Man charged, accused of taking van with children inside in Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is facing three counts of kidnapping after reports said he took a running van early Saturday morning that had three children inside.

Abraham Jimenez-Zenquiz, 32, is expected to be arraigned on the three counts later Monday in municipal court. The charges are first degree felonies.

Jimenez-Zenquiz was arrested about 2 a.m. after a running van was taken from the Circle K at Mahoning and Belle Vista avenues.

Detective Sgt. Anthony Vitullo said the driver of the van had three children, 10, 8 and 6 inside the vehicle and ran inside the store to get something but left the motor running and the keys in the ignition. A passenger also went inside but did not turn the van off, Vitullo said.

Vitullo said Jimenez-Zenquiz jumped in the van and drove away. Police were able to track the van to Argo Avenue on the lower West Side. The children were found with Jimenez-Zenquiz and unharmed.

Jimenez-Zenquiz also faces a fourth degree felony charge of theft.

