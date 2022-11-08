Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Holiday meals distributed to over 100 Utah military families on Veterans Day
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Over 100 Utah military families received holiday meals thanks to an annual Holiday Meals for Military program. "It is a tangible way to express gratitude to those that have given so much on behalf of all Americans and are often far from loved ones during the holiday season," organizers said in a press release.
KUTV
Parking filling up at resorts open for ski season in northern Utah
SOLITUDE, Utah (KUTV) — It was a busy day for Solitude and Brighton resorts up Big Cottonwood Canyon. As the only resorts in northern Utah open as of Friday, everyone was flocking there for the fresh snow. However, that created some parking headaches. Both Solitude and Brighton tweeted out...
KUTV
Nonprofit helps Utah veterans form friendships and find healing
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — Continue Mission is a nonprofit that gives veterans and their families a little extra support. All year round, they get veterans together for different kinds of activities at no cost to them or their support members. "We do pickleball, bowling, skiing, cycling, paddle boarding,...
KUTV
Take 2 Podcast: Utah Midterm Results Deep Dive
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Host: Heidi Hatch. Evan McMullin finishes 14% behind Lee while votes are still being tabulated- his backers still call it a win- but is it?. What does McMullin's loss mean for future independent runs and how does it compare to Democrats in Utah Senate races?
KUTV
Utah Division of State History moves artifacts across valley for preservation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands historical documents and artifacts including those about Black history, are being relocated to different sites within the Salt Lake Valley. This is being done under the watchful care of the Utah Division of State History. The basement of the Rio Grande...
KUTV
Utah mother warns parents about effects of kratom
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah mother is warning parents of a legal substance easily found at smoke shops and some convenience stores. "It's not the wonder drug that everybody is making it out to be," said Diane Scott. Scott is talking about kratom. It comes from a...
KUTV
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
KUTV
New benefits highlighted for Utah veterans that some might be missing out on
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Less than 1% of the U.S. population chooses to serve their country and those that serve are awarded certain benefits that veterans advocates say some might be missing out on. "Utah is very patriotic. We love our veterans,” said Cory Pearson, the Deputy Director...
KUTV
Healthy, fast-casual restaurant opens first location in Utah
KUTV — Crisp & Green, a healthy fast casual restaurant featuring made-from-scratch salads, grain bowls, smoothies and acai bowls is coming to Utah!. Co-founder Lily Smith came on to Fresh Living to share some of the delicious meals on their menu. For more information head to crispandgreen.com. Follow Fresh...
KUTV
Videos capture meteor fireball lighting up Utah skies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People across Utah are sharing video of a meteor fireball over the state. Video captured a large flash in the sky just after 10:40 p.m. on Thursday. Footage sent to KUTV was taken from all around Utah, including Ogden in the north to Parowan in the south.
KUTV
Current Utah snowpack sitting at mid-December levels, expert says
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New numbers show Utah's snowpack is more than four times above normal for this time of year. The latest estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show the snow-water equivalent is hundreds – even thousands – of percent higher than the median amount for early November.
KUTV
Thanksgiving plans changing for many over high turkey, grocery prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Turkeys may be off the Thanksgiving menu for many people across the United States. Dwindling supplies, avian flu, higher demand and higher feed costs have contributed to a spike in prices. In their Turkey Market News Report released Thursday, the US Department of Agriculture...
KUTV
Utah lawmakers unveil new state flag to be voted on during 2023 legislative session
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah State Flag Task Force has officially chosen the state's flag design that the Utah Legislature will vote on it during the 2023 legislative session. If approved, it would replace the current flag of Utah as the official one flown by the governor.
KUTV
Some Utahns wonder if gondola comments were considered after 2News investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News investigation on how the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) handled a public comment process has prompted some people to wonder if they were listened to. “I feel like it’s been ignored,” Scott Keller said. “I don’t think it matters,” said...
KUTV
Tropical Storm Nicole moves north after devastating parts of Florida coast
WASHINGTON (TND) — Tropical Storm Nicole is now moving into its second act, slamming the Florida Panhandle and pushing the severe weather threat north after devastating parts of the coast. The massive system has caused devastation along the coastline. The strong waves and storm surge ripped away the ground...
KUTV
Dangerous Utah parole fugitive wanted with history of mental health issues
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE THU 11/10 9:45 AM: Since this original report, Devin Scott Thornock, on the Metro Gang Unit's 10 Most Wanted List has been captured and is back in the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake according to Mike Haddon with the Board of Pardons and Parole.
KUTV
Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A man accused of intentionally running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township, Michigan, on August 9.
Comments / 0