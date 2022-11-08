IMPD homicide detectives arrested 19-year-old Lee-Anthony Hubbard for his alleged involvement in Thursday afternoon homicide. INDIANAPOLIS- On Thursday, November 10, 2022, just before 12:00 p.m., IMPD North District officers responded to the 3415 Grant Ave. for a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult female with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the female to a local hospital in critical condition. Despite life-saving techniques, the female was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital. Initial responding officers were able to identify a vehicle which had fled from the scene. They located the vehicle a few miles away and an adult male, later identified as Lee-Anthony Hubbard, was located with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. IMPD Homicide detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation. Homicide detectives received information that indicated those involved in this incident were known to each other. Detectives believed all parties involved were accounted for and there is no immediate threat to the community. The investigation continued and detectives were able to identify Hubbard as a suspect in the incident. Thanks to the outstanding work by North District officers, Hubbard was arrested without further incident for murder. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to identify and collect potential forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner's Office assisted and will determine the cause and manner of death. The Marion County Coroner’s Officer (MCCO) will release the decedent's name once a proper next-of-kin notification has been made. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) will review the case and make the final charging decision. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Michael Condon at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at [email protected] **Media inquiries must be made to the IMPD Public Affairs Office** Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards. This release may be updated as more information becomes available. Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous. An arrest is merely an accusation. The suspect is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Case IP220111635

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO