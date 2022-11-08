Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Toyota Shows GR Corolla Rally Concept, 620 HP Supras, And GR86 Daily Drifter At SEMA
Toyota’s commitment to cars was front and center at SEMA as the company displayed an assortment of concepts and builds based on the GR86, GR Supra, and GR Corolla. Starting with the latter, the company introduced the GR Corolla Rally concept that provides a glimpse at the possibilities for aftermarket customization.
Top Speed
The 2023 Honda Accord Is Begging To Be A Sports Sedan
The mid-size sedan segment is in decline in North America. For this reason, more and more manufacturers are withdrawing their models from the New World or burying them altogether. This is what happened to the Toyota Avalon and the Buick Regal, but also to Volkswagen's Passat, though it's nice to see that there are still exceptions to this rule. Honda remains true to the mid-size sedan segment and has unvelied the eleventh generation of the Accord. In addition to some important innovations, however, there is also a real drop of bitterness as the Accord is losing its turbocharged engine.
Top Speed
A Deep Dive Into The GR Corolla Rally Concept SEMA Build And Why It Matters
Like every year, the 2022 SEMA show gatherd the most epic builds of the car world. The vast selection of custom builds is joined by carmakers and their unique take on their own popular models. Toyota is no exception and given that the Japanese brand’s Gazoo Racing division has been on a roll recently, they have decided to introduce a fully-fledged rally car, based on the GR Corolla. It is a thing of beauty, but more importantly, it is all about functionality and performance on any terrain.
Which 2023 Toyota 4Runner Trim Level Is Best?
Which 2023 Toyota 4Runner trim is best? Check out the best Toyota 4Runner model for off-roading and luxury comfort. The post Which 2023 Toyota 4Runner Trim Level Is Best? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Dyno Test Proves The Honda Civic Type R Has A Dirty Secret
The Civic Type R is currently the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. with 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque under the hood. The new Type R is officially 9 horsepower and 15 pound-feet more powerful than the previous Type R. But is it really all the four-cylinder engine is capable of? The guys over Hondata got their first Type R, and they will update in the next few weeks, but prior to that they wanted to see how much power Honda's sports hatch actually delivers. And the initial dyno test is full of surprises.
Top Speed
This Supercharged Triumph Rocket 3 Can Make A Supercharged Harley-Davidson Look Slow
If you’re a regular here (and thank you if you are), you know how much we adore TTS Performance’s supercharged creations and its mastery in supercharging Harley-Davidsons and Suzuki Hayabusas. However, TTS founder Richard Albans loves new challenges, so this time, the company has supercharged an already-rampant Triumph Rocket 3 which, as a result, puts out over 340 horsepower.
Top Speed
The Fabulous History Of The Ford F-100
Today, the Ford F-Series is the most popular selling pickup in the Ford lineup and has the distinguished title of being the best-selling truck for 45 years. This not only means that you love Ford trucks, but that the majority of the people throughout the nation do as well. Before the F-150, a group of trucks started back before World War II, but they were not truly trucks yet; not until the first generation of trucks based on Ford's own chassis were built after the war. That is where the actual history of the F-100 starts, beginning with the first generation in 1948.
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. Close to 63 grand...
Top Speed
The Morgan Plus Four And Plus Six Get (Slightly) More Modern With 2023 Model Year Updates
The Plus 4 is a model with a very long tradition in Morgan's lineup. It was initially produced between 1950 and 1969, and then revived in 1985 when it filled the gap between the 4/4 and the Plus 8. Production lasted until 2000, and after that it was again revived in 2005 and was kept in production until 2020 when it was replaced by the "all new" Plus Four - a model that moved to a new aluminum platform. On the other hand, the Plus Six is a relatively new model - it was unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show as a replacement for the Morgan Plus 8. In order to make the two cars even more appealing, Morgan will offer a host of visual and dynamic updates starting January in 2023.
Top Speed
This Might Be Your Only Chance To Own A 2022 Porsche 911 Stinger GTR Carbon Edition
Despite how close to perfect the Porsche 911 Turbo S really is, tuners have tried their best to make it even better. Take for example Manhart’s latest TR800 or G-Power's GP-800 - two tuning packages that increase the power output of the 911 Turbo S to more than 800 horsepower. But, when it comes to models like this, what's under the hood is only part of the deal. Most of the aftermarket houses out there are also trying to improve every aspect of the car. TopCar, for example, recently unveiled the Stinger GTR Carbon Edition - a fully exposed carbon fiber body that transforms the 911 Turbo S into one of the best-looking cars out there. It is limited to only 13 units worldwide, and only one of these units made it to the States. Now, duPont REGISTRY is offering you the chance to own this unique 911 Stringer GTR Carbon Edition. For the right money, of course!
MotorAuthority
Hennessey cranks Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to 1,204 hp for $59,950
The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful factory Mustang ever, but that wasn't enough for Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance. Hennessey's Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 extracts 1,204 hp and 902 lb-ft of torque from Ford's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, up from the stock 760 hp and 652 lb-ft of torque.
Top Speed
Is the 2023 Toyota Crown The Future Of Sedans?
It’s no secret that the popularity of sedans has been slumping for years. Ford does not currently offer any sedans in its lineup. Chevrolet will soon be sending the Malibu off to that big parking lot in the sky. Lastly, the final Toyota Avalon has already rolled off the production line. They are no longer being produced. Toyota essentially competed with itself by continuing to improve the Camry to Avalon levels of quality. As the Avalon improved, it began inching into Lexus territory. At that price, why not just nudge buyers into the more profitable luxury car brand? However, there is still a segment of buyers who don't see themselves as luxury vehicle types. They are modest and practical consumers, but still have a desire for luxury features under the sensible guise of, “It’s just a Toyota. Nothing fancy for me”, and Toyota has a solution for them.
Top Speed
Honda Accord Type-R: The Forgotten, More Practical Type-R Model
When you hear Honda and performance, terms like V-TEC or Type-R come to mind. The Japanese brand, which started out as a motorcycle manufacturer back in 1948 eventually expanded into the car manufacturing business. And boy are we glad it did! Among the Japanese automakers' most iconic models are the S2000, the legendary NSX, the iconic Integra, and of course, the Civic Type-R, which was born in the 1990s, and is still on offer today. Now, we are remembering a slightly more overlooked Honda performance model – the sixth-generation Accord Type-R – and looking into everything that makes it a proper Japanese performance sedan.
Dodge Reveals New HurriCrate Straight-Six Engine And 1,100-HP Hellephant Engine At SEMA 2022
Dodge and Mopar have always aimed to provide power-hungry customers with an enviable array of modifications, stylish accessories, and even crate engines. The Dodge Hellcrate motor, for example, allowed customers to rejuvenate their old Challenger or Charger muscle cars. What's more, it reinforced the automaker's reputation as a performance-loving brand.
Top Speed
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Features A Hellcat V-8-Rivaling Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust: Will It Win Over Purists?
The writing's on the wall, folks! The reign of the internal combustion engine is coming to an end! With the EV space filling up with high-performance cars from Porsche, Tesla, and others, it's time to face the cruel reality! Even Dodge has taken the plunge now, which is a hard pill to swallow because it was single-handedly keeping the "no replacement for displacement" momentum going all these years. Many people who have always preferred internal combustion engines are unhappy about this shift. However, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis seems unfazed by the scenario and is quite convinced that nothing will stop this change. He is prepared to "crash the party and do it differently than everybody else", and the Dodge Daytona SRT EV Concept is proof of that. It's still refreshing to see a CEO who isn't afraid to take risks and innovate, even in the face of criticism. With that much confidence, even purists and Mopar fans who are already skeptical and sad about the end of ICE-powered cars might have to change their minds about the muscle EV. But, there is also that nudging question: Will the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT survive the market?
Top Speed
2023 Porsche 911 Turbo: Performance, Price, And Photos
The 911 Turbo has been the ultimate intersection of luxury and performance in the 911 lineup for nearly five decades. The Turbo is a Porsche that offers the same practicality as a standard Carrera, but with blistering performance that can rival supercars. It's a car that’s equally at home in both the pit lane at Laguna Seca and the HOV lane in rush hour traffic. The Turbo is all things to all people.
Top Speed
Audi Q8 E-Tron SUV Debuts As A Family Hauler With Nearly 500 Horsepower
Audi unveiled its first electric SUV, the E-Tron, in 2019, and while it was a capable performer, it had a limited driving range. So to make things right, Audi made an effort and launched the face-lifted E-Tron, which is now more efficient. However, with the 2023 update, the E-Tron has received a new nameplate and is now dubbed the Q8 E-Tron. Like the outgoing E-Tron, the new iteration will be available in both standard and Sportback body styles.
Top Speed
Here’s How the Hyundai Ioniq Portfolio Is Shaping Up
Hyundai announced the launch of its Ioniq all-electric sub-brand in August 2020. The Korean automaker hopes to achieve over one million EV sales globally by 2025 and expects its electric marque to contribute with about half of those units. That’s a very bold target indeed. Since its inception, the company has only put out one model in the U.S., the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. However, that is set to change with the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan hitting American shores momentarily, followed by the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 7 an year later. All these models will sit on the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that underpins the Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60. Can they be the sales success that Hyundai hopes for? Here's what the future holds for the Ioniq nameplate in the U.S.
Top Speed
10 Nearly Forgotten Things About The 1970 Dodge Charger
The fall of 1969 was an exciting time for Dodge Charger fans. The 1970 model was a part of the coveted second generation, but it had its own unique styling and appearance that made it stand out from the other two years of the group. Maybe this is why it is chosen to be the Charger that many collectors and muscle car buffs search for, or perhaps it was the R/T car that came with the biggest motors Dodge had in production. Either way, there is no doubt that the 1970 Dodge Charger is a car that many honor, with only a few that have the privilege of driving them. Let's take a look at some of the things that may have been forgotten, so this amazing car can be brought back to life in hearts and souls worldwide.
Top Speed
Manhart Can Take The BMW M3 Touring To The Next Level
The BMW 3-Series is one of the last cars on sale today offered in the form of a wagon, providing hope the under-bought station wagon body style gives us a glimpse of hope that the practical, understated and possibly sporty body style will live on. Wagons also make for great sleepers, perhaps that is the reason that German tuners Manhart bothered to make its latest creation, the MH3 650 Touring, in the first place - to make sure they have a car on sale that can properly shock anyone who tries to cross it.
