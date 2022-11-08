ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota law gives veterans a chance to avoid convictions

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - When Berlynn Fleury left the Marines in 2011, all the structure in her life the Corps provided suddenly disappeared. "For me, getting out of the military was pretty traumatic," recalled Fleury. "I have an honorable discharge, but I experienced military sexual trauma and I didn’t deal with that well."
Blizzard warnings for North Dakota amid heavy snow, sleet

(FOX 9) - A major winter storm is expected to bring blizzard-like conditions to North Dakota and South Dakota Thursday and Friday, as well as snow and ice in northwestern Minnesota. Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain are possible across the region, which has prompted blizzard warnings in central and...
Minnesota shoppers look local this holiday season

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - This holiday season many shoppers are pinching pennies, but there's also a desire to get out and about instead of only browsing online. George John, a marketing professor at the University of Minnesota, said the uncertainty over inflation has led shoppers to kick of holiday shopping earlier than usual.
MINNETONKA, MN

