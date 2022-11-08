Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison, Honda team-up on intership program
PIQUA — Edison State Community College invites current students, high school students, and their parents to learn more about the direct pathway developed to lead students into a manufacturing career at Honda. An information session will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the Robinson Theater...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Beavercreek holds college signing ceremony
BEAVERCREEK — Nineteen student athletes from Beavercreek High School signed their letters of intent to play at the collegiate level during a school held ceremony on Wednesday. In fall sports, there were five women’s soccer, three men’s soccer, one women’s golfer and one volleyball signees. One swimmer and one...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City BOE receives facilities updates
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education received a facilities update and discussed a contract with Lincoln Center to hold spots in the Miami County Alternate Education Program for Tipp City students in grades five through eight on Monday, Nov. 7, during their regular session meeting. The...
miamivalleytoday.com
Local FFA in district job interview competition
CASSTOWN — Recently several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the district five FFA Job Interview Career Development Event held at National Trail High School in New Paris, OH. The Event consisted of designing a resume and cover letter, completing a job application, performing an interview and writing a form thank you letter.
miamivalleytoday.com
City of Piqua hires Bowsher as development manager
PIQUA — The city of Piqua is excited to announce the hiring of Taylor Bowsher to fill the position of development manager. Bowsher is an experienced development professional with knowledge in planning and urban design. Previously, Bowsher was the village planner for the village of Plain City facilitating permitting...
miamivalleytoday.com
CBC/CTS president and CEO to retire
DAYTON — The Board of Trustees of Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services announced today that President and CEO Dr. David Smith will retire at the end of the first quarter in 2023, after more than 20 years of service to the region’s sole provider of blood products and world leader in allograft production. Smith will be succeeded by Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Christopher Graham who spearheaded business growth in his 19 years with CBC/CTS.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy BOE discusses community survey
TROY — The Troy City School District is planning to seek public input through a community survey that will be conducted sometime in the spring of 2023. “We’re getting a pretty early jump on this,” Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper said. “Our intention is to send out a district survey hopefully this spring,”
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy’s Hutchinson twins make college choices; Connor to play baseball at Ball State, Gavin to run for Wright State
TROY — It was not just another signing day at Troy High School Friday morning. Not only are Troy High School seniors Connor and Gavin Hutchinson twin brothers, the sons of Troy and Wende Hutchinson will both play at the Division I level in college. They made it official...
countynewsonline.org
More resignations at the Darke County Fair Board – but also good news: Dave Niley inducted into Ohio Fairs Hall of Fame
The special meeting of the Fair Board (Thursday 11/10) was originally scheduled to fill the vacant seat of Thomas Shaw, who resigned recently and also to elect officers. But then, the Fair Board ended up with 2 more vacant seats. Matt Sullivan resigned, which was not a big surprise after...
miamivalleytoday.com
MC Commissioners OK funds for Child Advocacy Center
TROY – Miami County Commissioners provided financial contribution in the amount of $124,900 to the Child Advocacy Center with Isiah’s Place during their Tuesday, Nov. 8, meeting. The creation of the Child Advocacy Center will provide “multidisciplinary professional services to children and their families who are victims of...
dayton.com
Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield
Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
ocj.com
Hard work and determination behind Ohio’s success at World Dairy Expo
It is a spectacle unique among livestock shows — the World Dairy Expo’s Parade of Champions highlights the top animals at the show. Exhibitors lead their banner-draped cattle through a dark arena, across colored shavings (gray in 2022), illuminated by a lone spotlight. The eyes of World Dairy Expo attendees and interested parties from around the globe are fixed on the focus of that spotlight.
miamivalleytoday.com
Bradford honors hard-working students
BRADFORD — Bradford Exempted Village Schools celebrates students in grades six through 12 that have earned spots on the honor roll and merit roll. The students on the honor roll in the sixth grade are Jackson Felver, Emma Hartzell, Cameron Hedrick, Liam Lingo, Tevin Smith, Isabella Clack, Prestyn Dross, Isley Gambill, Rowen Hill-Gambill, Angilina Maynard, Charity Miller, Lucas Sanders, Arabella Troxel, Braylon Whitehouse and Bristol Wombold.
dayton.com
Rike’s Department Store: The history of a Dayton legend that traces back to 1853
Rike’s Department Store was a downtown Dayton staple for decades. Here are some things to know about its history. The Rike-Kumler company was established in downtown Dayton in 1853. David L. Rike and his associates started modestly near Third Street on Main. The business began when the firm of...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua honors all veterans
PIQUA — “On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month” is the time to annually honor the nation’s veterans. The Piqua community gathered together to recognize and honor all veterans at the Veteran’s Memorial Park. The ceremony began with assembly by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad followed by a brief presentation from Commander Dennis Tennery with the VFW Post 4874.
miamivalleytoday.com
Reader comments on Piqua dam study
Did you know that the State of Ohio has informed the City of Piqua that it must modify Echo Lake and Franz Pond to prevent flooding from a storm of 27 inches of rain in 24 hours? Meetings are being held with citizen involvement to look at options of how to do this task from the State of Ohio.
Daily Advocate
Darke Co. continues to be deep shade of red
GREENVILLE — Scarlet, crimson, auburn, maroon, rust – throw all of those shades together and that is how red Darke County continues to be. Over 19,700 voters cast their ballot, and once again voters went overwhelmingly for candidates with an (R) after their name. According to Paul Schlecty,...
dayton247now.com
Decade-long deli project dubbed 'All the Best – Dayton’s Deli' in the works
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A decade-long, nationally-inspired effort to bring a New York-style deli to Dayton will result in the adaptive reuse of a former religious institution. A former Masonic Temple building in Washington Township will be repurposed into a delicatessen, noted by project designer The Idea...
miamivalleytoday.com
Veterans remembering veterans
United States Army veteran Phil Hoffman of Springfield places an United States flag on the grave of a fellow veteran at the Springfield Masonic Community Cemetery on Thursday morning, Nov. 10. A small group of veterans placed more than 60 flags to honor fellow veterans on this 2022 Veterans Day.
miamivalleytoday.com
Seminar for financial planning following Alzheimer’s diagnosis
DAYTON—The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting an in-person education program on making early financial plans with your family following an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. The program, Financial Planning, is being offered free to the community and will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at...
