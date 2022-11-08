Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Decatur, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Decatur. The Hartselle High School basketball team will have a game with Austin High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00. The Grissom High School basketball team will have a game with Decatur High School on November 11, 2022, 08:30:00.
Green Wave Washes Out the Tigers in Round Two
Tide 100.9's on-site coverage of high school football is presented by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Gordo Green Wave hosted the Lauderdale County Tigers in the second round of the 2022 3A AHSAA State Playoffs. Gus Smith's Green Wave won 44-14. Gordo won the toss...
Muscle Shoals, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Through the Decades: 2012, Mariah Horton
When Franklin County Distinguished Young Woman 2012 Mariah Horton thinks back on her involvement, its overall impact is straightforward and monumental: “The DYW program helped lay the foundation for success for my upcoming college years and my career.”. Horton, a Red Bay High School graduate, is now practicing as...
Lauderdale County Elementary School secretary nominated for state award
Lauderdale County Elementary School (LCES) administrators hosted a surprise celebration for their secretary, who has been nominated for a state award.
WTGS
Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
Lawrence County Midterm Election Results
Here is where you can find results for Lawrence County elections as News 19 receives them on November 8, 2022.
WAFF
Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
wtva.com
Teen missing in Itawamba County found
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
WHNT-TV
Lauderdale County Midterm Election Results
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area. Here is where you can find results for Lauderdale County elections as News 19 receives them on November 8, 2022. For a...
WAFF
Florence woman turns 105 years old
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Florence has reached a great milestone by turning 105 years old. Grace Noles was one of the first three graduates from the first Master of Education program at Florence State Teachers College (UNA). Noles then went on to become a gifted teacher. Noles...
3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
wtva.com
$50K won by lottery player in Iuka
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An individual who purchased a lottery ticket in Iuka won $50,000 in Tuesday’s Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased from a Bluesky store on Battleground Drive. Mississippi Lottery did not identify the winner. A second $50,000-winning ticket was purchased in Gautier. According to the...
wtva.com
No injuries in Fulton house fire
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a house fire in Fulton. Fulton Fire Chief Shane Smith said the fire happened Wednesday evening, Nov. 9 along Harden’s Chapel Road. Firefighters from Fulton and across Itawamba County responded at approximately 8:11. He said the people living there managed...
Athens man facing 20 counts of theft, breaking into vehicles
An Athens man has been arrested on a grand jury indictment warrant, accusing him of over 20 counts of theft and breaking into vehicles.
Alabama man dies after being shot by mom during fight with brother
When authorities arrived the day after the shooting, they found the suspect unresponsive.
Two Mississippi Lottery players didn’t come away empty-handed, winning $50,000 in historic Powerball drawing
Two Mississippi Lottery players who had dreams of winning the 2 billion dollar jackpot didn’t come away empty-handed. Despite not winning the largest jackpot in lottery history, two players discovered that they won $50,000 in Monday’s drawing. The players won by matching four out of five white balls...
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: I-65 closures in Cullman, Blount counties Nov. 8-10
DECATUR POST — From Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Thursday, Nov. 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close the right northbound lane of Interstate 65 from the Cullman County-Blount County line to the 295 mile marker, a few miles south of Exit 299 at Dodge City, for roadway maintenance. This work will take place from about 8:30 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. daily. Please expect a lane closure and delays. Reduce speed and be prepared to merge. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates accordingly.
Neighbors rescue north Alabama teen from allegedly violent father
A 39-year-old man was arrested after his 14-year-old daughter ran to their neighbor's house for help, covered in "obvious injuries," authorities said.
