valleynewslive.com
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the Dairy Queen on 13th Ave. Officials say it started around 4 am. The first crews inside the building found a fire in the kitchen area, and it spread into the attic and roof space.
wdayradionow.com
Fire damages Fargo mobile home
FARGO - Fire caused moderate damage to a home in Buena Vista Mobile Home Court in Fargo overnight. No one was hurt. The fire at 4582 Santiago Boulevard was reported just after 12:30 this morning. Crews had the fire out within 15 minutes. Most of the damage was confined to the kitchen. Damage is put at $50,000.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Warren home heavily damaged after fire
(Warren, MN) -- The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating a blaze that broke out in Polk County Wednesday morning. The Polk County Sheriffs' office tells WDAY Radio that crews were called to a home in the 35000 block of 120th street Northwest in Warren just before 7 a.m. to reports of a fire. When authorities arrived, the home was found to be engulfed in flames.
valleynewslive.com
Polk Co. home engulfed in flames
WARREN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One house in Polk County has been destroyed after a fire broke out just before 7 am. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in rural Warren. Officials say the single-story house was engulfed in flames. There was nobody was...
kvrr.com
Semi tips on I-94 near Casselton
CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — Cass County Sheriff’s Office sharing these snapshots of a semi on its side. The trailer blocked the lanes of I-94 eastbound near the Casselton overpass. The crash happened sometime Thursday morning and prompted the sheriff’s office to warn drivers to drive with caution and...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up
(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
kvrr.com
kvrr.com
Fargo Public Works advise public not to travel amidst icy conditions
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Icy driving conditions is another reminder winter weather is here featuring freezing rain and sleet. In the Fargo-Moorhead area, not much snow fell this afternoon. But roads are wet and slick and will become very icy as the temperature drops. Fargo Public Works are making...
dakotanewsnow.com
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Department seeking assistance in locating missing child
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking the public to share any information on the whereabouts of Bushra Mohamed. Mohamed is 12 years old, about 5'2", with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen at Carl Ben Eilsen Middle School in the 1600 block of 13th Ave South on Thursday, November 10th.
kvrr.com
Ice Buildup Brings Down Some Netting At Suite Shots in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Ice buildup and wind is to blame for several sections of netting coming down at Suite Shots in south Fargo. Tyler Molacek was there when it happened and sent video to KFGO. Chuck Johnson with Suite Shots says around 1:30, the ice load got to...
KFYR-TV
No joke: North Dakotans help dig out comedian’s tour bus from snow storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Comedian Bert Kreischer’s tour bus got stuck in the snow Thursday in Bismarck. They were on their way to Fargo for a show at Scheels Arena, which was canceled due to the storm. Bert documented his time stuck in the snow on TikTok. Yea, we’re...
Appeal made to find missing teen in northern Minnesota
Police have put out a public appeal to find a missing 16-year-old Becker County boy. Braeden Gessell-Gullickson was last seen at his home on Oct. 31, the Becker County Sheriff's Office said. No specific details were given where the teenager is from. He's described as 5'4", weighs about 120 lbs....
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested following burglary report at Moorhead liquor store
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is now in custody, suspected of burglarizing 99 Bottles liquor store on Main Ave. According to Moorhead PD, officers stopped a man for a headlight out on his bike in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Police say they...
kvrr.com
Otter Tail Power Company fixing outages
NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – Otter Tail Power Company crews are working to restore outages. The business says customers in Amenia, Buffalo, Casselton, Ellendale and Mapleton are in the dark. Crews are working to remove ice from power lines.
kfgo.com
Detroit Lakes City Council denies rezoning request for 119-unit senior living community
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO/KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes City Council has voted 6-3 to deny a rezoning request and conditional use permit by Eventide Detroit Lakes for a proposed senior living community. Eventide wanted to build the 119-unit senior living community on East Shore Drive along the lake, but...
trfradio.com
Name Released in Portland, ND Area Accident
A name has been released following the fatal two vehicle accident reported Tuesday in the eastern North Dakota county of Traill. Ryan Domier, 54, of Portland, North Dakota suffered fatal injuries when the eastbound 1992 Ford F150 he was driving struck a 2016 Ram 1500 pulling a flatbed trailer. According to the report the vehicles collided at an unregulated intersection 7 miles southwest of Portland.
voiceofalexandria.com
Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota saw heavy snow on Thursday
(Undated)--Parts of Minnesota and North Dakota saw some heavy snow on Thursday. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 for a time yesterday. State officials also warned drivers yesterday not to use GPS to try to find secondary roads, which could block roadways.
