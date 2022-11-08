The 22 best board games for kids, from toddlers to teens

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Board games are great for reducing screen time and helping kids learn skills like teamwork and turn-taking. Younger kids can practice their shapes and colors.

We've assembled a list of great board games for kids from toddlers to teens and even a few that adults will love. Some are perfect for filling those 15 or 20 minutes before dinner, while others can take an entire evening. All have solid replay value so you won't tire of them after a few rounds.

For even more options, check out our guide to the best board games for family-friendly options and some for grown-ups, too.

The 22 best board games for kids in 2022:

Best counting game for toddlers: Acorn Soup

Players: 1 or more

Recommended ages: 2 and up

Game length: 10 minutes

In this charming game, kids use "recipe cards" to create a squirrel's favorite soups. In the process, they work on matching and identification skills, counting, and fine motor skills.

It's a perfect game for a caregiver or parent to play with a young toddler, as my wife and daughter have done many times. Slightly older kids can play it as a solo activity.

The wooden spoon and play foods can also be used in other imaginative activities, like in a play kitchen. Just don't lose them, or the squirrel will go hungry.

Best matching game for toddlers: Bears in Pairs

Players: 2

Recommended ages: 2 and up

Game length: 10 minutes



This is a great game for toddlers and preschoolers because it involves no reading and can be played at three different levels of difficulty.

Kids will love the three-dimensional design of the game's "board," which is a little house with doors behind which three pairs of matching bears hide. At the easiest level, when you find a match, you win the game. A spinner can be introduced to add new challenges as kids get older.

This is a great game for two players, especially when one of them is a parent or caregiver.

Best stacking game for toddlers: Rhino Hero Junior

Players: 1 to 4

Age range: 2 and up

Game length: 10 to 20 minutes

Both the original Rhino Hero and the junior version are stacking games that require a steady hand and some problem-solving skills. You want to make a sturdy tower for the rhino to climb.

The Junior game has thick cardboard pieces that are easier to place and not as prone to toppling. It also includes instructions for three different games of increasing difficulty. Color-matching and number recognition are all part of the game.

Even when the tower does fall, the vibrant art and cute characters are enticing enough to get players ready to start all over again immediately.

Best color-matching game for toddlers: First Orchard

Players: 1 to 4

Age range: 2 and up

Game length: 10 minutes

With its chunky pieces and bright colors, First Orchard is sure to capture the attention and imagination of young children. It's also great for toddlers who are learning their colors.

Kids roll a large die labeled with colorful dots. If the die lands on the red, they move an apple into the basket. The goal is to remove all the fruit from the trees before the raven makes it down the track.

The fruit and basket make fun toys on their own for children who don't quite have the patience to make it through an entire game quite yet.

Best color-matching game for preschoolers: The Sneaky, Snacky Squirrel Game

Players: 2 to 4

Recommended ages: 3 and up

Game length: 15 minutes

While this game is labeled as ages three and up, our daughter enjoyed playing it with minimal prompts before she was two.

Gameplay involves color matching and turn-taking. There's also some fine motor control and hand-eye coordination required thanks to the little squirrel grabber, Sneaky.

To play, spin to get a color, get acorns of all five colors to win, and put one back if your spin lands on a "robber." Yet it still feels exciting, with just the right level of competition for smaller kids.

Best physical board game for preschoolers: Heads Talk Tails Walk

Players: 2 to 5

Recommended ages: 3 and up

Game length: 15 minutes

This is a great game for families with kids of mixed ages, especially because up to five players can play at once. Easy to learn, the game involves matching a head and body tiles of an animal together.

But the mismatches are where the fun begins. If you get, say, a chicken head paired with a frog body, every player has to jump up and cluck like a chicken while hopping like a frog.

The game encourages movement and imagination and invariably leads to laughter.

Best trading game for preschoolers: Friends of a Feather

Players: 2 to 4

Recommended ages: 3 and up

Game length: 10 minutes

Looking for one more activity before it's time for the kids to go to bed? Friends of a Feather games only 10 or 15 minutes.

It can be played using a variety of different rules depending on the age of the players. Simpler versions involve color-matching, while older kids can trade and use a point-scoring system.

The large bird-shaped cardholders make it easy for kids who are developing fine motor control to enjoy the game, and they add a unique touch, too.

Best classic board game for preschoolers: Candy Land

Players: 2 to 4

Recommended ages: 3 and up

Game length: 30 minutes

Hasbro's Candy Land proves some things never go out of style. Players have to move their characters around a board filled with sweet treats, from the Peppermint Pass to the Lollipop Woods.

This game is simple enough for a group of preschoolers to play without caregiver interference, yet it's still enjoyable for adults to play with kids.

It's mostly luck, but playing also helps kids learn colors and deal with setbacks like getting stuck on a licorice spot.

Best logic game for preschoolers: Smart Farmer

Players: 1

Recommended ages: 4 and up

Game length: 15 minutes

Smart Farmer's contents include figures of cows, horses, sheep, and pigs. On the field-shaped game board, species must be separated into meadows using three different pieces of fencing. An included booklet has dozens of different arrangements of the animals for you to solve.

I love tackling the challenges with my son. But the best thing about this game is that it can be a solo activity, too.

Some of the more advanced arrangements are indeed tricky. There have been many times I thought I'd found an unsolvable layout, but we just had to stick with it.

Best bingo game for kids: Zingo!

Players: 2 to 6

Recommended ages: 4 and up

Game length: 10 minutes

Zingo! is one of those rare games that entertain across generations. My son loved this game when he was four and still enjoys it at age six. My wife and I genuinely enjoy playing it despite being in our 30s.

It's a twist on classic Bingo. You need to be on your toes, watching as tiles adorned with various items (such as a shoe or a clock) pop out of the bottom of the "Zinger." When you see a tile that matches a spot on your board, you have to be the first to call it. The first player with a full board wins.

Because the game uses both images and words on each tile, it's suitable for younger players but ideal for kids learning to read.

Best cooperative game for kids: Outfoxed

Players: 2 to 4

Recommended ages: 5 and up

Game length: 20 minutes

An absolute favorite in our house, this is a game we'll have to replace eventually because we've played it so often that the cards are worn and creased.

This is a cooperative board game, with everyone working together to reveal which thieving fox stole Mrs. Plumpert's prized potpie. Moving around the board, players reveal clues and narrow down the pool of suspects.

Because everyone's on the same team, it's a great way for kids to practice cooperation.

Best memory game for kids: I Never Forget a Face

Players: 1 to 4

Recommended ages: 5 and up

Game length: 3o minutes

Fundamentally, I Never Forget a Face is a matching game. You try to find matching pairs during your turn, and once all pairs are matched, the player with the most pairs wins.

But gameplay involves keen focus and memory, and in the process of playing, kids learn about different countries all over the world, from Mali to Brazil to Canada.

The game is ideal for slightly older kids but can easily be tailored for enjoyment by little ones: Just remove a number of game tiles to reduce the challenge level.

Best classic game for kindergartners: Monopoly Junior

Players: 2 to 4

Recommended ages: 5 and up

Game length: 45 minutes

The best thing about this children's take on the age-old classic is that there's basically no way to make a bad move. What kids won't realize is that there's actually very little choice and quite a bit of luck involved in the gameplay.

For example, you have to buy any available property on which you land. There are no houses or hotels, either. In fact, the only choice comes from chance cards.

My son is six and quite sharp, yet he still doesn't seem to have noticed or be bothered by the fact that this game is 90% luck not skill. This also levels the playing field for adult players who otherwise might just have a leg up.

Best resource management game for kids: My First Stone Age

Players: 2 to 4

Age range: 5 and up

Game length: 15 minutes

In the game Stone Age, players have to gather resources like gold and brick to construct buildings and feed their village. This introductory version of the game is similarly themed but a bit less complex.

To win, kids have to construct three huts. Each hut requires a different set of goods to build, which players gather from various spots around the board. They might need a tooth, a fish, and a berry, for example.

While there's a good deal of luck involved, kids will have to be strategic about where they move at times. It's a great introduction to more complicated game mechanics in a bright and delightful package.

Best game for mixed-age groups: Dragon's Breath

Players: 2 to 4

Age range: 5 and up

Game length: 15 minutes

Quick and cute, Dragon's Breath enchants not only fans of scaly monsters but those who like glitter and shine.

The object of the game is to gain the most gems. The stones are placed in a column of rings that each player takes turns removing. Before they do, everyone selects a gem token in a different color. They get to keep any stones that tumble out of the tower when the ring is removed.

Younger kids will likely always pick their favorite color, but older players can try and choose which gems seem to be the most likely to fall that round.

Best strategy game for kids: Ticket to Ride

Players: 2 to 4

Recommended ages: 6 and up

Game length: 15 to 30 minutes

The original adult version of Ticket to Ride has long been one of my wife's and my favorites, so it was no surprise that our kindergartner also loved the junior version of the game.

This is a genuine strategy game from vaunted game designer Alan R. Moon, requiring critical thinking, long-term planning, and careful monitoring of both your progress and that of your opponents.

Gameplay usually lasts about half an hour, making this game perfect for the elementary school-aged child who is eager for a challenge but who still might not have the patience for, say, Risk.

Best one-player game for kids: Invasion of the Cow Snatchers

Players: 1

Recommended ages: 6 and up

Game length: 15 minutes

This game is quite similar to Smart Farmer in that it's fun to play collaboratively yet was designed for a single player. The gameplay also involves figuring out how to overcome pre-established challenges.

First, you select a card and set up the board to match the depicted layout. To win, you move the UFO around the board, gathering up cows while avoiding silos and fences.

Cow Snatchers is a bit more difficult than Smart Farmer largely because there are moving pieces involved in each solution. That makes it suitable for slightly older kids who will also appreciate the silly theme.

Best two-player game for kids: Stratego

Players: 2

Recommended ages: 8 and up

Game length: 45 minutes

People have been squaring off over the Stratego board for more than half a century now, with the early versions of the game dating back to the middle of the 20th century.

It's not too difficult to learn the rules of this game. Game pieces with lower numbers defeat those with higher numbers. And you'll have to watch out for bombs as you try to capture the flag. But mastering the strategy can take many rounds of enjoyable, engaging play.

I have fond memories of playing this classic game with my dad back in the 1980s and '90s and can't wait to play it with my son in the next year or so.

Best tile-laying game for kids: Kingdomino

Players: 2 to 4

Age range: 8 and up

Game length: 15 minutes

Great for both kids and adults, Kingdomino requires players to place tiles on their boards so that they touch matching pieces. It's a bit like dominoes, but there are some added challenges.

Since you're trying to build your kingdom, you want pastures, lakes, and swamps to expand far and wide. But they'll only count toward your final score if they're connected to a tile of the same terrain type with a crown icon. More tiles with a higher number of crowns translate to more points. It definitely pays to be strategic, and scoring at the end requires some math.

For kids five and up, Dragomino is a simpler version that's still fun and engaging.

Best family game: The Isle of Cats

Players: 1 to 4

Age range: 8 and up

Game length: 60 to 90 minutes

Enemies are just days away from invading a feline-filled island, and it's your job to rescue the cats. You have a boat with plenty of room, but you need baskets to hold the animals and fish to feed them. Turns require some plotting and forethought to make sure you can accomplish everything you want to do.

Plenty of appealing details are included in this game, from the darling artwork to the labeled spot in the box top for your own cat to sit.

Combining a few types of gameplay, like tile laying and choosing and passing cards, The Isle of Cats is great for older kids who have a bit of patience for a longer, more involved session. But rules for a pared-down family version are also included.

Best strategy game for tweens: Catan: Family Edition

Players: 3 to 4

Recommended ages: 10 and up

Game length: 60 to 90 minutes

Once you have played a full game of Settlers, you will understand why it became a global phenomenon. It's popularity has led to many expansion packs and even a "Game of Thrones" edition .

To play, you have to gather resources like lumber, brick, and wool to build cities, roads, and settlements. The family edition is slightly simpler than a standard "Settlers" game but still requires plenty of planning and strategy. Dice rolling also introduces some luck into the game.

Gameplay can last well over an hour, so get the snacks ready before you start.

Best game for teens: Codenames

Players: 2 to 8 (best with 4 or more)

Age range: 14 and up

Game length: 15 minutes

Codenames is an exciting and fast-paced game that works well for larger groups. You'll want at least four people to play.

Each team is trying to contact their agents, represented by a different word. But they don't want to connect with the other team's agents, the decoys, or the game-ending assassin. That means the spymaster will have to come up with a clue that connects multiple words without hinting at the wrong ones.

Easy to learn but tricky in practice, this is a game teens and adults can play again and again without getting bored.