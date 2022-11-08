ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

William "Bill" Hunt

William "Bill" Hunt

BELLVILLE: William “Bill” E. Hunt passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion. He was 93. He was born on April 16, 1929 to parents Floyd W. Hunt and Mary (Beechler) Hunt Price in Mansfield, Ohio. After attending Mansfield Senior High School, Bill went on to join the United States Air Force serving until his retirement in 1985 after 37 years of service. He was also an original charter member of the 164th Tact Fighter Group, then later changed to the 179th Air Lift Group at the Air Nation Guard base in Mansfield, Ohio and longtime member of the Shadow Flight community....
MANSFIELD, OH
William Lee "Bill" May

William Lee "Bill" May

William Lee “Bill” May, age 83, of Shelby, died Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a brief illness. To plant a tree in memory of William May as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Buckeye Imagination Museum joins Richland Gives

MANSFIELD -- The Buckeye Imagination Museum announced Friday that it will participate in the upcoming Richland Gives effort to raise money for children’s programming. Richland Gives, an online giving event hosted by the Richland County Foundation, will kick off the season of giving by encouraging people to give back to local nonprofits they care about between Nov. 14 and Nov. 29 –- nonprofits like Buckeye Imagination Museum.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Benjamin F. Knapp

Benjamin F. Knapp

Benjamin Franklin Knapp, age 46, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home in Shelby. Born August 6, 1976, to Thomas Jefferson and Connie Sue (Ratliff) Knapp in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Ben had been a lifelong Shelby resident. He received an associates degree in criminal justice at NCTC in Mansfield and worked as a radio broadcaster at Specks Howard School Broadcast. He was most recently employed with Pepperidge Farms as a hygiene engineer in Willard for the last 15 years.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby VFW post opens cigar club for veterans & community

SHELBY -- Nathan Martin said he has been concerned by the number of U.S military veterans committing suicide since he came back from serving in Iraq in 2005. He wanted to make sure veterans in his own community had a place to socialize, discuss their struggles and receive support from other community members.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

The Village of New Washington Holds 2022 Dutchtown Hometown Christmas

The community of New Washington is excited to hold the second annual Dutchtown Hometown Christmas, featuring a tree lighting at the village gazebo and the arrival of Santa on a fire truck, on Thursday, December 1 at 6:30 pm (with a rain date of December 2). This free family event will include reindeer, carolers, children’s activities, window decorating contest, refreshments, and more.
NEW WASHINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

'Luminous City' public artwork comes to life in downtown Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- A colorful, downtown public art project years in the making became reality Thursday with the snipping of a bright red ribbon. That's when "Luminous City" officially came to life along Diamond Street. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Tygers fall to Holy Name in regional semifinals

BRUNSWICK — It was a tale of two halves — and one fateful penalty. Playing without Kent State recruit Keontez Bradley in the second half, fifth-seeded Mansfield Senior came off the rails in a 17-16 loss to top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name in a Division III, Region 10 semifinal game at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Holy Name 17, Mansfield Senior 16

Top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name beat No. 5 Mansfield Senior 17-16 in a Division III, Region 10 semifinal game Friday at Brunswick's Auto Mart Stadium. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: 'Luminous City' mural officially opened in downtown Mansfield

Photos taken Thursday afternoon for the opening of "Luminous City," a photographic mural that is a collaboration between local a photographer, artists, and organizations invested in creating public art. The new mural is in the Mankind Murals Inc. studio lot along Diamond Street in downtown Mansfield.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Massillon finds its way to knock off Sunbury Big Walnut

Massillon fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 42-21 win over Sunbury Big Walnut for an Ohio high school football victory on November 11. The start wasn't the problem for Sunbury Big Walnut, as it began with a 9-7 edge over Massillon through the end of the first quarter.
MASSILLON, OH
richlandsource.com

Concerts at The Galion Featuring Paul Martin’s Jazz Quintet

Galion Community Theatre completes its 2022 Concert Series on Friday, November 18th at 8:00 PM. Paul Martin’s Jazz Quintet will be swinging into the theatre to bring our audiences a wide selection of jazz standards. If you can’t keep your toes from tapping, feel free to get up and dance in front of the stage.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Perry dances past Sugarcreek Garaway

Perry tipped and eventually toppled Sugarcreek Garaway 27-17 at Sugarcreek Garaway High on November 11 in Ohio football action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Perry and Sugarcreek Garaway settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
PERRY, OH

