen in Stearns County; U-Haul Taken in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She indicates the stolen vehicle is a 2019 Ford Econoline U-Haul truck with a 15-foot cargo box. It has an Arizona license plate AJ 75937.
kduz.com
Three Injured in McLeod County Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in McLeod County Thursday evening. The State Patrol says an SUV and a pickup collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and Babcock Avenue, north of Lester Prairie. The Patrol says the driver and passenger in the SUV, 32-year-old Samantha Fondurulia of...
knsiradio.com
Sheriff: Man Drowns In Sauk River
(KNSI) – A Cold Spring man drowned after trying to get a boat lift cover that had blown into the Sauk River. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 69-year-old Lee Ellwein went into the water around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. A 911 caller reported a man was about 30 to 40 feet from the shore off County Road 49 in Wakefield Township. The Cold Spring Fire Department used a rescue boat and found Ellwein. Deputies say he was underwater for 15 to 20 minutes before first responders got to him.
Man Drowns in Central Minnesota River
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - Stearns County Officials responded to a drowning Sunday. At about 1:45, a 9-1-1 call reported a man in the Sauk River near the 16000 block of County Road 49 in Wakefield Township. Reports claimed the man was 30-40 feet from the shore. The Cold Spring...
ABC7 Chicago
'Divine Intervention': How a Bible led to justice for murdered farmer Earl Olander
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- When 90-year-old farmer Earl Olander was found murdered in his rural Minnesota home in 2015, investigators had very little evidence and no leads for weeks. That all changed when a family Bible belonging to Olander was discovered and led to police cracking the case and arresting...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person dies in crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota say a 34-year-old Albany man has died after a rollover crash in Stearns County. The single-vehicle crash took place Friday morning on County Road 44, just west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township near Clearwater. Investigators believe the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.
Cold Spring man drowns attempting to recover boat lift cover in Sauk River
A Cold Spring man drowned Sunday afternoon after he tried to recover a boat lift cover that blew into the Sauk River, according to authorities. Authorities identified the man as 69-year-old Lee Ellwein. According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies responded around 1:50 p.m. to a report of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fargo woman has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a two-car crash west of Milbank. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup.
Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
willmarradio.com
Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America
(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
Enormous snapping turtle visits Minnesota anglers
BRAINERD, Minn. – A Minnesota family was treated to quite a wild sight near Brainerd! An angler snapped photos of an enormous snapping turtle earlier this week on the water at Niemeyer's Rugged River Resort. The turtle seemed to be taking an interest in the contents of their fish basket.
Screams heard night before Edina woman's body found in Lake Minnetonka
A married, 33-year-old woman's body was pulled from Lake Minnetonka a day after someone told police they heard "screaming" near where she was found, according to a search warrant affidavit. The woman has been identified by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office as Bhumika Pathak Lisbon, of Edina. Her death hasn't...
fox9.com
New sheriff in town: Hennpin County Sheriff-elect Dawanna Witt focused on violent crime
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There’s a new sheriff in town. Major Dawanna Witt easily won her race to become the next Hennepin County Sheriff on Tuesday. Thursday, she met with the media for the first time. "I won’t let you down. I plan on being the best sheriff this...
Big Lake Police Warm of Scam
BIG LAKE (WJON News) - The Big Lake Police Department is warning of a new scam. Big Lake residents have reported getting a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Big Lake Police Department. The caller says there’s a fine that’s owed, or you didn’t show up for a court hearing.
Woman, 23, ID'd as victim in Brooklyn Park home invasion, fatal shooting
A 23-year-old Brooklyn Park woman has been identified as the victim killed in a targeted home invasion earlier this week. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Zaria Rashun McKeever, 23, died from multiple gunshot wounds following the home invasion around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Eden Park Apartments. Police found...
willmarradio.com
Willmar shooting began as argument over a cell phone
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says a shooting incident in Willmar over the weekend began as an argument over a cellphone. 21-year-old Jaedon Marshall of St. Cloud and a 15-year-old Willmar boy face attempted murder and felony assault charges after they opened fire on each other in the 700 Block of 3rd Street Southeast Saturday night. The teen was slightly injured and refused medical help. Marshall was shot in the face, fled the scene, and his vehicle was stopped near Litchfield where he was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, treated and arrested. Felt says even though the suspects and victims knew each other, any shooting puts everyone in peril...
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
