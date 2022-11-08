Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Through the Decades: 2012, Mariah Horton
When Franklin County Distinguished Young Woman 2012 Mariah Horton thinks back on her involvement, its overall impact is straightforward and monumental: “The DYW program helped lay the foundation for success for my upcoming college years and my career.”. Horton, a Red Bay High School graduate, is now practicing as...
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Cullman County, AL
Alabama is a beautiful and bountiful state filled with things to do and see. If you're looking for an off-the-beaten-path activity to enjoy in the area, you'll want to check out these fun activities you can do in Cullman County. From the Clarkson Covered Bridge and St. Bernard Abbey to...
wbrc.com
Susan Moore High School hosts prayer vigil for three teens who died in Cullman Co. crash
3 Alabama high school students killed, 1 critically injured in early-morning fiery crash
Town Creek man dies day after sibling brawl, shooting in Hatton
WAFF
3 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck, 1 taken to local hospital
WAFF
Suspects identified in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to shots fired called at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night. The call was in reference to shots being fired in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Athens Police Department, an argument started inside the store between two people...
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. has a new sheriff in town following election night
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -There is a new sheriff in town in Lauderdale County. In Tuesday’s election Sheriff-Elect Joe Hamilton ran unopposed in replacing Sheriff Rick Singleton. Sheriff Singleton was the sheriff of Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for eight years. Sheriff-elect Hamilton says he is inheriting a department...
Neighbors rescue north Alabama teen from allegedly violent father
A 39-year-old man was arrested after his 14-year-old daughter ran to their neighbor's house for help, covered in "obvious injuries," authorities said.
WAFF
Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
WAAY-TV
Florence man accused of using Instagram to solicit explicit video from child victim
A Florence man is charged with electronic solicitation of a child after police say he used Instagram to solicit explicit video of a 10-year-old. According to court documents filed in Lauderdale County District Court, 29-year-old Nathan Powell exchanged messages with the child via Instagram in which he had the child send him a video of themselves "while involved in obscene acts."
3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified
Shootout in Walmart parking lot damages vehicles in north Alabama; suspects ID’d, police say
A shootout erupted in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday night in north Alabama as several vehicles were struck by gunfire, police said Wednesday. Athens police were called to the Walmart around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on a report of shots fired in the parking lot, said Det. Sgt. Kelly Fussell. Investigators...
wvtm13.com
Identities released of three teenagers who died in Cullman County crash
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Victims identified in Cullman Co. wreck that killed 3 teens, injured 1
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway after Town Creek man wanted for assault found dead at his mom's house
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 8
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 8, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. forgery-3rd degree (5 counts); St. Andrews United Methodist Church; Main Ave. S.W; cashed checks. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $192. Arrests. November 7. Hanners,...
WAFF
Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his mother, found dead the next day
Athens man facing 20 counts of theft, breaking into vehicles
An Athens man has been arrested on a grand jury indictment warrant, accusing him of over 20 counts of theft and breaking into vehicles.
