Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Damien Woody Nearly Walks Off the 'Get Up' Set After Mike Greenberg Suggests Benching Aaron Rodgers
'Get Up' wonders if Aaron Rodgers might get benched.
Cowboys Shouldn't Sign OBJ? Deion & Haley Look-Back
Beckham blowback for Cowboys, Luka lethargic for Mavs, arms race for Rangers and Crypto chaos, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.
Cowboys Pull Out All The Stops To Get Odell Beckham Jr. To Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys have not been quiet about expressing interest in Odell Beckham Jr.
New Orleans Saints sign former Alabama running back
Running back Derrick Gore joined the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad on Wednesday after a tryout on Tuesday. The former Alabama ball-carrier had been out of football since the Kansas City Chiefs released him from injured reserve on Aug. 25 with an injury settlement. Gore had joined IR two days earlier with a thumb injury.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
NFL World Reacts To Raiders Losing Darren Waller
The Las Vegas Raiders have placed star tight end Darren Waller on the injured reserve, confirming his absence for at least the next four weeks. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team expects him to be fully prepared to return for the final stretch of the season after this four-week break.
Dak & CeeDee Speak Out on OBJ: Why Not 3 No. 1 WRs?’
Says CeeDee Lamb in an endorsement of the Cowboys trying to sign OBJ . “I feel like we had three No. 1 receivers in my rookie year. Why not get back to that?”
Significant change made in Alvin Kamara battery case
Alvin Kamara is facing battery charges over an alleged incident that occurred in Las Vegas last February, but the case is now very unlikely to impact the New Orleans Saints star’s playing status for the remainder of the season. There have been multiple postponements in Kamara’s case. According to...
NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut
Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
Raiders Making Moves at the Safety Position Following Abram Cut
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster while also signing safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad.
Tyron Smith Rehab FIRST LOOK: Cowboys at Packers Practice / Injury Report
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Arkansas State
Matt McMahon and his Tigers look to continue gaining continuity, face a talented Red Wolves squad.
49ers Veteran Out For Season With Torn Achilles
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett just can't catch a break. After missing nearly the entire season in 2021 after tearing his ACL in Week 1, the seven-year NFL veteran suffered another brutal injury in San Francisco's team practice Wednesday. As reported by Pro Football Focus' Ari ...
BREAKING: LeBron James Injury Update
On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham gave an injury update on LeBron James.
Lakers: L.A. Worked Out Two New Free Agents
The team has clearly realized it could use some shooting help.
UCLA Bruins Show Off Exclusive Air Jordan Sneakers
The UCLA Bruins athletic department shared images of player-exclusive Air Jordan sneakers.
Abram Wears Right Shoes to Green Bay
New Green Bay Packers safety Johnathan Abram has a big shoe collection. He had the right shoes for the occasion when he was claimed off waivers on Wednesday.
