Mom Records Kid Talking To Ghostly Friend In Backseat

Many people believe children have extra insight into the world of the supernatural. That they can all see dead people, or they have close personal relationships with guardian angels , or connections to their past lives. Often, children seem to be able to see things that the adults around them cannot, which sometimes leads to bizarre or creepy interactions. When such incidents occur, it can be confusing for parents who wish to validate their children’s experiences, but might be scared by what is happening, or afraid that they are contributing to something inappropriate.

This woman, however, doesn’t have any doubt, because she can see the ghost as well.

In this video, a woman is driving home when she begins to hear her child in the back seat of the car, having a conversation with nothing. She adjusts her car’s camera to film and the camera picks up the unmistakeable visual of a ghostly figure sitting beside the child.

The video is deeply eerie. At first, you may think it’s just a reflection, as the two “children”—real and unreal—sit facing each other. But the child moves, talking animatedly in conversation with their ghostly friend, while the ghost child sits and listens.

Is it possible that this kid’s imaginary friend is not imaginary at all, but merely someone that most people cannot see? We only hope this mother adjust accordingly to the insight into her child’s rarefied world, and the entity that she’s secretly spending time with whenever mom’s back is turned.

