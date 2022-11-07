ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

25 Richest Families in America Revealed

Americans are enthralled with watching the lifestyles of the rich and famous unfold on TV and social media. Despite the extravagant cars and vacations showcased on certain programming franchises, the wealth of these celebrities pales in comparison to some of America's richest families. To find out which clans hold the...
msn.com

America WILL still demand Covid shot to enter the country in 2023

Travelers flying into the United States will still need proof of Covid vaccination in 2023 — making the US the only country in the West to stick by the failing policy. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the rule, which only applies to non-US citizens, until at least January 8 next year to ‘limit the risk of Covid-19, including variants of the virus'.
The Independent

Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

Biden wants to discuss Taiwan, Russia, trade with China's Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he plans at an anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, trade policies and Beijing's relationship with Russia. The White House has said it is working with...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Minnesota

Brits warned to brace for U.K.'s longest-ever recession

Britain's central bank warned on Thursday that the U.K. is facing its longest-ever recession, and it predicted the country's unemployment rate could double by 2025. The Bank of England's announcement came as it raised the base interest rate from 2.25% to 3%, giving it the most significant hike in 33 years amid dire economic forecasts.Inflation has been soaring in the United Kingdom at its fastest rate in decades, with food and energy prices exploding, due in part to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The bank believes that by raising its benchmark interest rate, and thus increasing the cost of debt, including...
Washington Examiner

China warns Switzerland against mirroring EU sanctions over Uyghurs

Switzerland should refrain from following suit with European sanctions against China over human rights concerns pertaining to the Uyghurs, China's ambassador cautioned. Last year, the European Union imposed its first batch of sanctions on China since the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre over the detention of Uyghurs. Switzerland, which is not a member of the EU bloc, has so far declined to impose similar sanctions, but it has faced mounting pressure to do so.

Comments / 0

Community Policy