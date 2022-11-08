Read full article on original website
Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend
2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
No. 7 Quarterback Recruit Flips Commitment From Miami To SEC Program
Jaden Rashada, a four-star quarterback from the 2023 class, was originally set to play for Miami. On Thursday night, he officially flipped his commitment to Florida. In a statement he released on social media, Rashada said he has always dreamed of playing in the SEC. "Over the past few months,...
Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend
Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
Lane Kiffin Explains How To Know Alabama's Dynasty Is Coming To An End
There are a lot of people saying Alabama's dominant run in the SEC is over. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin believes that type of talk is premature. During an appearance on "The Paul Finebaum Show" this Friday, Kiffin dismissed the idea that Alabama's dynasty under Nick Saban has come crashing down.
4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son
St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
Desmond Howard Has 1 Team On "Upset Alert" This Weekend
ESPN's Desmond Howard is officially putting one of the top four teams in the country on upset alert. On Friday's episode of "Get Up," Howard said No. 4 TCU will face a tough challenge this weekend against No. 18 Texas. Howard pointed out that TCU has played from behind in...
Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
No. 2 High School Basketball Recruit Reportedly Decides On Commitment Date
DJ Wagner, one of the top recruits in the 2023 class, is reportedly expected to announce where he'll play college basketball as early as next Monday. According to 247Sports, Wagner will announce his commitment at some point next week. The official date just hasn't been confirmed yet. Wagner is the...
Look: Micah Parsons Not Happy At Practice Wednesday
Micah Parsons does it all for the Dallas Cowboys. But while the NFL Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner doesn't like to do everything at practice. NFL insider Ed Werder tweeted out a funny Micah Parsons practice story on Wednesday. "Micah Parsons did not seem particularly enthusiastic about hitting the...
Isaiah Collier, D.J. Wagner, nation's top 2 basketball prospects, nearing college commitments: Early signing period
The college basketball early signing period tipped off Wednesday, and many of the nation's top prospects promptly put pen to paper. But arguably the nation's top two prospects, Camden (New Jersey) combo guard D.J. Wagner and Wheeler (Georgia) point guard Isaiah Collier, remain uncommitted. So, when ...
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Heisman Trophy Front-Runner
We're three-quarters of the way through the 2022 college football season and the Heisman Trophy race is heating up. With only three weeks to go before conference championship games are played, Stephen A. Smith knows who he would vote for. On Friday's edition of First Take, the ESPN commentator had...
Significant change made in Alvin Kamara battery case
Alvin Kamara is facing battery charges over an alleged incident that occurred in Las Vegas last February, but the case is now very unlikely to impact the New Orleans Saints star’s playing status for the remainder of the season. There have been multiple postponements in Kamara’s case. According to...
ESPN Analyst: Georgia Has "Replaced" Alabama In SEC
Over the past two seasons, the Georgia Bulldogs have been the most consistent team in college football. No one will debate that statement. Are the Bulldogs ready to be the top team in the SEC for years to come? ESPN's Peter Burns believes the answer is a resounding "yes." During...
College GameDay Announces Guest Picker For TCU-Texas
ESPN's College GameDay has announced its celebrity guest picker for Saturday's featured show in Austin. Former Longhorns golfer Jordan Spieth will take the desk alongside the GameDay crew and makes his picks before a marquee matchup between No. 4 TCU and No. 18 Texas. Spieth, a native of Dallas, helped...
Desmond Howard Asked If He Thinks Alabama's Dynasty Is Over
It's been ages since the Alabama Crimson Tide have looked as vulnerable as they have in some of their losses this season. But does ESPN analyst Desmond Howard agree with the idea that Alabama's 15-year dynasty might be over?. On Friday's edition of Get Up, Howard disagreed with the idea,...
Live Updates Thread: Ole Miss 24, Alabama 17 -- 7:28 3Q
It's game day in Oxford, Mississippi. We're here at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for this afternoon's massive SEC West showdown between the Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 4-1 SEC) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 SEC). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on CBS/Paramount+ or listened to on the Ole Miss Radio Network.
Top247 DL Johnny Bowens will commit on Thanksgiving
Converse (Texas) Judson Top247 defensive lineman Johnny Bowens tells 247Sports he will announce his college decision on Thanksgiving. His finalists are Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Bowens is tabbed by the Top247 as the country’s No. 32 defensive lineman and No. 222 prospect overall. The blue-chipper broke...
Justice Haynes Recaps Visit to Georgia, Talks Impact on Commitment to Bama
"We just stepped on their face with a hobnail boot." If you're a fan of college football, particularly Georgia Football, you are familiar with those famous words uttered by the even more famous Larry Munson, the voice of the Georgia Bulldogs from 1966 to 2008. It wasn't just a tremendous ...
Alabama Football: Ole Miss Gameday viewing, betting and score prediction
Another Alabama Football road game is on tap for Saturday. For the 7-2, Crimson Tide and the 8-1, Ole Miss Rebels, the game is pivotal. CBS has the game, with its broadcast team of Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell. The game will be streamed on multiple platforms, including fuboTV.
College football 2022 Week 11 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing
We’re getting down to the nitty-gritty part of the college football season, and last week’s upsets have made the playoff committee’s job even harder in the coming weeks. College football fans, gather around your mobile devices, water coolers, and fencelines – the time for College Football Playoff arguments is officially upon us. This year’s crop of contenders may look very different than years past.
