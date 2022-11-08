ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend

2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend

Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son

St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
The Spun

Look: Micah Parsons Not Happy At Practice Wednesday

Micah Parsons does it all for the Dallas Cowboys. But while the NFL Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner doesn't like to do everything at practice. NFL insider Ed Werder tweeted out a funny Micah Parsons practice story on Wednesday. "Micah Parsons did not seem particularly enthusiastic about hitting the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Heisman Trophy Front-Runner

We're three-quarters of the way through the 2022 college football season and the Heisman Trophy race is heating up. With only three weeks to go before conference championship games are played, Stephen A. Smith knows who he would vote for. On Friday's edition of First Take, the ESPN commentator had...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: Georgia Has "Replaced" Alabama In SEC

Over the past two seasons, the Georgia Bulldogs have been the most consistent team in college football. No one will debate that statement. Are the Bulldogs ready to be the top team in the SEC for years to come? ESPN's Peter Burns believes the answer is a resounding "yes." During...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College GameDay Announces Guest Picker For TCU-Texas

ESPN's College GameDay has announced its celebrity guest picker for Saturday's featured show in Austin. Former Longhorns golfer Jordan Spieth will take the desk alongside the GameDay crew and makes his picks before a marquee matchup between No. 4 TCU and No. 18 Texas. Spieth, a native of Dallas, helped...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Live Updates Thread: Ole Miss 24, Alabama 17 -- 7:28 3Q

It's game day in Oxford, Mississippi. We're here at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for this afternoon's massive SEC West showdown between the Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 4-1 SEC) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 SEC). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on CBS/Paramount+ or listened to on the Ole Miss Radio Network.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Top247 DL Johnny Bowens will commit on Thanksgiving

Converse (Texas) Judson Top247 defensive lineman Johnny Bowens tells 247Sports he will announce his college decision on Thanksgiving. His finalists are Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Bowens is tabbed by the Top247 as the country’s No. 32 defensive lineman and No. 222 prospect overall. The blue-chipper broke...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

College football 2022 Week 11 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing

We’re getting down to the nitty-gritty part of the college football season, and last week’s upsets have made the playoff committee’s job even harder in the coming weeks. College football fans, gather around your mobile devices, water coolers, and fencelines – the time for College Football Playoff arguments is officially upon us. This year’s crop of contenders may look very different than years past.
GEORGIA STATE
