Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Bumble, Rivian, Dutch Bros, FICO and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. Bumble – The dating app company plummeted 15% after it reported third-quarter revenue below Wall Street's expectations, according to StreetAccount. Bumble said fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization would likely come in under expectations due to headwinds from foreign currency and the war between Russia and Ukraine. Competitor Match Group slid 1%.
Crypto Sell-Off Resumes as Weeklong FTX Saga Ends in Bankruptcy Filing
Cryptocurrencies resumed their sell-off Friday as FTX announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bitcoin fell 5%, to $16,589.82, while ether lost 4.5%, to $16,589.82, according to Coin Metrics. They ended down 20.1% and 24.3%, respectively, for the week. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned,...
Between $1 Billion and $2 Billion of FTX Customer Funds Have Disappeared, SBF Had a Secret ‘Back Door' to Transfer Billions: Report
Reuters reports that at least $1 billion worth of customer funds have vanished from the failed crypto exchange. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to the digital asset trading house, Alameda Research. As Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX...
Starboard Takes a Stake in Splunk. Here's How the Activist Investor May Help Boost Margins
Business: Splunk is a leading provider of application software that collects and analyzes data from digital systems to help organizations identify security threats and monitor IT infrastructure. The company can take significant amounts of unstructured data from various systems and come up with insights that help alert IT teams to potential failures or breaches.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Lost Billions and the Company Filed for Bankruptcy—It Could Signal the ‘Demise' of Crypto, Expert Says
FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, is in major financial turmoil. At its peak, FTX was valued at $32 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after competing offshore crypto exchange, Binance, backed out of a deal to acquire it and users withdrew around $6 billion in funds.
Consumer Prices Rose 0.4% in October, Less Than Expected, as Inflation Eases
The consumer price index increased 0.4% for the month and 7.7% from a year ago, both lower than estimates. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core CPI increased 0.3% for the month and 6.3% on an annual basis, also lower than expectations. Prices declined for medical care services, used...
Even With Slower Inflation, Consumer Sentiment Weakened Sharply in November, Survey Shows
The University of Michigan Survey of Consumers posted a 54.7 reading for November, down 8.7% from the previous month's reading and well below the estimate. The survey noted a particular slide in views on spending for durable goods — big-ticket items such as televisions, kitchen appliances and motor vehicles. The index for that group fell 21%.
