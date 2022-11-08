Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old shot in leg on South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire on the South Side Friday night. Police say the victim was walking in the 7000 block of South King Drive in Greater Grand Crossing around 9:46 p.m. when he was shot by someone in a red SUV. The boy was shot...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suspect fatally shot by concealed carry holder during attempted robbery: police
CHICAGO - A suspected robber was fatally shot, and an innocent bystander was also struck in an exchange of gunfire between the offender and a concealed carry holder during an attempted robbery Friday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:20 p.m., police say the armed suspect entered a South Shore...
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old shot inside moving car in Pilsen: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old was riding in the passenger seat of a car in Pilsen Thursday night when a man on the street began firing at the car. Police say the victim saw a man and woman standing on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of South Carpenter Street around 8:42 p.m. when the man reached into the woman's purse and pulled out a gun.
fox32chicago.com
Video from Chicago police shows man attacking woman in West Loop before allegedly stealing her car
CHICAGO - Chicago police released a video of a man attacking a woman in West Loop before allegedly stealing her car. Officials are trying to identify the individual in the video. The incident happened on Sept. 24 around 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Monroe Street. The man...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect shot man multiple times in Park Manor
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Park Manor Thursday night. At about 7:47 p.m., a 37-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the first block of East 75th Street when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside fired multiple shots at the victim, Chicago police said.
2 killed, 1 injured after police claim disturbance led to high-speed chase, deadly crash
Elexis Dampier is one of two people killed. A third person is also critically injured following the incident.
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old boy charged in connection to death of man in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A teen faces a murder charge in connection to the death of a 29-year-old man in August. The 17-year-old boy faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle. According to Chicago police, the teen was arrested Wednesday after being...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced; 10 years for January 2019 fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Dewayne Ford on Friday, Nov. 11 to ten years of prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a January 2019 fatal shooting near the Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin headquarters in Milwaukee. Ford pleaded guilty in October to charges...
fox32chicago.com
Police chase: Carjackers flee troopers from western suburbs to Lower West Side
CHICAGO - State troopers chased a stolen car from the western suburbs to the Lower West Side early Friday morning. A vehicle was reported stolen in Cicero, according to police. Around 3:26 a.m., troopers saw the stolen car on northbound I-55 and followed it. The stolen car was headed toward...
Harvey man charged with murder after South Chicago shooting in July
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting two people in South Chicago in July. Police say Rhashey Ford was arrested on Thursday for fatally shooting a man and wounding a woman on July 2 this summer. The shooting happened in the 9000 block of South...
WISN
Milwaukee man arrested, accused of attacking multiple women near 64th and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is in custody after police say he attacked several women recently. Police arrested the 23-year-old man on Wednesday, in connection to at least four incidents in the vicinity of 64th and Silver Spring. 12 News spoke exclusively with one of the women. Her attack...
17 shots fired at house after man yells out window at catalytic converter thieves
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Adrian Munoz heard something out the window of his West Lawn neighborhood house early Thursday – and he went and looked to find out what the commotion was.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, that almost cost Munoz his life. Thieves blasted his home with shot after shot.A total of 17 bullets were fired into the house after Munoz got up and looked out the window in the middle of the night. He saw someone trying to steal a catalytic converter from a neighbor's car parked out front – and the violent response from the thieves left his...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot on back porch of Bronzeville home
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting on the back porch of a home in Bronzeville Thursday night. Police say around 10:14 p.m. a 55-year-old man was sitting outside a home in the 4400 block of South Calumet Avenue when shots were fired and he was hit in the torso.
fox32chicago.com
Video shows man attacking victim before allegedly stealing their car
Chicago police release video of an attack in West Loop. Officials say the man stole the victims car after taking their keys in the attack.
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in shooting in Heart of Chicago
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in the Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side early Saturday morning. Police say a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old were outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue around 2:10 a.m. when they were shot at. The 22-year-old man was taken to...
wlip.com
Police Arrest Alleged Suspects in Stolen Car After Chase; Guns, Drugs Found Inside
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Police say that they recovered weapons and drugs after a high speed chase early Wednesday. The chase started just after midnight when officers spotted a stolen vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle fled but officers were finally able to catch...
fox32chicago.com
Stray bullet injures man in Lower West Side apartment: police
CHICAGO - A man was injured by gunfire on the Lower West Side when a round came through the wall of a bedroom in an apartment late Wednesday. Police say a 24-year-old man was standing in the bedroom of a second floor apartment in the 2100 block of South Wood Street when bullets came through the wall about 11:45 p.m.
2 dead, 1 injured after fleeing vehicle crashes in Hazel Crest
"I’m going to get down to the bottom of it," said the victim's father.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night. Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots. The victim...
