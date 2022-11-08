The trees are up and the festivities are in full swing at the 6th Annual Branson Festival of Trees. The Branson Festival of Trees, which is hosted and benefiting Christian Action Ministries to help support their food pantry and mission to provide for the food needs of Taney County families, is located at the Branson Landing in suite 1105. The festival hosted their VIP event on Thursday, Nov. 3, where they opened their doors to their tree sponsors and volunteers prior to opening to the public on Friday, Nov.4. CAM held a ribbon cutting with the Branson Chamber of Commerce and the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to kick off their month long fundraising event.

