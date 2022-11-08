Read full article on original website
Pregnant Hooters server says her big belly fetches over $400 in tips
There's a fetish for just about everything, and now one pregnant Hooters server has revealed that her big belly is bagging her some serious tips. Taking to TikTok, Tay B, 21, explained that she's making some serious dollar at the famous diner for her belly and not her, well, hooters.
pethelpful.com
Rescue Dog's Terrified Reaction to Having an Accident in the House Is Heartbreaking
Unfortunately, there are many people who abuse and traumatize animals. They are cruel people who like the feeling of holding power over another living thing. One pup was seemingly the victim of one of these people, and the video evidence is heartbreaking. TikTok user @symphonytherescuepup recently shared a video of...
natureworldnews.com
Octopus Fight Involving Hurling Shells and Sand at Each Other Caught on Video for the First Time [Study]
Wild octopuses were caught on video by scientists for the first time fighting by hurling shells and sand at each other, according to a new study led by an international team of researchers. The study highlights the bizarre behavior only few animals are capable; intentionally throwing things whether indirectly or...
The funny video of the kitten sliding and the parent cat trying to catch
The screenshot is taken from a video posted on twitter by @Fred Schultz. Raising children and giving them care and protection to provide them with a feeling of security is what it means to be a parent. Parenting varies in style, but all parents are devoted to their children.
pethelpful.com
Video of Horse Teaching Her Baby About an Electric Fence Is Incredible
An important part of motherhood is teaching your children the ins and outs of survival. While all people and animals have natural survival instincts, there is still much to teach new borns. One new mom was doing exactly that with her baby in this incredible video. TikTok user @jobosslady2 recently...
Cat sneaking treats to dog will have you laughing out loud
Meet Piper and Finn, a cute Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and New Jersey street cat who are the ultimate partners in crime. The best of friends since they met two years ago, the inseparable duo love nothing more than scheming together and netizens around the world can't get enough of them.
Family discover wild leopard lounging on kitchen surface
A family were shocked to find a leopard lounging around their house after it had “terrorised” their city.The big cat attacked four people in Kota, India on 5 November before wandering into a random home, according to local reports.Footage shows the beast casually lying on a kitchen counter with its tail on the stove.Wildlife experts were called and worked for six hours to tame the leopard, which was eventually tranquillised and removed.It has since been taken to Kota’s Abhera Biological Park.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsCamilla, Queen Consort's new royal monogram unveiledMoment man completes challenge of eating rotisserie chickens every day for 40 days
Cat Absolutely Loses It Every Time It Goes Near a Wall and Owners Cannot Figure It Out
This orange cat was meowing for attention when its owner discovered it staring strangely at a particular corner of the kitchen. The cat seems to be staring at a wall by the door and goes closer to investigate. As soon as it passes by the wall seems to suck the cat into a body slam. The cat starts literally flipping out, doing a series of flips and kicks in what appears to be a violent attack on the offending wall.
pethelpful.com
Video of Savvy Pigeon Hitching Ride on an Airplane Wing Is Going Viral
Everyone loves a good shortcut that makes our lives easier. Maybe it's a cooking hack for chopping vegetables or it's a simple cleaning tip for washing rugs. One animal came up with its own savvy hack for getting free transportation in this viral video. TikTok user @azucena.mf recently shared a...
pethelpful.com
Chow Chow Poking His Little Head Through Apartment Door Is Too Cute for Words
Cuteness alert! There's almost nothing cuter than a Chow Chow puppy, but what about a Chow Chow puppy that's poking his head out through a door within a door to greet passersby?. Check out this adorable little baby posted by TikTok user @Mybestfriendokke. This adorable video is going viral with...
Watch As Girl's Bed Thief Culprit Is Exposed in Hilarious Clip: 'Tucked In'
Many dog owners have strict rules about letting their pets on the bed, but it would seem one adorable Staffordshire bull terrier in the U.K. didn't listen. TikTok user @tomberry1989 recently posted a video to their account, explaining: "Wondered why our daughter was in our bed." In the video, which...
intheknow.com
Wife’s super-detailed dinner instructions for ‘idiot’ husband go viral on Reddit: ‘You are on thin ice’
A husband shared the incredibly detailed instructions his wife left for their kids’ dinners, and Reddit has some strong opinions on the matter. Posted to the subreddit r/Funny, the post gained over 100,000 upvotes and 7,000 comments — but not everyone seems to agree about the mom’s directions.
A chat with Mosquito Coast star Melissa George, about the ‘hard journey’ of this Apple drama
When Melissa George was first offered the role of Margot Fox — the long-suffering yet steely and determined wife and mother in Apple’s drama The Mosquito Coast — it was the kind of invitation that briefly gave her pause. “If you’re game to play Margot …” she was told, in such a way that made her wonder, wait, hold on … what am I getting myself into here?
pethelpful.com
Video of Woman Helping Egg-Bound Chicken Is Touching Hearts
We've never owned chickens before, but thanks to TikTok user @maddywisecup, we have a pretty good sense of what it entails. Her account is filled with videos about the chickens and the different chores you have to do. One of her most recent videos caught our attention, as it did with the 7 million others who watched.
pethelpful.com
Video of Corgi Dancing with 'Snoopy' Is the Absolute Best
Do you know what season it is? If you answered autumn or winter we hate to tell you this, but you are wrong. It's actually Snoopy season! The most wonderful time of the year! Between It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas, this time of year reminds us of everyone's favorite dog, Charles Schulz's beloved Beagle Snoopy. We even get to see him in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
pethelpful.com
Moment Rescued Cow Finally Realizes She's Safe Is So Beautiful
A New Jersey-based nonprofit, known on TikTok as @uncleneilshome, works to rescue farm animals from the "food system." And one of the recent animals they rescued was a sweet mama cow. Watch as she's adjusted to her new home. We feel so bad for this cow because she's spent her...
pethelpful.com
Cat Stands Upright and Chills Like a Human in Hilarious Video
Music all the way up for this one, because this totally derpy sound bite fits this cat all too perfectly! What exactly is she doing? How is she able to stand up like this for so long? Why does she look like a human? Aren't her little paws getting tired? What is she looking at?
Woman's Hilarious Encounter With Man on Train Has Us Rolling With Laughter
What a great story to tell for years to come.
pethelpful.com
Little Girl's Reaction to Getting a Horse for Her Birthday Is Just the Best
Is there anyone who didn't dream of owning a horse as a kid? We're sure most kids asked for a cat or a dog, but the real far-reaching dream was to have a pony. And TikTok user @aged1973's daughter is no different. Apparently, she's been asking for a horse over...
Tired flight attendant gets unexpected gift: "So wholesome"
An artist traveling on a plane in Japan decided to give something meaningful to one of the flight attendants. She had been very nice to him all throughout the flight, and he could see she was feeling very tired.
