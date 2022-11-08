A family were shocked to find a leopard lounging around their house after it had “terrorised” their city.The big cat attacked four people in Kota, India on 5 November before wandering into a random home, according to local reports.Footage shows the beast casually lying on a kitchen counter with its tail on the stove.Wildlife experts were called and worked for six hours to tame the leopard, which was eventually tranquillised and removed.It has since been taken to Kota’s Abhera Biological Park.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsCamilla, Queen Consort's new royal monogram unveiledMoment man completes challenge of eating rotisserie chickens every day for 40 days

