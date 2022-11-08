Read full article on original website
Lee County annual Pet Fest happening tomorrow
The Lee County Domestic Animal Services annual Pet Fest is happening tomorrow at their Fort Myers location
What does $100K buy you in Bonita Springs? Not a City Council seat
Municipal candidate spends six figures on a race with just over 3,500 votes — and loses. What’s harder than losing an election? How about putting up $100,000 of your own money and burning through it in two weeks just to come up short?. A Bonita Springs City Council...
Charlotte County, Punta Gorda ballot question results
There were a number of questions on the ballot for voters to decide on in Charlotte County on Election Day. The choices were yes and no, but the questions were far less simple. Charlotte County Charter Amendment 1 asked voters to decide if the Charlotte County Charter be amended to...
The benefits of wetlands in Florida
Wetlands make up nearly a third of Florida’s land. You might think it’s swamp land, but they’re actually a defining feature of our natural landscape. Wetlands have a lot of nicknames. Some people call them the kidneys of the landscape, sponges or natural stormwater treatment areas. Whatever...
New Cape Coral city hall permitting counter hours
Before Hurricane Ian, the permitting counter at city hall was closed on Fridays to make progress on the backlog since the office had been open six days a week for emergency permits. People come to city hall every day for many different reasons, lately, a lot of them come to...
Repairing the missing leg of the Sanibel Lighthouse
The Sanibel Lighthouse took a beating during Hurricane Ian, to the point it lost a leg, but the island is working to get the bright light on once again. While the lighthouse is no longer missing a leg since a temporary fix was set in place. Holly Smith, the mayor of Sanibel, called it a ‘cast’ a sign of healing, a symbol of hope, people on Sanibel really appreciate it.
Cape Coral woman needs help removing a tiki hut from her property
High winds from Ian pushed all sorts of things where they weren’t supposed to be, and Jolene Chesley wants a tiki hut off her property that Ian left there. Chesley told WINK News that job number one is finding someone to get it off her property. “It’s depressing,” Chesley...
In Sarasota County, GOP incumbents are reelected and a penny sales tax passes
Incumbent Republican Greg Steube beat out Democratic Andrea Kale for the seat representing Florida's 17th congressional district, which includes parts of Sarasota, Charlotte and northeast Lee counties. In state House District 73, which covers coastal Sarasota, a school teacher lost his bid to unseat incumbent Republican Fiona McFarland, a Navy...
Many homeowners pleased tarps held up during Nicole
One of the biggest questions many homeowners had after Nicole: did my tarp hold up? Many told us they're happy with their tarp's durability.
Veterans Day event to close Midpoint Bridge for three hours
The Midpoint Madness Veterans Day 5K Run/Walk will close the Midpoint Bridge from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday. Motorists are encouraged to use the Cape Coral Bridge or the U.S. 41 and Business 41 bridges as alternate routes. Pre- and post-race activities will be at Royal Palm Square at...
Tiffany Esposito wins race to represent HD 77
The open seat will give east Lee County a dedicated Representative for the first time. SWFL Inc. President Tiffany Esposito will head to Tallahassee representing House District 77 after topping Lehigh Acres Democrat Eric Engelhart. With final unofficial results in, Esposito had more than 67% of the vote to Engelhart’s...
First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian
Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
SARAH ASHTON: Post Hurricane Ian: A Surprising Hand Up…The IRS?
As we move through week 7 post Hurricane Ian, the virtual dust is settling some, but the physical dust is still swirling. Most property owners on the islands have made their way to their properties to assess the damage and make plans for the future. The fortunate ones found manageable clean up issues and have been able to get moving on making their properties their home again. The less fortunate ones have serious problems and are facing questions of repair, rebuild or, sadly, demolish. My heart goes out to all because regardless of your personal situation, it is difficult to see and navigate through this.
Additional Collier County races: mosquito control, fire districts and community districts
Collier County headed to the polls on Tuesday to select candidates for major statewide races and county commissioners. But residents were also faced with the choice to vote for candidates who will lead mosquito control districts and fire rescue districts, among other races. Below are the election results for those...
The Midpoint Bridge 5K on Veterans Day
A very successful event on Veterans Day seeing runners lacing up and crossing the finish line at the Midpoint Bridge 5K. Racers like Joshua Dorsey were amped up and ready to go when they got to the bridge. “I’m trying to win. But if I can do like 18 or...
Dunbar residents invited to community engagement event on McCollum Hall future
On Saturday morning, neighbors in the City of Fort Myers, especially in Dunbar, are invited to give feedback on the future plans for McCollum Hall. The plan is to rename the historic building and call it the THIRTY8 Collective, an homage to 1938, when the building was built. The plan...
Alfie Oakes backed candidates win Collier County School Board races
There are new faces in new places, as three new candidates defeated incumbents in key elections in Collier County. One of the most influential Republican figures in the county, Alfie Oakes, picked out three candidates who he thought should be elected to the Collier County School Board, devoting time and money to their races.
Pickleball industry receives $670K grant in Collier County
The Southwest Florida pickleball industry is receiving almost $700,000 from Collier County’s tourist development tax upon approval by the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday. Naples is often referenced as the pickleball capital of the country by lovers of the sport, as East Naples Community Park is home to...
Nicole updates from Lee County
Lee County has given a list of updates and important information for residents as Hurricane Nicole reaches Florida
Lee County School Board, superintendent referendum results
Voters in Lee County chose who they wanted to fill several seats on the Lee County School Board on election day. They also decided whether or not the superintendent of the School District of Lee County would become an elected position. Three seats were up for grabs on the school...
