Peachtree City, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Veterans honored at annual service

Gary Long was named Veteran of the Year by the American Legion Post 57 at the annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday. Long, who served in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1969-70 and in the U.S. Navy from 1970 to 1972, thanked the Legion for the honor at the event, and said he was humbled by the honor.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Working like a dog

A couple of months ago, 17 dogs and their handlers boarded MARTA as part of their training to work as animal-assisted crisis response dogs. It was a sight to behold, said David Thomas. But it was a sight not everyone found comfortable. “This young girl came running in and she...
NEWNAN, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: This mystery may be difficult to locate

Today’s Mystery Photo may prove difficult to locate, since there are few clues. Tell us where this piece is located and some of its background. Send your ideas to Elliott@brack.net and tell us where you live. Lawrenceville recognized the recent Mystery Photo: “It’s the Ellis Island registration hall. Three...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Sandra Alexander Cenkner Daras

Sandra Alexander Cenkner Daras, age 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 21, 1940, in Villa Rica, GA to the late Aubrey Alexander and Elizabeth Rogers Alexander. Sandra grew up in Newnan, GA, and graduated from Newnan High...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

NJSL holding 39th annual Can-A-Thon

The Newnan Junior Service League is holding their 39th annual Can-A-Thon on Nov. 29, but those interested in donating can do so now. The event benefits One Roof’s Coweta Community Food Pantry, and last year, the event was able to stock the pantry for an entire year. Last year, around 266,000 cans were donated for the cause, said Katie Barnes, the co-chair for the event.
NEWNAN, GA
iheart.com

This Is The Most Festive City In Georgia

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare for the season than by tracing the city in lights? Some cities go all out for the holidays by covering sidewalks in red and green, and blanketing the trees with lights. A few even put on holiday light displays and hold parades to bring neighbors together and build excitement for Christmas. Despite how a city chooses to prepare for the season, there are certain cities across America that are more festive than others.
GEORGIA STATE
WKRG News 5

Flight from Atlanta to California diverted to Birmingham airport after ‘pressurization issues’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Delta Airlines Flight 1056 from Atlanta to Santa Ana, California was diverted to Birmingham Thursday afternoon after pressurization issues were reported on the plane, airport authorities have confirmed. The plane took off from Atlanta at 3:53 p.m. and landed in Birmingham at 4:52 p.m., flight records show. The plane was almost […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Michelle Hall

BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds

The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
CUMMING, GA
The Citizen Online

Suspect snatches gold neck chain, gets tased by arresting officer

The victim in a Fayetteville sudden-snatch robbery recently found what can happen when wearing jewelry while shopping. The man who snatched the gold chain from the victim’s neck was soon arrested, but had to be tasered by officers. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Mike Francis said a man exiting the...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
11Alive

Newnan officer arrested and fired following wreck in patrol car

NEWNAN, Ga. — An officer in Newnan was arrested and fired after he got into a single-car crash under suspicion of DUI, according to the department on Saturday. Newnan Police Department said an officer was driving to work in his department-issued patrol car on Friday around 5:34 p.m. when they got into a wreck. No other vehicles were involved, and the department said it happened around 5410 GA. on Highway 54.
NEWNAN, GA
thecitymenus.com

Outback Steakhouse to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville

Outback Steakhouse is gearing up to open its newest restaurant in Fayetteville, Georgia at 1405 GA-85 on Tuesday, November 15. This location was previously home to a Ruby Tuesday which closed and was built-out with precision for the new Outback Steakhouse. According to a press release, part of Outback’s ongoing...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Meet Georgia’s History teacher of the year

The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History recognized John Garner, a teacher at Temple High School in Carroll County, as the 2022 History Teacher of the Year for Georgia. This award is presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, an organization dedicated to K-12 American history education,...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA

