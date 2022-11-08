The Houston Astros made their first official move of the offseason, and it was the most obvious of all moves. It was three times the charm for the Houston Astros. In their third trip to the World Series after their 2017 win, the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to earn their second ever Commissioner’s Trophy. They have an important offseason ahead of them to try and keep them in contention in the American League in 2023. Their first move, well, was an obvious one.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO