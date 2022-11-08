WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Oklahoma

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) welcome the Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 2-4) this Saturday at Noon with the action broadcasting on FS1.

Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley met with the media during the program's weekly press conference and discussed the first three quarters of good defense, the 21 points given up in the fourth quarter against Iowa State, previewed Oklahoma, the injuries to the secondary and more.

