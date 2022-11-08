Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Las Vegas elections chief asks for patience in ballot count for tightly contested Nevada race
LAS VEGAS (AP) - With the nation awaiting results of tightly contested U.S. Senate, House and governor's races in Nevada, the elections chief in Las Vegas defended the pace of vote-counting in the state's most populous county Thursday. "I can tell you with a great deal of confidence that everything...
fox9.com
Ventura says Gov. Walz personally pledged to get marijuana legalization done
Ventura says Gov. Walz personally pledged to get marijuana legalization done. Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura says newly re-elected Gov. Tim Walz personally assured him that a marijuana legalization bill will be one of the first measures Democrats approve when they take full control of the state Legislature in January.
fox9.com
Minnesota children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses: federal lawsuit
(FOX 9) - The U.S. Department of Labor alleges an investigation uncovered a cleaning company hired more than 30 children to work in Minnesota and Nebraska slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities under hazardous conditions. The lawsuit filed in Nebraska court on Thursday says investigators found at least 31 children aged...
fox9.com
Minnesota tracking ‘forever chemicals’ in state’s drinking water, braces for changing regulations
(FOX 9) - For Steve Johnson, a sip of water from the tap seems almost a luxury after the private well on his East Metro property was found to have elevated levels of "forever chemicals." For months, Johnson relied on cases of bottled water until he recently had a specialized...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Cold and blustery; blizzard warning for some
(FOX 9) - A blast of winter is coming to portions of Minnesota and the Dakotas to end the work week. Thursday started warm and humid for much of southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, with northern Minnesota much cooler, with highs in the 20s and 30s. As a cold...
fox9.com
Minnesota forecast: Much colder Friday, this weekend
A few scattered flakes left over in northern Minnesota, with a flake or two possible in the Twin Cities -- but it won't accumulate in the metro. Cloud clover will also linger. It'll be cold this weekend, too, but with less wind.
fox9.com
Family wants changes after musician killed by wrong-way, drunk driver on I-94 in Wisconsin
(FOX 9) - FOX 9 has obtained Wisconsin DOT traffic camera footage of a wrong-way driver on I-94 who caused a deadly crash over Halloween weekend that killed a local Twin Cities heavy metal guitarist. Mark Filbrandt of the band Gorrified was killed on his way home to Robbinsdale from...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: The cold has arrived
(FOX 9) - It's cold, and there's no warm-up in sight. Temperatures fell some 40 degrees between Thursday and Friday morning thanks to a cold front pushing its way through. A few scattered flakes are leftover in northern Minnesota, with a flurry or two possible in the Twin Cities – but it won't accumulate in the metro area.
fox9.com
Minnesota shoppers look local this holiday season
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - This holiday season many shoppers are pinching pennies, but there's also a desire to get out and about instead of only browsing online. George John, a marketing professor at the University of Minnesota, said the uncertainty over inflation has led shoppers to kick of holiday shopping earlier than usual.
fox9.com
Star-studded cast made 'Beautiful Girls' memorable moment in history of Minnesota-made movies
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Tucked under the limestone bluffs in the heart of Stillwater, there's a nod to days gone by. But nearly 3 decades ago, the Oasis Café had a supporting role in one of the most star-studded movies ever made in Minnesota. Beautiful Girls was directed...
Comments / 0