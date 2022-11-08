ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

Franklin County Times

Distinguished Through the Decades: 2012, Mariah Horton

When Franklin County Distinguished Young Woman 2012 Mariah Horton thinks back on her involvement, its overall impact is straightforward and monumental: “The DYW program helped lay the foundation for success for my upcoming college years and my career.”. Horton, a Red Bay High School graduate, is now practicing as...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Cullman County, AL

Alabama is a beautiful and bountiful state filled with things to do and see. If you're looking for an off-the-beaten-path activity to enjoy in the area, you'll want to check out these fun activities you can do in Cullman County. From the Clarkson Covered Bridge and St. Bernard Abbey to...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Suspects identified in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to shots fired called at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night. The call was in reference to shots being fired in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Athens Police Department, an argument started inside the store between two people...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. has a new sheriff in town following election night

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -There is a new sheriff in town in Lauderdale County. In Tuesday’s election Sheriff-Elect Joe Hamilton ran unopposed in replacing Sheriff Rick Singleton. Sheriff Singleton was the sheriff of Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for eight years. Sheriff-elect Hamilton says he is inheriting a department...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -​ On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Florence man accused of using Instagram to solicit explicit video from child victim

A Florence man is charged with electronic solicitation of a child after police say he used Instagram to solicit explicit video of a 10-year-old. According to court documents filed in Lauderdale County District Court, 29-year-old Nathan Powell exchanged messages with the child via Instagram in which he had the child send him a video of themselves "while involved in obscene acts."
FLORENCE, AL
WRBL News 3

3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 8

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 8, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. forgery-3rd degree (5 counts); St. Andrews United Methodist Church; Main Ave. S.W; cashed checks. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $192. Arrests. November 7. Hanners,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

