Russellville, AL

Catfish 100.1

Green Wave Washes Out the Tigers in Round Two

Tide 100.9's on-site coverage of high school football is presented by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Gordo Green Wave hosted the Lauderdale County Tigers in the second round of the 2022 3A AHSAA State Playoffs. Gus Smith's Green Wave won 44-14. Gordo won the toss...
GORDO, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Muscle Shoals, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Rogers High School basketball team will have a game with Muscle Shoals High School on November 11, 2022, 13:30:00.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
Franklin County Times

Distinguished Through the Decades: 2012, Mariah Horton

When Franklin County Distinguished Young Woman 2012 Mariah Horton thinks back on her involvement, its overall impact is straightforward and monumental: “The DYW program helped lay the foundation for success for my upcoming college years and my career.”. Horton, a Red Bay High School graduate, is now practicing as...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WTGS

Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -​ On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Teen missing in Itawamba County found

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
WHNT-TV

Lauderdale County Midterm Election Results

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area. Here is where you can find results for Lauderdale County elections as News 19 receives them on November 8, 2022. For a...
WAFF

Florence woman turns 105 years old

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Florence has reached a great milestone by turning 105 years old. Grace Noles was one of the first three graduates from the first Master of Education program at Florence State Teachers College (UNA). Noles then went on to become a gifted teacher. Noles...
FLORENCE, AL
WRBL News 3

3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

$50K won by lottery player in Iuka

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An individual who purchased a lottery ticket in Iuka won $50,000 in Tuesday’s Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased from a Bluesky store on Battleground Drive. Mississippi Lottery did not identify the winner. A second $50,000-winning ticket was purchased in Gautier. According to the...
IUKA, MS
wtva.com

No injuries in Fulton house fire

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a house fire in Fulton. Fulton Fire Chief Shane Smith said the fire happened Wednesday evening, Nov. 9 along Harden’s Chapel Road. Firefighters from Fulton and across Itawamba County responded at approximately 8:11. He said the people living there managed...
FULTON, MS
The Cullman Tribune

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: I-65 closures in Cullman, Blount counties Nov. 8-10

DECATUR POST — From Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Thursday, Nov. 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close the right northbound lane of Interstate 65 from the Cullman County-Blount County line to the 295 mile marker, a few miles south of Exit 299 at Dodge City, for roadway maintenance.    This work will take place from about 8:30 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. daily.  Please expect a lane closure and delays. Reduce speed and be prepared to merge.   Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates accordingly. 
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL

