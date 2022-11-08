Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Las Vegas elections chief asks for patience in ballot count for tightly contested Nevada race
LAS VEGAS (AP) - With the nation awaiting results of tightly contested U.S. Senate, House and governor's races in Nevada, the elections chief in Las Vegas defended the pace of vote-counting in the state's most populous county Thursday. "I can tell you with a great deal of confidence that everything...
fox9.com
Ventura says Gov. Walz personally pledged to get marijuana legalization done
Ventura says Gov. Walz personally pledged to get marijuana legalization done. Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura says newly re-elected Gov. Tim Walz personally assured him that a marijuana legalization bill will be one of the first measures Democrats approve when they take full control of the state Legislature in January.
fox9.com
Minnesota law gives veterans a chance to avoid convictions
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - When Berlynn Fleury left the Marines in 2011, all the structure in her life the Corps provided suddenly disappeared. "For me, getting out of the military was pretty traumatic," recalled Fleury. "I have an honorable discharge, but I experienced military sexual trauma and I didn’t deal with that well."
fox9.com
Minnesota tracking ‘forever chemicals’ in state’s drinking water, braces for changing regulations
(FOX 9) - For Steve Johnson, a sip of water from the tap seems almost a luxury after the private well on his East Metro property was found to have elevated levels of "forever chemicals." For months, Johnson relied on cases of bottled water until he recently had a specialized...
fox9.com
Blizzard warnings for North Dakota amid heavy snow, sleet
(FOX 9) - A major winter storm is expected to bring blizzard-like conditions to North Dakota and South Dakota Thursday and Friday, as well as snow and ice in northwestern Minnesota. Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain are possible across the region, which has prompted blizzard warnings in central and...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Cold and blustery; blizzard warning for some
(FOX 9) - A blast of winter is coming to portions of Minnesota and the Dakotas to end the work week. Thursday started warm and humid for much of southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, with northern Minnesota much cooler, with highs in the 20s and 30s. As a cold...
fox9.com
Minnesota forecast: Much colder Friday, this weekend
A few scattered flakes left over in northern Minnesota, with a flake or two possible in the Twin Cities -- but it won't accumulate in the metro. Cloud clover will also linger. It'll be cold this weekend, too, but with less wind.
fox9.com
Tropical Storm Nicole lashing Florida with strong winds, heavy rains after landfall
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday just south of Vero Beach. The system has since downgraded to a tropical storm. The storm – which officially came ashore at 3 a.m. – is moving near the west coast...
fox9.com
Family wants changes after musician killed by wrong-way, drunk driver on I-94 in Wisconsin
(FOX 9) - FOX 9 has obtained Wisconsin DOT traffic camera footage of a wrong-way driver on I-94 who caused a deadly crash over Halloween weekend that killed a local Twin Cities heavy metal guitarist. Mark Filbrandt of the band Gorrified was killed on his way home to Robbinsdale from...
fox9.com
Minnesota shoppers look local this holiday season
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - This holiday season many shoppers are pinching pennies, but there's also a desire to get out and about instead of only browsing online. George John, a marketing professor at the University of Minnesota, said the uncertainty over inflation has led shoppers to kick of holiday shopping earlier than usual.
