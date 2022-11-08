Disney wants you to focus on revenue and profit instead of streaming subscribers — just not this quarter

Read full article on original website
Related
Ari Emanuel Says Endeavor Sitting Pretty In Era Of AVOD, Surging Sports Rights, Podcast Deals & Live Events; Sees No Hit From Shift In Content Spend
UPDATED with comments from post-earnings conference call: Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said today that if there is a dip in content spending underway, his company “isn’t feeling it.” Responding to the question he gets from Wall Street every quarter now, he ticked off all the high-end deals Endeavor’s made across the entertainment spectrum. “Endeavor is a proxy for content growth and a barometer for overall content, he said — from renewing House of the Dragon co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal’s overall deal with HBO, to a podcast by sportscaster Stephen A. Smith (Known Mercy With Stephen A. Smith) to Keanu Reeves...
CNBC
Elon Musk says Twitter is losing $4 million a day: How many $8 subscribers would it need to break even?
Elon Musk says Twitter is losing $4 million each day, and that he's willing to try anything he thinks might help the social media platform turn a profit. First up: Musk's plan to charge Twitter users $7.99 for a blue checkmark on their account. The new service has received backlash from a variety of prominent Twitter users — it's already been paused, after some accounts used it to impersonate high-profile brands and people — but people on the platform are clearly willing to pay.
CNBC
How Spotify stayed No. 1 in streaming audio even with Apple, YouTube and Amazon aiming for it
Spotify remains the No. 1 streaming audio service with a sizable lead over Apple, Amazon and YouTube Music in reported paid subscribers. It has branched out into audiobooks and podcasts and now has nearly 200 million paying customers. Controversies have trailed Daniel Ek's company at every turn, from Taylor Swift...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
TechCrunch
Sight Tech Global 2022 agenda announced
At this year’s event we have sessions with the creators of several new devices to assist with vision, and we’ll talk about the technology architecture decisions that went into balancing capability with cost and tapping existing platforms. We’ll also take our first look at accessibility in VR, which...
CNBC
People with disabilities rate the top 10 cities that are easiest for them to travel around
The Valuable 500, a business coalition, released its list of the top 10 most accessible cities in the world. The report cited a survey conducted among 3,500 individuals with disabilities, who rated cities based on "transport links, proximity of accommodation to attractions, shops, and restaurants, and the availability of information about accessibility."
Comments / 1