wabi.tv
Woman crashes car through Walgreens in York County
CORNISH, Maine (WMTW) - A Walgreens in Cornish sustained major damage after a woman crashed her car into the building Thursday. Officials say Donna Letellier, 77, had left the store and got into her vehicle to drive away. According to deputies, Letellier placed her car into drive, instead of reverse,...
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
Biddeford police investigate shots fired Thursday morning on Pike Street
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Biddeford police are investigating a report of multiple gunshots fired just after midnight Thursday. Police received a 911 call at about 12:15 a.m. reporting shots fired in the area of Pike Street, Deputy Chief Joanne W. Fisk said in an email Friday afternoon. Police interviewed witnesses...
Police search Presumpscot River for missing Portland man
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police and an air boat from Brunswick searched the Presumpscot River Friday morning for a 21-year-old Portland man missing since Nov. 4. Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his Auburn Street apartment at about 8 a.m. that day, state police said Monday. A Silver Alert...
WPFO
Police investigating shooting in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday in Biddeford. The Biddeford Police Department says they received a 911 call around 12:15 a.m. about multiple gun shots fired near Pike Street. No one was hurt. Police say they have interviewed witnesses, and the investigation...
WMTW
Maine man sentenced for crash that killed 3 pedestrians
AUGUSTA, Maine — A man who fell asleep at the wheel and killed three pedestrians in August last year is losing his driver's license for nine years. Robert Santerre, 58, of Chelsea, must also pay $5,000 for a memorial at the scene where the crash happened. Santerre was sentenced...
WPFO
Maine woman crashes into Walgreens in Cornish
CORNISH (WGME) – The Walgreens in Cornish was significantly damaged after police say a 77-year-old Maine woman’s SUV crashed into the building on Thursday. The York County Sheriff's Office says the Limerick woman had just left the Walgreens on Maple Street and was trying to drive away in her Subaru.
WPFO
Missing Cape Elizabeth teen found
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- The Cape Elizabeth Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl with autism. She was last seen near Shore Road Friday night. The girl was last seen wearing a light blue "GAP" sweatshirt, navy blue pants and rain boots. If you have any information, please...
One person injured in fire that destroyed a home in Naples
NAPLES, Maine — One person suffered minor injuries during a Thursday fire that destroyed a Naples home. Around 3 p.m., crews from the Naples Fire Department were called to a residence on Gore Road for a report of a structure fire, according to Naples Fire Chief Justin Cox. Crews...
Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene
It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
Cat, two dogs saved in Standish fire
STANDISH, Maine — Two dogs and one cat were rescued after a fire at a Standish home on Thursday morning. Dispatchers at the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center alerted Standish fire and emergency personnel of a reported structure fire on River Road at around 9:46 a.m., according to a Facebook post by Standish Fire-EMS.
WMUR.com
Farmington child hospitalized for RSV in Maine after family cannot find NH beds
PORTLAND, Maine — A Farmington mother could not find an available hospital bed in New Hampshire for her daughter battling RSV. Shannon Goodwin said her 3-month-old daughter Rou was placed on a ventilator and has been in the ICU for almost two weeks. When her daughter needed to be...
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
WPFO
Investigators search for cause of explosive fire in Naples
NAPLES (WGME) -- Investigators are looking for the cause of an explosive fire in Naples Thursday. Investigators say it was a trailer that burned down. When crews arrived, they say not only was the home burning, but the yard and a neighbor’s yard across the street were also on fire.
wabi.tv
Clinton Police searching for runaway man
CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - Clinton Police have paused the search for a man they say ran from State Police on the interstate earlier Wednesday. Officials said at 5:30 p.m. that he was last seen in a field by the Wright Farm on Wright Road. He’s described as having red hair...
Biddeford man dies at Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND, Maine — A Biddeford man died at Cumberland County Jail on Wednesday morning. The resident, Richard Putze, 62, was found unresponsive in his cell while a corrections officer was doing rounds in the medical unit, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The corrections...
WPFO
Fight over public's use of discontinued road in Whitefield leads to legal questions
WHITEFIELD (WGME) -- A small-town battle over land access is boiling over as private land owners seek to protect their property in the wake of complaints over vandalism. At the center of the dispute is a discontinued road in the town of Whitefield, which has now prompted legal questions as well as criminal charges.
89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox
While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
wabi.tv
Threat causes lockdown at Maine Medical Center Scarborough Campus
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Locations of Maine Medical Partners Scarborough were locked down after threats were made against employees, police confirmed. Officials say a representative of the Maine Medical Neurosurgery and Spine reported a person made vague but concerning statements against employees. The office was locked down for around 90...
WPFO
Animals rescued from house fire in Standish
STANDISH (WGME) -- A fire caused significant damage to a home in Standish Thursday morning. Crew responded to the structure fire on River Road around 9:30 a.m. Two dogs and a cat were rescued from the burning home. This story will be updated.
