Fifth Circuit Releases Two Conservative Election Conspiracists Jailed for Refusing to Comply with Lower Court’s Order

I thought conspiracy theories were theories that lacked proof. Plenty of proof shown, videos, tracking. What other evidence do you need?
Pathetic. Tired of judges stepping over each other. Look like fools 🤡
Political prisoners, refusing to comply to anti-1st amendment judges.
Related
Trump Threatens Journalists With Prison Rape for Not Revealing Supreme Court Leak (Video)
This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
"We've waited long enough": Appeals court rules in favor of releasing Trump's tax returns
Judge rules federal law banning guns with serial numbers removed is unconstitutional
U.S. Supreme Court's Barrett again declines to block Biden student debt relief
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury
Will the Supreme Court impose a Republican government on the US?
Arizona Secretary of State Threatens Lawsuit Over County Supervisors Potentially Voting for a Hand Count of Ballots
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury
Dem poll worker ejected for pre-selecting 'straight Dem ticket' on voting machine, calling Rs 'racist'
Michigan Supreme Court suspends court order invalidating election challenger guidance
Justice Kagan Hands Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward ‘Shadow Docket’ Win by Blocking Jan. 6 Committee from Obtaining Phone Records
“This is not about stopping fraud”: GOP sues to throw out thousands of ballots in key swing states
Arizona judge orders armed election monitors to stay 250 feet from drop boxes after voters said they felt intimidated by their presence
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 27