Hartselle beats Center Point, advances to quarterfinals for first time since 2012
Hartselle quarterback Jack Smith plans to sign to play baseball for the University of Arkansas on Wednesday. But the left-handed starting pitcher has some unfinished business on the football field. Smith threw for one touchdown and ran for another as the unbeaten fifth-ranked Tigers beat visiting eighth-ranked Center Point 36-26...
Muscle Shoals runs over Parker in Class 6A 2nd round
Muscle Shoals running backs Devin Townsend and Jaelin Goodwin ran over, around and through every defender on the field, combining for almost 200 yards as the sixth-ranked Trojans ground out a 31-6 victory over Parker on Friday at Major Brown Memorial Stadium in Birmingham. Muscle Shoals (10-1) advances to face...
Green Wave Washes Out the Tigers in Round Two
Tide 100.9's on-site coverage of high school football is presented by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Gordo Green Wave hosted the Lauderdale County Tigers in the second round of the 2022 3A AHSAA State Playoffs. Gus Smith's Green Wave won 44-14. Gordo won the toss...
Hartselle puts tradition, perfect mark on the line against Center Point
Hartselle will take an 11-0 record and a strong tradition of winning and playoff success into Friday night’s 7 o’clock second-round home playoff game against Center Point. Coach Bryan Moore said he and his Tigers understand and welcome the expectations facing his program. “All Hartselle has ever done...
Tech football hits the road to take on North Alabama
FLORENCE, Ala. – It's been a long time since Tennessee Tech has faced North Alabama in football with the last contest between the two schools dating back to 1959 when the school was still referred to as Florence State. Sixty-two years later – and five years into their Division...
Decatur, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Decatur. The Hartselle High School basketball team will have a game with Austin High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00. The Grissom High School basketball team will have a game with Decatur High School on November 11, 2022, 08:30:00.
Local “legend” Brody Peebles returning home to play at Alabama
Liberty sophomore guard Brody Peebles grew up about 100 miles from Tuscaloosa, Alabama in Hartselle. It was natural for him to become a fan of the Crimson Tide growing up, even dreaming of one day playing basketball for the hometown team. As he attended high school at Hartselle High School,...
Distinguished Through the Decades: 2012, Mariah Horton
When Franklin County Distinguished Young Woman 2012 Mariah Horton thinks back on her involvement, its overall impact is straightforward and monumental: “The DYW program helped lay the foundation for success for my upcoming college years and my career.”. Horton, a Red Bay High School graduate, is now practicing as...
Fatal wreck on Hwy. 91
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 near County Road 549 has left at least one person dead, confirmed Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The roadway remains closed at this time. The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Kilpatrick is still on the scene. There is no information available at this time about the status of others in the vehicle. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
Lauderdale County Elementary School secretary nominated for state award
Lauderdale County Elementary School (LCES) administrators hosted a surprise celebration for their secretary, who has been nominated for a state award.
Lawrence County Midterm Election Results
Here is where you can find results for Lawrence County elections as News 19 receives them on November 8, 2022.
Teen missing in Itawamba County found
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
3 Alabama high school students killed, 1 critically injured in early-morning fiery crash
Three Alabama high school students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early-morning crash in Cullman County. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 near County Road 549, said Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The vehicle lost control in curve, hit a guardrail and then struck a tree.
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
Alabama man dies after being shot by mom during fight with brother
When authorities arrived the day after the shooting, they found the suspect unresponsive.
Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
Florence woman turns 105 years old
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Florence has reached a great milestone by turning 105 years old. Grace Noles was one of the first three graduates from the first Master of Education program at Florence State Teachers College (UNA). Noles then went on to become a gifted teacher. Noles...
3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
Tuscumbia man accused of luring teen to run away from home
A Tuscumbia man was arrested after the Florence Police Department says he encouraged a teen to run away from her home.
