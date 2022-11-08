ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tyla

Pregnant Hooters server says her big belly fetches over $400 in tips

There's a fetish for just about everything, and now one pregnant Hooters server has revealed that her big belly is bagging her some serious tips. Taking to TikTok, Tay B, 21, explained that she's making some serious dollar at the famous diner for her belly and not her, well, hooters.
pethelpful.com

Rescue Dog's Terrified Reaction to Having an Accident in the House Is Heartbreaking

Unfortunately, there are many people who abuse and traumatize animals. They are cruel people who like the feeling of holding power over another living thing. One pup was seemingly the victim of one of these people, and the video evidence is heartbreaking. TikTok user @symphonytherescuepup recently shared a video of...
pethelpful.com

Video of Horse Teaching Her Baby About an Electric Fence Is Incredible

An important part of motherhood is teaching your children the ins and outs of survival. While all people and animals have natural survival instincts, there is still much to teach new borns. One new mom was doing exactly that with her baby in this incredible video. TikTok user @jobosslady2 recently...
The Independent

Family discover wild leopard lounging on kitchen surface

A family were shocked to find a leopard lounging around their house after it had “terrorised” their city.The big cat attacked four people in Kota, India on 5 November before wandering into a random home, according to local reports.Footage shows the beast casually lying on a kitchen counter with its tail on the stove.Wildlife experts were called and worked for six hours to tame the leopard, which was eventually tranquillised and removed.It has since been taken to Kota’s Abhera Biological Park.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsCamilla, Queen Consort's new royal monogram unveiledMoment man completes challenge of eating rotisserie chickens every day for 40 days
Exemplore

Cat Absolutely Loses It Every Time It Goes Near a Wall and Owners Cannot Figure It Out

This orange cat was meowing for attention when its owner discovered it staring strangely at a particular corner of the kitchen. The cat seems to be staring at a wall by the door and goes closer to investigate. As soon as it passes by the wall seems to suck the cat into a body slam. The cat starts literally flipping out, doing a series of flips and kicks in what appears to be a violent attack on the offending wall.
pethelpful.com

Video of Savvy Pigeon Hitching Ride on an Airplane Wing Is Going Viral

Everyone loves a good shortcut that makes our lives easier. Maybe it's a cooking hack for chopping vegetables or it's a simple cleaning tip for washing rugs. One animal came up with its own savvy hack for getting free transportation in this viral video. TikTok user @azucena.mf recently shared a...
pethelpful.com

Chow Chow Poking His Little Head Through Apartment Door Is Too Cute for Words

Cuteness alert! There's almost nothing cuter than a Chow Chow puppy, but what about a Chow Chow puppy that's poking his head out through a door within a door to greet passersby?. Check out this adorable little baby posted by TikTok user @Mybestfriendokke. This adorable video is going viral with...
BGR.com

A chat with Mosquito Coast star Melissa George, about the ‘hard journey’ of this Apple drama

When Melissa George was first offered the role of Margot Fox — the long-suffering yet steely and determined wife and mother in Apple’s drama The Mosquito Coast — it was the kind of invitation that briefly gave her pause. “If you’re game to play Margot …” she was told, in such a way that made her wonder, wait, hold on … what am I getting myself into here?
pethelpful.com

Video of Woman Helping Egg-Bound Chicken Is Touching Hearts

We've never owned chickens before, but thanks to TikTok user @maddywisecup, we have a pretty good sense of what it entails. Her account is filled with videos about the chickens and the different chores you have to do. One of her most recent videos caught our attention, as it did with the 7 million others who watched.
pethelpful.com

Video of Corgi Dancing with 'Snoopy' Is the Absolute Best

Do you know what season it is? If you answered autumn or winter we hate to tell you this, but you are wrong. It's actually Snoopy season! The most wonderful time of the year! Between It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas, this time of year reminds us of everyone's favorite dog, Charles Schulz's beloved Beagle Snoopy. We even get to see him in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
pethelpful.com

Moment Rescued Cow Finally Realizes She's Safe Is So Beautiful

A New Jersey-based nonprofit, known on TikTok as @uncleneilshome, works to rescue farm animals from the "food system." And one of the recent animals they rescued was a sweet mama cow. Watch as she's adjusted to her new home. We feel so bad for this cow because she's spent her...
NEW JERSEY STATE
pethelpful.com

Cat Stands Upright and Chills Like a Human in Hilarious Video

Music all the way up for this one, because this totally derpy sound bite fits this cat all too perfectly! What exactly is she doing? How is she able to stand up like this for so long? Why does she look like a human? Aren't her little paws getting tired? What is she looking at?

