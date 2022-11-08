Read full article on original website
WKRN
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison
One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. An investigation is underway in an officer-involved...
WBBJ
TikTok prank leads to Jackson woman’s arrest
JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday night, one woman scared her family and loved ones with what they thought was a real call for help. Jackson police were notified of a call from concerned family members that their loved one, Marketa Kinnon, messaged them that she was being kidnapped and in danger.
TN man arrested after threatening to kill family, city officials
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is in custody after he threatened to travel to Dyersburg to kill his family and city officials. According to Dyersburg Police, on November 4, the FBI sent the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation information regarding a man identified as 32-year-old Michael Allen Soots. Soots had reportedly been texting his mother […]
Nearly 100 cars broken into in Arlington, Lakeland, Cordova areas within 2 days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 100 car theft and vandalism incidents were reported within two days in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas earlier this month. Shelby County deputies have arrested 19-year-old Keshawn Ayers and two 17-year-old juveniles in connection with the crimes. Deputies say 94 vandalism and theft incidents were reported on the nights of […]
WBBJ
Jackson woman arrested after falsely claiming she was kidnapped, police say
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson woman is in custody after falsely claiming she had been kidnapped, police say. Jackson Police Department officers responded to a report of a kidnapping on Monday, November 7. According to JPD, 37-year-old Marketa Kinnon contacted a family member and told them she had been...
WBBJ
Authorities respond to Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson on Friday. The fire occurred at a home near Campbell Street and Hillary Drive. Our crews arrived just before noon where the fire department, police, and emergency medical responders were on scene. While the fire did not...
radionwtn.com
Murder Case Dismissed After Death Of Accused
Paris, Tenn.–A first-degree murder case that had been pending in Henry County since 2020 has been dismissed due to the death of the man who was accused in the murder. James Caddell, age 77, of Puryear was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of his wife, Stella Caddell, at their home. Stella was 67.
WBBJ
JPD: Robbery at JCPenney under investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a robbery the Old Hickory Mall. Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. JPD later confirmed that there was a robbery at the JCPenney around 8 p.m. JPD later says that there was a “report...
Kait 8
Man arrested attempting to meet minor at hotel room, police say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the SWAT team arrested an out-of-state man attempting to meet a teen girl at a Jonesboro hotel. According to a probable cause affidavit, the Jonesboro Police Department arrested 57-years-old David Martin Odom, a registered sex offender from...
WBBJ
Henderson Co. marks 2022 Veterans Day at Parkers Crossroads
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Veterans Day ceremony was conducted to bring honor to the men and women who have served our country greatly. Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready, who also served in the military, told of the impact this ceremony has for him. “Being here, especially at this...
WBBJ
Balloons fly high for veterans in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit engaged the youth to show honor to those who have served in the military. The Eric Beasley Foundation was founded by Eric Beasley, a former Marine officer, to teach leadership skills, life skills, and wellness in a new way to children ages six to 12.
WBBJ
Man in custody after aggravated assault, shots fired in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department has released details on a Sunday morning incident involving shots fired. 29-year-old Jonathan Jones, of Sharon, Tennessee, is facing charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm, and evading arrest. According to an incident report, a Martin Police officer responded to a...
WBBJ
Jackson police: Minor struck by vehicle while crossing street
JACKSON, Tenn. — A minor was transported to a medical facility in Memphis after being struck by a vehicle, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. Tuesday night in east Jackson. JPD says a female minor was crossing the road near the...
actionnews5.com
Mayor races decided for 3 Shelby County cities
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The results are in for the next mayor of Bartlett, Germantown and Lakeland!. For Bartlett, Tennessee’s 11th largest city, David Parsons is selected to replace Keith McDonald after serving 20 years in the mayor’s chair. For Germantown, Mayor Mike Palazzolo has been re-elected for...
WBBJ
Girl Scouts share their thanks to veterans
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Local Girl Scouts are honored veterans ahead of Veterans Day. Wednesday, Girl Scout Troop 40037 in Alamo delivered “thank you” cards they decorated to the Tennessee Veterans Home in Humboldt. They made more than 100 cards to give out as a sign of their...
wtva.com
Police: Toddler shot self in Corinth
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A toddler accidentally shot himself Monday morning, Nov. 7 in Corinth. That's according to the Corinth Police Department. The incident happened before 8:30 at the Country Lane apartments on Proper Street. The victim, a 2-year-old boy, was transported to the local hospital, underwent surgery and was...
WBBJ
How to win at holiday hosting
JACKSON, Tenn. — November officially ushers in the holiday season, bringing with it the hustle and bustle we’ve been missing the past couple of years. Recent surveys reveal most Americans plan to travel and spend time with family and friends this holiday season. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Mia Syn...
2-year-old boy accidentally shot in Mississippi, police say
CORINTH, Miss. — A child was rushed to the hospital Monday after accidental gunfire in Mississippi, according to police. The 2-year-old boy was shot in Corinth, Mississippi on Proper Street around 8:30 a.m., the Corinth Police Department told FOX13. That baby boy was rushed to Magnolia Hospital for surgery...
WBBJ
Veterans get free meal at Jackson restaurant
JACKSON, Tenn. — Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village honored veterans on Friday with a free meal to celebrate Veterans Day. Veterans were able to receive a complimentary breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Andy Clenney, Director of Catering and Sales at the Old Country Store, says...
WBBJ
Meth charge leads to 12+ years in prison for Hardin Co. woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Hardin County woman has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz announces 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings has been sentenced for conspiring with others to possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine. According to information...
