Newnan Times-Herald
Veterans honored at annual service
Gary Long was named Veteran of the Year by the American Legion Post 57 at the annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday. Long, who served in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1969-70 and in the U.S. Navy from 1970 to 1972, thanked the Legion for the honor at the event, and said he was humbled by the honor.
Newnan Times-Herald
Working like a dog
A couple of months ago, 17 dogs and their handlers boarded MARTA as part of their training to work as animal-assisted crisis response dogs. It was a sight to behold, said David Thomas. But it was a sight not everyone found comfortable. “This young girl came running in and she...
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: This mystery may be difficult to locate
Today’s Mystery Photo may prove difficult to locate, since there are few clues. Tell us where this piece is located and some of its background. Send your ideas to Elliott@brack.net and tell us where you live. Lawrenceville recognized the recent Mystery Photo: “It’s the Ellis Island registration hall. Three...
Channel 2 Investigation finds that homes in majority-Black neighborhoods are undervalued
ATLANTA — A Channel 2 Action News Investigation revealed racial bias in home appraisals. African American families found out their homes’ values went up tens of thousands of dollars after they hid their race. Now, Channel 2 Investigator Justin Gray took a look at how racial bias also...
Newnan Times-Herald
Sandra Alexander Cenkner Daras
Sandra Alexander Cenkner Daras, age 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 21, 1940, in Villa Rica, GA to the late Aubrey Alexander and Elizabeth Rogers Alexander. Sandra grew up in Newnan, GA, and graduated from Newnan High...
Newnan Times-Herald
NJSL holding 39th annual Can-A-Thon
The Newnan Junior Service League is holding their 39th annual Can-A-Thon on Nov. 29, but those interested in donating can do so now. The event benefits One Roof’s Coweta Community Food Pantry, and last year, the event was able to stock the pantry for an entire year. Last year, around 266,000 cans were donated for the cause, said Katie Barnes, the co-chair for the event.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Festive City In Georgia
Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare for the season than by tracing the city in lights? Some cities go all out for the holidays by covering sidewalks in red and green, and blanketing the trees with lights. A few even put on holiday light displays and hold parades to bring neighbors together and build excitement for Christmas. Despite how a city chooses to prepare for the season, there are certain cities across America that are more festive than others.
2 workers burned after explosion at Cobb hotel under construction
Two workers were injured Friday afternoon at a Cobb County hotel after an explosion involving a water heater, officials ...
Flight from Atlanta to California diverted to Birmingham airport after ‘pressurization issues’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Delta Airlines Flight 1056 from Atlanta to Santa Ana, California was diverted to Birmingham Thursday afternoon after pressurization issues were reported on the plane, airport authorities have confirmed. The plane took off from Atlanta at 3:53 p.m. and landed in Birmingham at 4:52 p.m., flight records show. The plane was almost […]
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds
The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
The Citizen Online
Suspect snatches gold neck chain, gets tased by arresting officer
The victim in a Fayetteville sudden-snatch robbery recently found what can happen when wearing jewelry while shopping. The man who snatched the gold chain from the victim’s neck was soon arrested, but had to be tasered by officers. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Mike Francis said a man exiting the...
Newnan officer arrested and fired following wreck in patrol car
NEWNAN, Ga. — An officer in Newnan was arrested and fired after he got into a single-car crash under suspicion of DUI, according to the department on Saturday. Newnan Police Department said an officer was driving to work in his department-issued patrol car on Friday around 5:34 p.m. when they got into a wreck. No other vehicles were involved, and the department said it happened around 5410 GA. on Highway 54.
‘He was a good officer:’ Georgia detention officer dies in accidental shooting
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County community is coming together to mourn the loss of one of their own. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Daniel Salazar, who was a detention officer at the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, died Tuesday. Earlier this week,...
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
thecitymenus.com
Outback Steakhouse to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville
Outback Steakhouse is gearing up to open its newest restaurant in Fayetteville, Georgia at 1405 GA-85 on Tuesday, November 15. This location was previously home to a Ruby Tuesday which closed and was built-out with precision for the new Outback Steakhouse. According to a press release, part of Outback’s ongoing...
The 2nd most dangerous roadway in the US runs through the heart of metro Atlanta, agency says
ATLANTA — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a metro interstate is the second most dangerous highway in the United States. Many people who drive Interstate 20 said they weren’t surprised by the new report. In fact, some people told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston they try to...
Meet Georgia’s History teacher of the year
The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History recognized John Garner, a teacher at Temple High School in Carroll County, as the 2022 History Teacher of the Year for Georgia. This award is presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, an organization dedicated to K-12 American history education,...
WATCH: Cobb County officer, good Samaritans rescue injured driver from fiery crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Body camera video captured the heroic moment when a Cobb County police officer and a group of strangers saved a driver who had been in a fiery car crash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officer Hawkins was on his way...
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
thecitymenus.com
Gov. Kemp: Battery Manufacturer to Invest $2.57B, Create Over 700 Jobs in Coweta County
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will invest $2.57 billion into Georgia’s sustainable technology ecosystem and create 723 new jobs over the next seven years at a manufacturing facility in Coweta County. “Job creators and innovators from...
