Waukegan, IL

fox32chicago.com

16-year-old shot in leg on South Side: police

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire on the South Side Friday night. Police say the victim was walking in the 7000 block of South King Drive in Greater Grand Crossing around 9:46 p.m. when he was shot by someone in a red SUV. The boy was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old shot inside moving car in Pilsen: police

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old was riding in the passenger seat of a car in Pilsen Thursday night when a man on the street began firing at the car. Police say the victim saw a man and woman standing on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of South Carpenter Street around 8:42 p.m. when the man reached into the woman's purse and pulled out a gun.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspect shot man multiple times in Park Manor

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Park Manor Thursday night. At about 7:47 p.m., a 37-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the first block of East 75th Street when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside fired multiple shots at the victim, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man sentenced; 10 years for January 2019 fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Dewayne Ford on Friday, Nov. 11 to ten years of prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a January 2019 fatal shooting near the Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin headquarters in Milwaukee. Ford pleaded guilty in October to charges...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

17 shots fired at house after man yells out window at catalytic converter thieves

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Adrian Munoz heard something out the window of his West Lawn neighborhood house early Thursday – and he went and looked to find out what the commotion was.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, that almost cost Munoz his life. Thieves blasted his home with shot after shot.A total of 17 bullets were fired into the house after Munoz got up and looked out the window in the middle of the night. He saw someone trying to steal a catalytic converter from a neighbor's car parked out front – and the violent response from the thieves left his...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot on back porch of Bronzeville home

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting on the back porch of a home in Bronzeville Thursday night. Police say around 10:14 p.m. a 55-year-old man was sitting outside a home in the 4400 block of South Calumet Avenue when shots were fired and he was hit in the torso.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wounded in shooting in Heart of Chicago

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in the Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side early Saturday morning. Police say a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old were outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue around 2:10 a.m. when they were shot at. The 22-year-old man was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Police Arrest Alleged Suspects in Stolen Car After Chase; Guns, Drugs Found Inside

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Police say that they recovered weapons and drugs after a high speed chase early Wednesday. The chase started just after midnight when officers spotted a stolen vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle fled but officers were finally able to catch...
fox32chicago.com

Stray bullet injures man in Lower West Side apartment: police

CHICAGO - A man was injured by gunfire on the Lower West Side when a round came through the wall of a bedroom in an apartment late Wednesday. Police say a 24-year-old man was standing in the bedroom of a second floor apartment in the 2100 block of South Wood Street when bullets came through the wall about 11:45 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot on Far South Side

CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night. Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL

