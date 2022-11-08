ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Related
Central Michigan Life

CMU volleyball rallies to beat WMU

CMU volleyball rallies to beat WMUWith Mid-American Conference tournament seeding on the line, Central Michigan volleyball found itself down 2-0 against Western Michigan. However, fueled by a Chippewa-friendly crowd equipped with white ‘Max out McGuirk’ towels, the Chippewas secured a 3-2 win (16-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-11) on Friday.
Central Michigan Life

Preview: The rivalry returns to McGuirk

For the first time since 2019, the rivalry between Western Michigan and Central Michigan volleyball returns to Mount Pleasant with the Mid-American Conference tournament eligibility on the line. The series will begin on Friday at 6 p.m. with a white-out game at McGuirk. Things continue on Saturday when they face...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

CMU football survives offensive onslaught, beats Buffalo

After a first-half drubbing at the hands of Buffalo, Central Michigan football needed to find some life from the offense. On the first play of the second half, that’s exactly what happened. True freshman quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr., who had only been utilized as a rusher in the snaps...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

CMU women’s basketball loses Knoll to transfer portal

After remaining on the bench during Central Michigan women’s basketball’s season-opening loss to Valparaiso, sophomore guard Hanna Knoll has entered the transfer portal.  Knoll was removed from the Chippewas’ roster ahead of their game against Oakland. Hailing from Angola, Indiana, Knoll averaged 22.9 minutes per game as...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
247Sports

2024 ATH Braylon Isom grabs second offer

Saginaw (Mich.) Heritage junior Braylon Isom received an offer from Toledo this week. The Rockets join Central Michigan on his offer list, but Isom looks like a prospect that can garner a lot more interest moving forward. He is 6-foot-3, 195 pounds with multi-positional ability as a receiver and safety...
SAGINAW, MI
Central Michigan Life

Men's basketball falls to Marquette in season opener

Facing a packed Al McGuire Center full of Marquette students dressed in white, Central Michigan basketball found itself falling behind the Golden Eagles early in its season opener on Thursday. In the end, the Chippewas fell to the Golden Eagles with a final score of 97-73. Hope was swirling through...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

Leaders of the band

When the sea of maroon and white-clad musicians sprint out onto Kramer/Deromedi Field and lets out a “Woo! Ah” cheer that rings throughout Kelly/Shorts Stadium, there is no doubt that the Central Michigan Marching Band is ready to go. However, this year is a little different for the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

Changes arrive Friday, cold weekend ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a fantastic Thursday around Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures returning to the 70s in many areas this afternoon. We actually broke records in Saginaw and Houghton Lake today, breaking the old records set just two years ago in 2020. Flint was well into the 70s, but wasn’t quite able to reach 78°, also set in 2020.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Nov. 10

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Emergency rescue crews from across mid-Michigan received specialized training utilizing specialized equipment on Wednesday in Midland. Weather update: Wednesday evening, Nov. 9, 2022. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has what you can expect this evening.
MIDLAND, MI
bridgemi.com

Gretchen Whitmer’s path to victory: Expanding support in Michigan suburbs

Whitmer won by growing her wins in vote-rich Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties. Tudor Dixon outperformed 2018 GOP nominee Bill Schuette in 47 counties. Historic turnout, propelled by an abortion-rights measure, helped Whitmer turn back Republican challenger. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term Tuesday buoyed by historic turnout,...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Top Headlines: 1 Dead After Semi Plows Through Intersection, and More

Each weekend, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man died after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. The truck, which was hauling large stones, was headed east on Drew Road when the driver failed to stop at an intersection. Read more.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

‘Santa Train’ coming back to Northeast Michigan

NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
STANDISH, MI

