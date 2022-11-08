BELLVILLE: William “Bill” E. Hunt passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion. He was 93. He was born on April 16, 1929 to parents Floyd W. Hunt and Mary (Beechler) Hunt Price in Mansfield, Ohio. After attending Mansfield Senior High School, Bill went on to join the United States Air Force serving until his retirement in 1985 after 37 years of service. He was also an original charter member of the 164th Tact Fighter Group, then later changed to the 179th Air Lift Group at the Air Nation Guard base in Mansfield, Ohio and longtime member of the Shadow Flight community....

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO