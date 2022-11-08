Read full article on original website
Related
Central Michigan Life
CMU volleyball rallies to beat WMU
CMU volleyball rallies to beat WMUWith Mid-American Conference tournament seeding on the line, Central Michigan volleyball found itself down 2-0 against Western Michigan. However, fueled by a Chippewa-friendly crowd equipped with white ‘Max out McGuirk’ towels, the Chippewas secured a 3-2 win (16-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-11) on Friday.
Central Michigan Life
Preview: The rivalry returns to McGuirk
For the first time since 2019, the rivalry between Western Michigan and Central Michigan volleyball returns to Mount Pleasant with the Mid-American Conference tournament eligibility on the line. The series will begin on Friday at 6 p.m. with a white-out game at McGuirk. Things continue on Saturday when they face...
Central Michigan Life
CMU football survives offensive onslaught, beats Buffalo
After a first-half drubbing at the hands of Buffalo, Central Michigan football needed to find some life from the offense. On the first play of the second half, that’s exactly what happened. True freshman quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr., who had only been utilized as a rusher in the snaps...
Central Michigan Life
CMU women’s basketball loses Knoll to transfer portal
After remaining on the bench during Central Michigan women’s basketball’s season-opening loss to Valparaiso, sophomore guard Hanna Knoll has entered the transfer portal. Knoll was removed from the Chippewas’ roster ahead of their game against Oakland. Hailing from Angola, Indiana, Knoll averaged 22.9 minutes per game as...
247Sports
2024 ATH Braylon Isom grabs second offer
Saginaw (Mich.) Heritage junior Braylon Isom received an offer from Toledo this week. The Rockets join Central Michigan on his offer list, but Isom looks like a prospect that can garner a lot more interest moving forward. He is 6-foot-3, 195 pounds with multi-positional ability as a receiver and safety...
Central Michigan Life
Men's basketball falls to Marquette in season opener
Facing a packed Al McGuire Center full of Marquette students dressed in white, Central Michigan basketball found itself falling behind the Golden Eagles early in its season opener on Thursday. In the end, the Chippewas fell to the Golden Eagles with a final score of 97-73. Hope was swirling through...
MLive.com
Talent-rich Handy did it all except win it all in 1982 en route to Hall of Fame
BAY CITY, MI – They could boast about their ace pitcher. They could crow about any one of their six college prospects and two future professionals. Or even brag about their Hall of Fame coach. But not one person alone could grab the glory that belongs to the 1982...
MLive.com
Midland golfer repeats as GAM Women’s Player of the Year
No woman in Michigan played better golf in 2022 than Midland’s Kimberly Dinh. Dinh, 30, was named the Golf Association of Michigan Women’s Player of the Year for the second consecutive year.
Central Michigan Life
Leaders of the band
When the sea of maroon and white-clad musicians sprint out onto Kramer/Deromedi Field and lets out a “Woo! Ah” cheer that rings throughout Kelly/Shorts Stadium, there is no doubt that the Central Michigan Marching Band is ready to go. However, this year is a little different for the...
Play Golf in Mt. Pleasant with John Daly and Shooter McGavin
You can play golf with two of the greatest to ever play the game. An amazing golf outing will be taking over Pohlcat Golf Club in August 2023. Grab a partner and sign up now for the Fore 20 Golf Tour Event featuring John Daly and Christopher McDonald, who played "Shooter McGavin" in Happy Gilmore.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
Not all was lost for Michigan in the big Powerball excitement. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was reportedly sold in Mecosta County.
bridgemi.com
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Voters in Montcalm County sent a clear message Tuesday they don’t want renewable energy projects. The rejection comes as Michigan scrambles to expand wind and solar power to meet climate change goals. Approval of those projects are currently made at the local level, but that might change. Renewable energy...
WNEM
Changes arrive Friday, cold weekend ahead
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a fantastic Thursday around Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures returning to the 70s in many areas this afternoon. We actually broke records in Saginaw and Houghton Lake today, breaking the old records set just two years ago in 2020. Flint was well into the 70s, but wasn’t quite able to reach 78°, also set in 2020.
Expanding fish footprint: $5M grant to remove stream barriers across Michigan
A $5 million grant will be used to open up rivers and streams to more fish and other aquatic species across 14 Michigan counties.
Voters defeat Michigan wind energy project, toss supportive officials
TRUFANT, MI — Rural voters delivered a crushing blow to plans for a 375 megawatt wind farm in mid-Michigan, where several local renewable energy ordinances were defeated across three townships and multiple officials were thrown from office for supporting the project. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, midterm voters resoundingly rejected...
rejournals.com
Mid-America Real Estate Corporation closes sale of 184,735-square-foot retail center in Michigan
Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s Investment Sales Group recently brokered the sale of Fashion Corners, a 100% leased shopping center located at the southeast corner of Bay Road and Schust Road in the Saginaw, Michigan, regional trade area. The 184,735-square-foot property was sold to a private family office investor. Fashion...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Nov. 10
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Emergency rescue crews from across mid-Michigan received specialized training utilizing specialized equipment on Wednesday in Midland. Weather update: Wednesday evening, Nov. 9, 2022. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has what you can expect this evening.
bridgemi.com
Gretchen Whitmer’s path to victory: Expanding support in Michigan suburbs
Whitmer won by growing her wins in vote-rich Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties. Tudor Dixon outperformed 2018 GOP nominee Bill Schuette in 47 counties. Historic turnout, propelled by an abortion-rights measure, helped Whitmer turn back Republican challenger. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term Tuesday buoyed by historic turnout,...
Top Headlines: 1 Dead After Semi Plows Through Intersection, and More
Each weekend, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man died after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. The truck, which was hauling large stones, was headed east on Drew Road when the driver failed to stop at an intersection. Read more.
Up North Voice
‘Santa Train’ coming back to Northeast Michigan
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
Comments / 0