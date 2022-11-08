ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

OK! Magazine

Tiffany Trump & Michael Boulos Obtain Marriage License After Donald Trump's Disappointing Election Day

Tiffany Trump is almost a married lady! According to Palm Beach County records, the famous offspring and her future husband, Michael Boulos, obtained a marriage license earlier this week ahead of their Saturday, November 12, nuptials set to take place at Mar-a-Lago.The license, obtained on Tuesday, November 8, is valid for 60 days, as the lovebirds have to turn it back in to the recorder's office before it expires to make their union official. Tiffany and Michael got engaged last year after they began dating in 2018.ELON MUSK DECLARES DONALD TRUMP & OTHER BANNED TWITTER USERS WILL NOT BE REINSTATED...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Republicans flip two county commission seats: Mayor Weinroth out in big upset to newcomer Woodward

Two Democrats, including an incumbent, were defeated in two of three Palm Beach County Commission races despite raising and spending far more money than their opponents. “Money didn’t matter,” said veteran Port Commissioner Blair Ciklin, speaking about low Democratic turnout throughout the county Tuesday. Ciklin won his unexpectedly close port commission race.  ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Riding DeSantis’ coattails, GOP makes inroads in South County

Ron DeSantis reached a plateau Tuesday that no Republican candidate for governor in Palm Beach County had reached in 36 years: He tallied more votes than the Democrat. And on his coattails rode Peggy Gossett-Seidman to victory over Andy Thomson for a Boca Raton-centered state House seat, and Marci Woodward, a political novice, over Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth for a County Commission seat.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Election results: Democrat Joe Casello wins third term, besting Republican Keith Feit in House race

Democratic Florida Rep. Joe Casello easily won a third term on Tuesday, trouncing Republican challenger Keith Feit. With all but a small number of mail-in ballots uncounted, the former Boynton Beach city commissioner captured nearly 55% of the vote to win the House District 90 seat, which includes Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and the adjacent barrier islands.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Read this before Nicole makes us sad

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. This will be short and sweet this week because of the approaching tropical cyclone, which, I'm sorry, just shouldn't be happening in November even though I know as the former and/or emergency go-to weather reporter that the season runs through Nov. 30.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Term limits win overwhelmingly in two Broward County cities

Easy to pass, hard to roll back, recent measures show. While Deerfield Beach voters on Election Day rejected a ballot question that would have loosened City Commission term limits, Wilton Manors voters agreed to add term limits to their city charter. Term limits came into fashion in the 1990s, according...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The push for sky-high buildings all over Fort Lauderdale appears dead. You can thank the critics.

A controversial proposal that would have set the stage for towering high-rises up to 500 feet high — not just downtown, but all over Fort Lauderdale — appears to be dead. Critics from all over town blasted the entire concept at a recent meeting, saying it would ruin neighborhoods, create even more gridlock and overburden the city’s aging network of underground pipes. Fort Lauderdale leaders ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Allen Zeman wins Broward School Board seat; Donna Korn gives ‘heartfelt thank you.’

Donna Korn conceded defeat Wednesday in her effort to reclaim a seat on the Broward School Board that she first lost when Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended her. Korn, 50, issued a “heartfelt thank you” on Facebook late Wednesday morning to those who supported her during her 11 years on the School Board, an indirect acknowledgment that businessman Allen Zeman defeated her. Korn first ran the race as ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jury used WhatsApp and a documentary to decide Broward death penalty case ahead of deliberations, one juror claims

Jurors in the retrial of a former death row inmate watched a documentary about the case, joked on WhatsApp about making up their minds months ahead of time, and used the internet to look up information that had not been presented to them in court, according to a defense motion filed this week. Defense lawyers Gabe Ermine and Rachel Newman are hoping the disclosures will result in a new trial ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole

BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

