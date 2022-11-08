ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

wabi.tv

Woman crashes car through Walgreens in York County

CORNISH, Maine (WMTW) - A Walgreens in Cornish sustained major damage after a woman crashed her car into the building Thursday. Officials say Donna Letellier, 77, had left the store and got into her vehicle to drive away. According to deputies, Letellier placed her car into drive, instead of reverse,...
CORNISH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say

ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
ROCKPORT, ME
WPFO

Police investigating shooting in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday in Biddeford. The Biddeford Police Department says they received a 911 call around 12:15 a.m. about multiple gun shots fired near Pike Street. No one was hurt. Police say they have interviewed witnesses, and the investigation...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WMTW

Maine man sentenced for crash that killed 3 pedestrians

AUGUSTA, Maine — A man who fell asleep at the wheel and killed three pedestrians in August last year is losing his driver's license for nine years. Robert Santerre, 58, of Chelsea, must also pay $5,000 for a memorial at the scene where the crash happened. Santerre was sentenced...
CHELSEA, ME
WPFO

Maine woman crashes into Walgreens in Cornish

CORNISH (WGME) – The Walgreens in Cornish was significantly damaged after police say a 77-year-old Maine woman’s SUV crashed into the building on Thursday. The York County Sheriff's Office says the Limerick woman had just left the Walgreens on Maple Street and was trying to drive away in her Subaru.
CORNISH, ME
WPFO

Missing Cape Elizabeth teen found

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- The Cape Elizabeth Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl with autism. She was last seen near Shore Road Friday night. The girl was last seen wearing a light blue "GAP" sweatshirt, navy blue pants and rain boots. If you have any information, please...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene

It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
BRUNSWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Cat, two dogs saved in Standish fire

STANDISH, Maine — Two dogs and one cat were rescued after a fire at a Standish home on Thursday morning. Dispatchers at the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center alerted Standish fire and emergency personnel of a reported structure fire on River Road at around 9:46 a.m., according to a Facebook post by Standish Fire-EMS.
STANDISH, ME
WPFO

Investigators search for cause of explosive fire in Naples

NAPLES (WGME) -- Investigators are looking for the cause of an explosive fire in Naples Thursday. Investigators say it was a trailer that burned down. When crews arrived, they say not only was the home burning, but the yard and a neighbor’s yard across the street were also on fire.
NAPLES, ME
wabi.tv

Clinton Police searching for runaway man

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - Clinton Police have paused the search for a man they say ran from State Police on the interstate earlier Wednesday. Officials said at 5:30 p.m. that he was last seen in a field by the Wright Farm on Wright Road. He’s described as having red hair...
CLINTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Biddeford man dies at Cumberland County Jail

PORTLAND, Maine — A Biddeford man died at Cumberland County Jail on Wednesday morning. The resident, Richard Putze, 62, was found unresponsive in his cell while a corrections officer was doing rounds in the medical unit, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The corrections...
BIDDEFORD, ME
92 Moose

89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox

While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Threat causes lockdown at Maine Medical Center Scarborough Campus

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Locations of Maine Medical Partners Scarborough were locked down after threats were made against employees, police confirmed. Officials say a representative of the Maine Medical Neurosurgery and Spine reported a person made vague but concerning statements against employees. The office was locked down for around 90...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Animals rescued from house fire in Standish

STANDISH (WGME) -- A fire caused significant damage to a home in Standish Thursday morning. Crew responded to the structure fire on River Road around 9:30 a.m. Two dogs and a cat were rescued from the burning home. This story will be updated.
STANDISH, ME

