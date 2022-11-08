Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. Bumble – The dating app company plummeted 15% after it reported third-quarter revenue below Wall Street's expectations, according to StreetAccount. Bumble said fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization would likely come in under expectations due to headwinds from foreign currency and the war between Russia and Ukraine. Competitor Match Group slid 1%.

2 DAYS AGO