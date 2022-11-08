Ohio man sentenced for abusing girls over nine year period

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man who pleaded guilty to charges that he raped three minor children of his girlfriend was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday.

Ronald Tomlin , 35, was given the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum for three first-degree felony counts of rape.

Tomlin was indicted in June on the counts, accused of abusing the girls over a nine-year time period.

Tomlin entered his guilty pleas Oct. 25. The attorneys in the case recommended a 15-year sentence, which Judge Krichbaum upheld.

Tomlin must also register as a Tier III sex offender.

Assistant Prosecutor Caitlyn Andrews told the judge the ages of the victims when the crimes occurred were eight to 16, four to 11, and four to 9, respectively.

The father of the victim spoke, saying that the abuse of the girls has changed their lives forever.

“Now I have to deal with a lot of stuff because of him,” the father said.

Judge Krichbaum said he was initially hesitant about the recommended sentence, but he agreed to it after the family of the victims approved.

He also said because the sentence is agreed upon it means Tomlin can not appeal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.