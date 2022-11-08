ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio man sentenced for abusing girls over nine year period

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man who pleaded guilty to charges that he raped three minor children of his girlfriend was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday.

Ronald Tomlin , 35, was given the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum for three first-degree felony counts of rape.

UD responds after active shooter threat

Tomlin was indicted in June on the counts, accused of abusing the girls over a nine-year time period.

Tomlin entered his guilty pleas Oct. 25. The attorneys in the case recommended a 15-year sentence, which Judge Krichbaum upheld.

Tomlin must also register as a Tier III sex offender.

Assistant Prosecutor Caitlyn Andrews told the judge the ages of the victims when the crimes occurred were eight to 16, four to 11, and four to 9, respectively.

2022 Ohio November Midterm General Election Results

The father of the victim spoke, saying that the abuse of the girls has changed their lives forever.
“Now I have to deal with a lot of stuff because of him,” the father said.

Judge Krichbaum said he was initially hesitant about the recommended sentence, but he agreed to it after the family of the victims approved.

He also said because the sentence is agreed upon it means Tomlin can not appeal.

Comments / 22

Sandra Kirian
4d ago

15 years 😡 that’s it. For doing this to girls as young as 4 years old!!! This should have been life without a possibility of parole!!!

Reply(1)
14
Patty J
4d ago

There's no way if I were the parent that I'd agree to 15yrs! The Judge was hesitant to even allow it,,, SMDH

Reply
9
Cora Ida Dora
3d ago

Only fifteen years?Something fishy goin on…He should have gotten 15x3=45 years.

Reply
5
 

