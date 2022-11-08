ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Minnesota children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses: federal lawsuit

(FOX 9) - The U.S. Department of Labor alleges an investigation uncovered a cleaning company hired more than 30 children to work in Minnesota and Nebraska slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities under hazardous conditions. The lawsuit filed in Nebraska court on Thursday says investigators found at least 31 children aged...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: The cold has arrived

(FOX 9) - It's cold, and there's no warm-up in sight. Temperatures fell some 40 degrees between Thursday and Friday morning thanks to a cold front pushing its way through. A few scattered flakes are leftover in northern Minnesota, with a flurry or two possible in the Twin Cities – but it won't accumulate in the metro area.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota shoppers look local this holiday season

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - This holiday season many shoppers are pinching pennies, but there's also a desire to get out and about instead of only browsing online. George John, a marketing professor at the University of Minnesota, said the uncertainty over inflation has led shoppers to kick of holiday shopping earlier than usual.
MINNETONKA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy