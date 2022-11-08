ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Muscle Shoals runs over Parker in Class 6A 2nd round

Muscle Shoals running backs Devin Townsend and Jaelin Goodwin ran over, around and through every defender on the field, combining for almost 200 yards as the sixth-ranked Trojans ground out a 31-6 victory over Parker on Friday at Major Brown Memorial Stadium in Birmingham. Muscle Shoals (10-1) advances to face...
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
Catfish 100.1

Green Wave Washes Out the Tigers in Round Two

Tide 100.9's on-site coverage of high school football is presented by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Gordo Green Wave hosted the Lauderdale County Tigers in the second round of the 2022 3A AHSAA State Playoffs. Gus Smith's Green Wave won 44-14. Gordo won the toss...
GORDO, AL
ttusports.com

Tech football hits the road to take on North Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. – It's been a long time since Tennessee Tech has faced North Alabama in football with the last contest between the two schools dating back to 1959 when the school was still referred to as Florence State. Sixty-two years later – and five years into their Division...
COOKEVILLE, TN
aseaofred.com

Local “legend” Brody Peebles returning home to play at Alabama

Liberty sophomore guard Brody Peebles grew up about 100 miles from Tuscaloosa, Alabama in Hartselle. It was natural for him to become a fan of the Crimson Tide growing up, even dreaming of one day playing basketball for the hometown team. As he attended high school at Hartselle High School,...
HARTSELLE, AL
Franklin County Times

Distinguished Through the Decades: 2012, Mariah Horton

When Franklin County Distinguished Young Woman 2012 Mariah Horton thinks back on her involvement, its overall impact is straightforward and monumental: “The DYW program helped lay the foundation for success for my upcoming college years and my career.”. Horton, a Red Bay High School graduate, is now practicing as...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Fatal wreck on Hwy. 91

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 near County Road 549 has left at least one person dead, confirmed Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.   The roadway remains closed at this time.   The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.   Kilpatrick is still on the scene. There is no information available at this time about the status of others in the vehicle.  More information will be provided as it becomes available.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WTGS

Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Teen missing in Itawamba County found

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
WAFF

Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -​ On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Florence woman turns 105 years old

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Florence has reached a great milestone by turning 105 years old. Grace Noles was one of the first three graduates from the first Master of Education program at Florence State Teachers College (UNA). Noles then went on to become a gifted teacher. Noles...
FLORENCE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy