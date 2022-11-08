Yes, That Was A Real Statement

Michigan is rolling and Nebraska, frankly, is not. As the Wolverines march toward 10-0, a massive showdown with Ohio State and a chance at playing for a Big Ten title and in the College Football Playoff again, Nebraska is just trying to figure out how to stop a losing streak and find a new coach. Michigan is expected to win by more than four touchdowns and should be able to get there by doing what they do — running the ball and playing solid defense.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO