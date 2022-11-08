ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

103.7 THE LOON

Albany Man Hurt in Mille Lacs County Crash

MILACA (WJON News) -- An Albany man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Gary Mortensen was traveling west on 80th Street, which is the Highway 23 detour when his pickup collided with another vehicle. The crash happened just after 5:00...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Three Injured in McLeod County Crash

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in McLeod County Thursday evening. The State Patrol says an SUV and a pickup collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and Babcock Avenue, north of Lester Prairie. The Patrol says the driver and passenger in the SUV, 32-year-old Samantha Fondurulia of...
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Sheriff: Man Drowns In Sauk River

(KNSI) – A Cold Spring man drowned after trying to get a boat lift cover that had blown into the Sauk River. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 69-year-old Lee Ellwein went into the water around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. A 911 caller reported a man was about 30 to 40 feet from the shore off County Road 49 in Wakefield Township. The Cold Spring Fire Department used a rescue boat and found Ellwein. Deputies say he was underwater for 15 to 20 minutes before first responders got to him.
COLD SPRING, MN
KROC News

Man Drowns in Central Minnesota River

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - Stearns County Officials responded to a drowning Sunday. At about 1:45, a 9-1-1 call reported a man in the Sauk River near the 16000 block of County Road 49 in Wakefield Township. Reports claimed the man was 30-40 feet from the shore. The Cold Spring...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person dies in crash in central Minnesota

(Stearns County, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota say a 34-year-old Albany man has died after a rollover crash in Stearns County. The single-vehicle crash took place Friday morning on County Road 44, just west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township near Clearwater. Investigators believe the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Fargo woman identified in fatal crash

MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fargo woman has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a two-car crash west of Milbank. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup.
MILBANK, SD
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America

(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Enormous snapping turtle visits Minnesota anglers

BRAINERD, Minn. – A Minnesota family was treated to quite a wild sight near Brainerd!  An angler snapped photos of an enormous snapping turtle earlier this week on the water at Niemeyer's Rugged River Resort.  The turtle seemed to be taking an interest in the contents of their fish basket.
BRAINERD, MN
MIX 94.9

Big Lake Police Warm of Scam

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - The Big Lake Police Department is warning of a new scam. Big Lake residents have reported getting a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Big Lake Police Department. The caller says there’s a fine that’s owed, or you didn’t show up for a court hearing.
BIG LAKE, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar shooting began as argument over a cell phone

(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says a shooting incident in Willmar over the weekend began as an argument over a cellphone. 21-year-old Jaedon Marshall of St. Cloud and a 15-year-old Willmar boy face attempted murder and felony assault charges after they opened fire on each other in the 700 Block of 3rd Street Southeast Saturday night. The teen was slightly injured and refused medical help. Marshall was shot in the face, fled the scene, and his vehicle was stopped near Litchfield where he was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, treated and arrested. Felt says even though the suspects and victims knew each other, any shooting puts everyone in peril...
WILLMAR, MN

