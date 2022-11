Human and wildlife activity often overlap, which can often lead to problems for the former. The Jim Creek Naval station is in the foothills of the Cascades, where is communicates with the Pacific submarine fleet. With the station being situated deep in the woods, situations involving wildlife are bound to happen. One of these situations occurred this past summer, where areas near the station became flooded due to an increased amount by beaver dams being built at the upper and lower parts of Twin Lakes in Arlington. Parking lots and boating ramp areas were soon overflowed, which the Navy quickly acted upon by partnering with the Tulalip Tribe and Beavers Northwest to relocate these new residents.

ARLINGTON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO