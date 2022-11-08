ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

AL.com

New Orleans Saints sign former Alabama running back

Running back Derrick Gore joined the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad on Wednesday after a tryout on Tuesday. The former Alabama ball-carrier had been out of football since the Kansas City Chiefs released him from injured reserve on Aug. 25 with an injury settlement. Gore had joined IR two days earlier with a thumb injury.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Raiders Losing Darren Waller

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed star tight end Darren Waller on the injured reserve, confirming his absence for at least the next four weeks. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team expects him to be fully prepared to return for the final stretch of the season after this four-week break.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut

Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

49ers Veteran Out For Season With Torn Achilles

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett just can't catch a break.  After missing nearly the entire season in 2021 after tearing his ACL in Week 1, the seven-year NFL veteran suffered another brutal injury in San Francisco's team practice Wednesday. As reported by Pro Football Focus' Ari ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

