FARGO - Fire caused moderate damage to a home in Buena Vista Mobile Home Court in Fargo overnight. No one was hurt. The fire at 4582 Santiago Boulevard was reported just after 12:30 this morning. Crews had the fire out within 15 minutes. Most of the damage was confined to the kitchen. Damage is put at $50,000.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO