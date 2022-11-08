Read full article on original website
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army kicked off the 2022 Red Kettle Campaign in Branson with an event at Branson Landing on Friday, Nov. 4. The Salvation Army band provided music for about half an hour before the playing of the National Anthem at noon. Santa prayed a blessing over the event before Branson Envoy and Corps Administrator Steve Roberson officially announced the kickoff of the Red Kettle Campaign.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Mills named Branson employee of the month
The city of Branson named a member of the Parks and Recreation department as the November 2022 Employee of the Month. Peggy Mills received the award because of contributions she made to the 2022 Fall Community Garage Sale. “She went out of her way to assist the patrons of the...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson theaters to raise money for pediatric wheelchairs
In the coming days, Branson theater audiences will have a new opportunity to help children in need of pediatric wheelchairs. This year, the Branson Academy for the Advancement of Music and Theatre began their city wide fundraising effort known as Branson Cares, which benefits Hope Haven International, who builds, delivers and custom fits pediatric wheelchairs for children with disabilities all around the world. To date, 13 Branson theaters, 26 Branson hotels, multiple restaurants, retail locations and two shopping malls have joined BAAMT and their mission to raise funds for the construction and distribution of these wheelchairs.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Festival of Trees has record breaking opening weekend
The trees are up and the festivities are in full swing at the 6th Annual Branson Festival of Trees. The Branson Festival of Trees, which is hosted and benefiting Christian Action Ministries to help support their food pantry and mission to provide for the food needs of Taney County families, is located at the Branson Landing in suite 1105. The festival hosted their VIP event on Thursday, Nov. 3, where they opened their doors to their tree sponsors and volunteers prior to opening to the public on Friday, Nov.4. CAM held a ribbon cutting with the Branson Chamber of Commerce and the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to kick off their month long fundraising event.
KYTV
Springfield customer says someone stole her grocery pickup order
Much colder air is in place and will remain into next week. Some areas may see light snow tonight. El Dorado Springs School Board votes in favor for School Protection Officers. A new aviation program will soon be available to Springfield Public School students in the 2023-2024 school year.
KYTV
Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: how the community helped find a pit bull missing for 11 days!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a true community effort to find a lost Pit Bull named Blueberry. Usually, treats are enough to lure Blueberry anywhere you want her to go, but it took a lot more than that to get her home after she and her dog sibling Chuck, got out of their Springfield yard in mid-October.
MO woman seriously injured after crash with goat, cows
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was in ran into cows and a goat in Howell County. Alychia M. Wilkins, 53, of West Plains was the passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John D. Atzert, 55, of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
KYTV
MercyMe postpones concert at Great Southern Arena in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MercyMe postponed its concert Friday night at Great Southern Arena in Springfield. The group’s lead singer is battling vocal health issues. The group apologized and asked for patience in a Facebook post. The group also canceled a concert on Sunday in Poplar Bluff, Mo. MercyMe...
KYTV
Springfield animal expert weighs in on how to respond to a dog fight
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Going out for a relaxing walk with your furry friend, is one of the best parts of having a dog. But we don’t always think about what we would do if we they were attacked by another dog. Experts say your first step is to...
bransontrilakesnews.com
C of O celebrates veterans with Sunrise Service
College of the Ozarks held a Sunrise Service on Friday, Nov. 11, in front of the Williams Memorial Chapel to honor veterans and the sacrifices they’ve made for their country. The ceremony began with the raising of colors, followed by the firing of a 75 millimeter Howitzer by College...
2012 Greene County cold case: Sheriff’s Office asking for new info
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for any new information about the 2012 murder of a father whose body was later f
Firearm deer season in Missouri starts tomorrow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Firearm deer season in Missouri is here. Here’s what you should know if you plan on heading out. The season opens 30 minutes before sunrise Saturday, Nov. 12. According to meteorological reports, that’s going to be around 6:19 a.m. The day of hunting ends 30 minutes after sunset, around 5:35 p.m. The […]
KYTV
PICTURES: KY3 viewers captured the first snow of the season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several communities woke up to the first snow of the season across the Ozarks. Up to a couple of inches fell on areas. However, it did not create hazardous road conditions. Check out the sights viewers captured around the Ozarks. And upload your weather snapshots on...
bransontrilakesnews.com
GO CAPS students serve at Veterans Village
High school students from all over the region participating in the GO CAPS program volunteered their time to serve veterans during Branson Veterans Homecoming Week. The students went to Veterans Village at Ballparks of America on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and assisted veterans in the “mess hall” where vets were given a free lunch.
How you can get tested using the “Quad Swab” method
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When people start feeling bad, it can be hard to determine whether it’s COVID-19, the flu, or something else. Health leaders are hoping to make pinpointing what’s wrong a little easier. It’s through a new method called “Quad Swab.” One swab can detect COVID-19, RSV, and influenza A & B. People are […]
KTTS
Springfield High School Students Get Chance To Fly
(KTTS News) — Some Springfield high school students will get a chance to earn their private pilot’s license thanks to a new program with OTC. Fly SPS is a half-day program that will let students earn their license in two years. To begin with, two students from each...
933kwto.com
Missing Man from Springfield Found by Police
Authorities in Springfield say a missing man has been found. Officers with the Springfield Police Department say 80-year-old Carl Beach went missing from his home Wednesday afternoon near the area of South Hazelnut. Reports say Beach returned back to the home under his own power Thursday morning.
KYTV
Firefighters rescue driver 2 days after crash on Ozark Mountain High Road near Branson, Mo.
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A driver is recovering after a crash trapped him for two days near Branson. The rescue happened Tuesday morning on the Ozark Mountain Highroad, a mile west of State Highway 248. They found the driver’s pickup in a creek underneath a tall bridge. Several...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Speaking to those who understand
A local veteran has brought together a peer led group to help give veterans a sounding board to help them deal with everyday struggles related to their service. VFW Senior Vice Commander Ret. Navy Petty Officer Third Class Joe Harris organized a support group which is hosted on Thursdays at 11 a.m. at the VFW Post 1667, located in Ridgedale, Missouri, to help himself and others deal with the after effects of military service.
Comments / 0