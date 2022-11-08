ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Holiday meals distributed to over 100 Utah military families on Veterans Day

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Over 100 Utah military families received holiday meals thanks to an annual Holiday Meals for Military program. "It is a tangible way to express gratitude to those that have given so much on behalf of all Americans and are often far from loved ones during the holiday season," organizers said in a press release.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Parking filling up at resorts open for ski season in northern Utah

SOLITUDE, Utah (KUTV) — It was a busy day for Solitude and Brighton resorts up Big Cottonwood Canyon. As the only resorts in northern Utah open as of Friday, everyone was flocking there for the fresh snow. However, that created some parking headaches. Both Solitude and Brighton tweeted out...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Nonprofit helps Utah veterans form friendships and find healing

WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — Continue Mission is a nonprofit that gives veterans and their families a little extra support. All year round, they get veterans together for different kinds of activities at no cost to them or their support members. "We do pickleball, bowling, skiing, cycling, paddle boarding,...
WOODS CROSS, UT
KUTV

Take 2 Podcast: Utah Midterm Results Deep Dive

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Host: Heidi Hatch. Evan McMullin finishes 14% behind Lee while votes are still being tabulated- his backers still call it a win- but is it?. What does McMullin's loss mean for future independent runs and how does it compare to Democrats in Utah Senate races?
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah mother warns parents about effects of kratom

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah mother is warning parents of a legal substance easily found at smoke shops and some convenience stores. "It's not the wonder drug that everybody is making it out to be," said Diane Scott. Scott is talking about kratom. It comes from a...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Healthy, fast-casual restaurant opens first location in Utah

KUTV — Crisp & Green, a healthy fast casual restaurant featuring made-from-scratch salads, grain bowls, smoothies and acai bowls is coming to Utah!. Co-founder Lily Smith came on to Fresh Living to share some of the delicious meals on their menu. For more information head to crispandgreen.com. Follow Fresh...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Videos capture meteor fireball lighting up Utah skies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People across Utah are sharing video of a meteor fireball over the state. Video captured a large flash in the sky just after 10:40 p.m. on Thursday. Footage sent to KUTV was taken from all around Utah, including Ogden in the north to Parowan in the south.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Current Utah snowpack sitting at mid-December levels, expert says

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New numbers show Utah's snowpack is more than four times above normal for this time of year. The latest estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show the snow-water equivalent is hundreds – even thousands – of percent higher than the median amount for early November.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Thanksgiving plans changing for many over high turkey, grocery prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Turkeys may be off the Thanksgiving menu for many people across the United States. Dwindling supplies, avian flu, higher demand and higher feed costs have contributed to a spike in prices. In their Turkey Market News Report released Thursday, the US Department of Agriculture...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A man accused of intentionally running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township, Michigan, on August 9.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy