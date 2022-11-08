Read full article on original website
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Trump Confirms Voting For DeSantis Despite ConflictsDayana SabatinPalm Beach, FL
Support Movember with this mustache donut from The SaltyBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Tiffany Trump & Michael Boulos Obtain Marriage License After Donald Trump's Disappointing Election Day
Tiffany Trump is almost a married lady! According to Palm Beach County records, the famous offspring and her future husband, Michael Boulos, obtained a marriage license earlier this week ahead of their Saturday, November 12, nuptials set to take place at Mar-a-Lago.The license, obtained on Tuesday, November 8, is valid for 60 days, as the lovebirds have to turn it back in to the recorder's office before it expires to make their union official. Tiffany and Michael got engaged last year after they began dating in 2018.ELON MUSK DECLARES DONALD TRUMP & OTHER BANNED TWITTER USERS WILL NOT BE REINSTATED...
Republicans flip two county commission seats: Mayor Weinroth out in big upset to newcomer Woodward
Two Democrats, including an incumbent, were defeated in two of three Palm Beach County Commission races despite raising and spending far more money than their opponents. “Money didn’t matter,” said veteran Port Commissioner Blair Ciklin, speaking about low Democratic turnout throughout the county Tuesday. Ciklin won his unexpectedly close port commission race. ...
thecoastalstar.com
Along the Coast: Riding DeSantis’ coattails, GOP makes inroads in South County
Ron DeSantis reached a plateau Tuesday that no Republican candidate for governor in Palm Beach County had reached in 36 years: He tallied more votes than the Democrat. And on his coattails rode Peggy Gossett-Seidman to victory over Andy Thomson for a Boca Raton-centered state House seat, and Marci Woodward, a political novice, over Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth for a County Commission seat.
Election results: Democrat Joe Casello wins third term, besting Republican Keith Feit in House race
Democratic Florida Rep. Joe Casello easily won a third term on Tuesday, trouncing Republican challenger Keith Feit. With all but a small number of mail-in ballots uncounted, the former Boynton Beach city commissioner captured nearly 55% of the vote to win the House District 90 seat, which includes Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and the adjacent barrier islands.
6 interesting takeaways from Tuesday's elections in Palm Beach County
With Tropical Storm/Hurricane Nicole causing havoc and national election news taking up space, Palm Beach County residents may have overlooked the important local election outcomes on Tuesday. So to keep you up-to-date and informed, here are 6 key takeaways from Tuesday's elections in Palm Beach County. Florida elections 2022:See results...
Jared Moskowitz Elected To Florida’s 23rd Congressional District
Parkland resident and former Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz is projected to win the election to Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Moskowitz defeated businessman and Club 45 USA founder Joe Budd (R) to succeed Former Rep. Ted Deutch in the House of...
PBC Supervisor of Elections urging voters to check status of mail-in ballot
Hundreds of Palm Beach County voters have less than 24 hours to send in their signature affidavit forms to cure their ballot.
Read this before Nicole makes us sad
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. This will be short and sweet this week because of the approaching tropical cyclone, which, I'm sorry, just shouldn't be happening in November even though I know as the former and/or emergency go-to weather reporter that the season runs through Nov. 30.
Is Palm Beach County experiencing a 'red wave'?
Two Palm Beach County Commission seats previously held by Democrats were won by Republicans during Tuesday's election.
floridapolitics.com
Term limits win overwhelmingly in two Broward County cities
Easy to pass, hard to roll back, recent measures show. While Deerfield Beach voters on Election Day rejected a ballot question that would have loosened City Commission term limits, Wilton Manors voters agreed to add term limits to their city charter. Term limits came into fashion in the 1990s, according...
Democrats Blair Ciklin, Deandre Poole win Port of Palm Beach commissioner races
Two Democrats, including a longtime incumbent, won close contests Tuesday for seats on the Port of Palm Beach Board of Commissioners. In Group 4, Blair Ciklin received 76,036 votes...
Elections: Incumbent Kelly Skidmore scores win over Dorcas Hernandez in House District 92
State Rep. Kelly Skidmore, a Democrat with six years of legislative experience, has won her bid for House District 92 over newcomer Dorcas Hernandez, according to unofficial results posted on the Palm Beach County elections site. Skidmore secured almost 58% of the more than 85,400 votes cast in the race — a lead of...
Florida Senate 24 results: Bobby Powell (D-West Palm) defeats Eric Ankner for fifth term in Legislature
Bobby Powell is going back to Tallahassee. Powell, a West Palm Beach Democrat, beat back a challenge Tuesday from his Republican opponent, Eric Ankner, a self-described "America First" candidate making his first run for public office as the two competed to represent Senate District 24. With all precincts reporting, Powell...
The push for sky-high buildings all over Fort Lauderdale appears dead. You can thank the critics.
A controversial proposal that would have set the stage for towering high-rises up to 500 feet high — not just downtown, but all over Fort Lauderdale — appears to be dead. Critics from all over town blasted the entire concept at a recent meeting, saying it would ruin neighborhoods, create even more gridlock and overburden the city’s aging network of underground pipes. Fort Lauderdale leaders ...
Allen Zeman wins Broward School Board seat; Donna Korn gives ‘heartfelt thank you.’
Donna Korn conceded defeat Wednesday in her effort to reclaim a seat on the Broward School Board that she first lost when Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended her. Korn, 50, issued a “heartfelt thank you” on Facebook late Wednesday morning to those who supported her during her 11 years on the School Board, an indirect acknowledgment that businessman Allen Zeman defeated her. Korn first ran the race as ...
Jury used WhatsApp and a documentary to decide Broward death penalty case ahead of deliberations, one juror claims
Jurors in the retrial of a former death row inmate watched a documentary about the case, joked on WhatsApp about making up their minds months ahead of time, and used the internet to look up information that had not been presented to them in court, according to a defense motion filed this week. Defense lawyers Gabe Ermine and Rachel Newman are hoping the disclosures will result in a new trial ...
Incumbent, newcomer win Palm Beach County School Board races
A new face will take the open seat on the Palm Beach County School Board and a longtime board member will hold onto her seat.
palmbeachcivic.org
Breaking News: Unofficial 2022 Election Results
Breaking News: Palm Beach in mandatory evacuation as Nicole approaches. Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to reach the coast of Florida Wednesday night as a Category...
'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Bruce and Cynthia Sherman Make $1 Million Gift to Boca Raton’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign
BOCA RATON, FL – November 7, 2022 – The Chairman and Principal Shareholder of the Miami Marlins, Bruce Sherman and his wife, Cynthia, have made a $1 million gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. The Shermans’ generosity brings the total of seven-...
