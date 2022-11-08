Read full article on original website
Lee County annual Pet Fest happening tomorrow
The Lee County Domestic Animal Services annual Pet Fest is happening tomorrow at their Fort Myers location
Cape Coral woman needs help removing a tiki hut from her property
High winds from Ian pushed all sorts of things where they weren’t supposed to be, and Jolene Chesley wants a tiki hut off her property that Ian left there. Chesley told WINK News that job number one is finding someone to get it off her property. “It’s depressing,” Chesley...
New Cape Coral city hall permitting counter hours
Before Hurricane Ian, the permitting counter at city hall was closed on Fridays to make progress on the backlog since the office had been open six days a week for emergency permits. People come to city hall every day for many different reasons, lately, a lot of them come to...
Debris cleanup in Collier County
Collier County is taking steps towards cleaning up the debris left behind by Ian off the streets. Debris in waterways will begin getting picked up starting on Monday, Nov. 14. The cleanup will be handled by the Florida Department of Emergency Management. You can report debris by emailing pictures and locations to water waterwaydebris@colliercountyfl.gov.
Nicole updates from Lee County
Lee County has given a list of updates and important information for residents as Hurricane Nicole reaches Florida
Dunbar residents invited to community engagement event on McCollum Hall future
On Saturday morning, neighbors in the City of Fort Myers, especially in Dunbar, are invited to give feedback on the future plans for McCollum Hall. The plan is to rename the historic building and call it the THIRTY8 Collective, an homage to 1938, when the building was built. The plan...
Pelican Preserve community upset over reopening of Gulf Coast landfill
The Pelican Preserve community is upset by the reopening of a landfill to help accommodate debris from Hurricane Ian. They worry about their health and safety. And they worry the fully-operational landfill will crush the values of their homes and that’s not at all. People who live near the...
Repairing the missing leg of the Sanibel Lighthouse
The Sanibel Lighthouse took a beating during Hurricane Ian, to the point it lost a leg, but the island is working to get the bright light on once again. While the lighthouse is no longer missing a leg since a temporary fix was set in place. Holly Smith, the mayor of Sanibel, called it a ‘cast’ a sign of healing, a symbol of hope, people on Sanibel really appreciate it.
Homes in Cape Coral lose roof tarps in Nicole’s winds
People in Cape Coral held their breath as the impacts of Nicole approached, with many worried that the tarps protecting their roofs would blow away. For some, That concern became a reality. Tarps were left flapping in the wind with sandbags trying to keep them down to protect Linda Houck’s roof, which has already seen enough damage from Hurricane Ian.
Many homeowners pleased tarps held up during Nicole
One of the biggest questions many homeowners had after Nicole: did my tarp hold up? Many told us they're happy with their tarp's durability.
Emergency permitting location at Cape Coral Art Center closes
Emergency permitting services at the Cape Coral Art Center ended on Thursday. The city says that all permitting services going forward will be handled at City Hall. Cape Coral City Hall, including the permitting counter, will be closed Friday and Saturday for Veterans Day and will resume business on Monday.
Charlotte County closures due to Nicole
List of offices and businesses that will be closed in Charlotte County tomorrow due to Hurricane Nicole
Veterans Day event to close Midpoint Bridge for three hours
The Midpoint Madness Veterans Day 5K Run/Walk will close the Midpoint Bridge from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday. Motorists are encouraged to use the Cape Coral Bridge or the U.S. 41 and Business 41 bridges as alternate routes. Pre- and post-race activities will be at Royal Palm Square at...
First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian
Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
Pickleball industry receives $670K grant in Collier County
The Southwest Florida pickleball industry is receiving almost $700,000 from Collier County’s tourist development tax upon approval by the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday. Naples is often referenced as the pickleball capital of the country by lovers of the sport, as East Naples Community Park is home to...
City of Naples urges people to take safety precautions
Jay Boodheshwar, the City of Naples City Manager said people using these access points should wear protective shoes and not go in the water.
DeSoto County preparing for Nicole
Northern parts of Southwest Florida will feel the harsher effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. This is all happening while DeSoto County remains at a level two activation for the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The DeSoto County Emergency Operation Center said it will remain under a level two activation. This means...
Temporary D-SNAP location opening in Charlotte County
The Department of Children and Families will open a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location for Charlotte County residents
The benefits of wetlands in Florida
Wetlands make up nearly a third of Florida’s land. You might think it’s swamp land, but they’re actually a defining feature of our natural landscape. Wetlands have a lot of nicknames. Some people call them the kidneys of the landscape, sponges or natural stormwater treatment areas. Whatever...
Paradise Coast Sports Complex to host 2022 Collier County SnowFest
The 38th annual Collier County SnowFest is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-9 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Presented by NaplesDealers.com and Collier County Parks & Recreation along with Arthrex, SnowFest will feature three giant snow mountains made up of nearly 100 tons of snow for kids of all ages to enjoy.
