richlandsource.com
William "Bill" Hunt
BELLVILLE: William “Bill” E. Hunt passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion. He was 93. He was born on April 16, 1929 to parents Floyd W. Hunt and Mary (Beechler) Hunt Price in Mansfield, Ohio. After attending Mansfield Senior High School, Bill went on to join the United States Air Force serving until his retirement in 1985 after 37 years of service. He was also an original charter member of the 164th Tact Fighter Group, then later changed to the 179th Air Lift Group at the Air Nation Guard base in Mansfield, Ohio and longtime member of the Shadow Flight community....
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Noon Optimist Club breaks ground on park in Imagination District
MANSFIELD -- Thursday was an historic day for the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club. Ground was broken for the Optimist Club Park, which will be located on property owned by Buckeye Imagination Museum.
richlandsource.com
William Lee "Bill" May
William Lee “Bill” May, age 83, of Shelby, died Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a brief illness. To plant a tree in memory of William May as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Buckeye Imagination Museum joins Richland Gives
MANSFIELD -- The Buckeye Imagination Museum announced Friday that it will participate in the upcoming Richland Gives effort to raise money for children’s programming. Richland Gives, an online giving event hosted by the Richland County Foundation, will kick off the season of giving by encouraging people to give back to local nonprofits they care about between Nov. 14 and Nov. 29 –- nonprofits like Buckeye Imagination Museum.
richlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: New Albany overcomes Upper Arlington
New Albany trucked Upper Arlington on the road to a 20-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 11. New Albany opened with a 14-7 advantage over Upper Arlington through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
The fight at home: Mansfield's Veterans Day speaker talks advocacy in D.C.
MANSFIELD — It's been decades since Larry Moore fought alongside other members of the military, but he's been fighting for them ever since. Moore, a lifetime Richland County resident who served in the U.S. Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War, was the featured speaker at Friday's Veterans Day ceremony.
richlandsource.com
Benjamin F. Knapp
Benjamin Franklin Knapp, age 46, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home in Shelby. Born August 6, 1976, to Thomas Jefferson and Connie Sue (Ratliff) Knapp in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Ben had been a lifelong Shelby resident. He received an associates degree in criminal justice at NCTC in Mansfield and worked as a radio broadcaster at Specks Howard School Broadcast. He was most recently employed with Pepperidge Farms as a hygiene engineer in Willard for the last 15 years.
richlandsource.com
Shelby VFW post opens cigar club for veterans & community
SHELBY -- Nathan Martin said he has been concerned by the number of U.S military veterans committing suicide since he came back from serving in Iraq in 2005. He wanted to make sure veterans in his own community had a place to socialize, discuss their struggles and receive support from other community members.
richlandsource.com
The Village of New Washington Holds 2022 Dutchtown Hometown Christmas
The community of New Washington is excited to hold the second annual Dutchtown Hometown Christmas, featuring a tree lighting at the village gazebo and the arrival of Santa on a fire truck, on Thursday, December 1 at 6:30 pm (with a rain date of December 2). This free family event will include reindeer, carolers, children’s activities, window decorating contest, refreshments, and more.
richlandsource.com
'Luminous City' public artwork comes to life in downtown Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- A colorful, downtown public art project years in the making became reality Thursday with the snipping of a bright red ribbon. That's when "Luminous City" officially came to life along Diamond Street. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
richlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: Powell Olentangy Liberty overcomes Perrysburg
Powell Olentangy Liberty handed Perrysburg a tough 14-3 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 11. Powell Olentangy Liberty darted in front of Perrysburg 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Lexington secures $500k for Main Street safety improvements
LEXINGTON — Main Street is in for a major facelift in 2024. The Village of Lexington was recently awarded $500,000 in funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation's Safety Improvement Grant Program.
richlandsource.com
Tygers fall to Holy Name in regional semifinals
BRUNSWICK — It was a tale of two halves — and one fateful penalty. Playing without Kent State recruit Keontez Bradley in the second half, fifth-seeded Mansfield Senior came off the rails in a 17-16 loss to top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name in a Division III, Region 10 semifinal game at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Holy Name 17, Mansfield Senior 16
Top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name beat No. 5 Mansfield Senior 17-16 in a Division III, Region 10 semifinal game Friday at Brunswick's Auto Mart Stadium. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Lake handles stress test to best Westerville South
Uniontown Lake poked just enough holes in Westerville South's defense to garner a taut, 16-7 victory in Ohio high school football on November 11. An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: 'Luminous City' mural officially opened in downtown Mansfield
Photos taken Thursday afternoon for the opening of "Luminous City," a photographic mural that is a collaboration between local a photographer, artists, and organizations invested in creating public art. The new mural is in the Mankind Murals Inc. studio lot along Diamond Street in downtown Mansfield.
richlandsource.com
Gahanna Lincoln overpowers Pickerington Central in thorough fashion
Gahanna Lincoln's river of points eventually washed away Pickerington Central in a 38-14 cavalcade in Ohio high school football action on November 11. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Gahanna Lincoln and Pickerington Central settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Massillon finds its way to knock off Sunbury Big Walnut
Massillon fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 42-21 win over Sunbury Big Walnut for an Ohio high school football victory on November 11. The start wasn't the problem for Sunbury Big Walnut, as it began with a 9-7 edge over Massillon through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Concerts at The Galion Featuring Paul Martin’s Jazz Quintet
Galion Community Theatre completes its 2022 Concert Series on Friday, November 18th at 8:00 PM. Paul Martin’s Jazz Quintet will be swinging into the theatre to bring our audiences a wide selection of jazz standards. If you can’t keep your toes from tapping, feel free to get up and dance in front of the stage.
richlandsource.com
Perry dances past Sugarcreek Garaway
Perry tipped and eventually toppled Sugarcreek Garaway 27-17 at Sugarcreek Garaway High on November 11 in Ohio football action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Perry and Sugarcreek Garaway settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
