Read full article on original website
Related
livability.com
Why Cedar Valley, IA is a Great Place to Live
The fun is never done in Cedar Valley; here are some of the shopping and socializing high points. The retailers and restaurateurs of the Cedar Valley are a diverse bunch. You can find an upscale sports bar, an experimental brewery and a bookseller building a community hub — all along the banks of the Cedar River.
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
10 Cozy Cabins & Cottages to Stay At This Winter in Iowa [GALLERY]
Looking for a little "staycation" this winter in Iowa? There are lots of cozy cabins and cottages on Airbnb that you can stay at! Here are 10 of our favorites:. 10 Cozy Cabins & Cottages to Stay At This Winter in Iowa. Looking for a little "staycation" this winter in...
Group of 21 Eastern Iowa Co-Workers Split $50K Lotto Win
The top Powerball prize has now reached a whopping $1.9 billion. It's no surprise at the sheer amount of people who have decided to spend the $3 to enter in on the gargantuan prize. A group of those people all happen to work at Hall & Hall Engineers Inc. in...
Travelling Iowa Military Display Shows Soldiers In Full Through The Years
A traveling display currently in Waverly, Iowa may be the most comprehensive collection of every era of United States soldiers. For this Veteran's Day, Frank Wilkens will have his display set up at the Waverly Area Veteran's Post until noon, showing what gear every soldier from World War I all the way through the years to today.
macaronikid.com
Top Picks for Family Fun this Week in Cedar Rapids!
Each week I will be adding the top picks for the week in the Cedar Rapids area. There are so many wonderful local events and we will be highlighting some of those events here. Please be sure to check with each venue/event for any changes prior to attending. Have a wonderful week and be sure to continue watching for upcoming events and activities as they are continually being added to our calendar. If you know of any fun family-friendly events coming up you can share them with us here.
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Justin Reed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 12-year-old. Police say Justin Reed was last seen at the J Street bridge on November 9th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. He was last seen wearing a dark grey hawkeye t-shirt and shorts. He is 5′1″ feet tall...
iheart.com
Millions Approved for Iowa, Iowa State, UNI Projects
(Undated) -- The Iowa Board of Regents has approved millions of dollars in renovations for the University of Iowa, Iowa State, and the University of Northern Iowa. The University of Iowa had asked for the Regents' approval for:. $5.6 million to renovate elevators serving 8 floors at University of Iowa...
Did You Catch This Little Bit of Iowa At The CMA Awards?
The Country Music Awards show aired on ABC last night and it's one of the most exciting days in country music. The event is full of the biggest stars in country music and it's where the lights shine the brightest on country music. Between the award winners and performances, it...
Cold coming after strong Midwestern storms
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Wednesday is sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s and some records will be broken. The air should also be warm tomorrow, with highs again in the 70s but no record heat expected. Big changes will be headed to the Midwest by the end of the work week. […]
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
KCRG.com
Two displaced after house fire in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were displaced after a fire in and around a clothes dryer caused significant heat and smoke damage throughout their one-story home Friday morning. Firefighters said they responded to the fire in the 1300 block of M Avenue NE just after 10 a.m. The...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to transporting 100 pounds of meth to Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — 53-year-old Albert Henry Bailey was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. At the plea hearing, Bailey admitted he conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in Iowa. Authorities say Bailey was discovered to be a driver for a group of individuals...
Recounts completed for Des Moines, Warren counties following 'technical difficulties'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties have unofficial election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Pate called on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67
Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
KCRG.com
Police find vehicle of missing New Hampton man
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are still asking for public help after a 30-year-old man went missing several weeks ago. Police say Jonathan Henry Esparza was last seen leaving his residence on the way to visit a friend’s house on October 20th, 2022. On November 11th, New Hampton...
Sioux City Journal
Waterloo man sentenced to prison in straw man gun investigation
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who bought 38 guns in a matter of months has been sentenced to prison for making false statements when making the purchases. Authorities allege Joshua William Butler bought the weapons for other people. Most of the firearms remain unaccounted for, but some were later recovered by police in Chicago and other guns continue to pop up, according to court records.
Iowa wrestling champ charged with felony assault
A Roland teenager and two-time state wrestling champion is being charged with felony assault.
Sioux City Journal
Former Tyson worker files suit over discrimination in training program
WATERLOO — A former Tyson Fresh Meats employee is suing the meatpacking company and Hawkeye Community College, alleging racial discrimination in a maintenance training program. According to the suit filed by Adolph Isom II, a Hawkeye instructor played a Saturday Night Live Weekend Update skit from the season 46...
Cedar Rapids care facility cited for untrained workers, resident abuse
A Cedar Rapids nursing home previously fined for the financial exploitation of a resident has now been cited for using untrained caregivers. State inspectors say the abuse involved a worker at Heritage Specialty Care who allegedly took $1,625 from a resident with a spinal cord injury. The worker then taunted the man, sending him text […] The post Cedar Rapids care facility cited for untrained workers, resident abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1