Red Bay, AL

mynwapaper.com

Haleyville residents urged to attend Community Watch meeting Monday

The Neighborhood Watch program is taking a new direction, attempting to expand throughout the city, so people in different neighborhoods will band together to be the eyes and ears for law enforcement, reporting suspicious activities or crimes in their areas. A community Neighborhood Watch meeting has been planned for Monday,...
HALEYVILLE, AL
tippahnews.com

GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS: Bullock takes South Tippah school board seat, Kelly carries Tippah County in race for U.S. House

RIPLEY–Votes have been cast and county in the 2022 General Election held today in Tippah County that included the race for District 3 South Tippah School Board, 1st Congressional U.S. House of Representatives, and several judgeships. Below are the unofficial results as tabulated at the Tippah County Courthouse. Election...
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. has a new sheriff in town following election night

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -There is a new sheriff in town in Lauderdale County. In Tuesday’s election Sheriff-Elect Joe Hamilton ran unopposed in replacing Sheriff Rick Singleton. Sheriff Singleton was the sheriff of Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for eight years. Sheriff-elect Hamilton says he is inheriting a department...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Governor celebrates new sawmill near Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made a special trip to Alcorn County on Wednesday to celebrate the construction of a brand-new sawmill. The Mission Forest Products sawmill is just outside the Corinth city limits. It’s a $160 million investment by Mission Forest Products and is expected to...
CORINTH, MS
wtva.com

$50K won by lottery player in Iuka

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An individual who purchased a lottery ticket in Iuka won $50,000 in Tuesday’s Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased from a Bluesky store on Battleground Drive. Mississippi Lottery did not identify the winner. A second $50,000-winning ticket was purchased in Gautier. According to the...
IUKA, MS
radio7media.com

Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person

THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON. DALLAS HEATH BORDEN HAS AN ACTIVE WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE – HARRASSING COMMUNICATIONS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF DALLAS HEATH BORDEN IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
FLORENCE, AL
AL.com

Pedestrian killed in Colbert County hit-and-run

A 29-year-old man died in Colbert County on Saturday after he was struck by a car that left the scene, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A news release said an unknown vehicle struck Corey D. Maxwell of Town Creek at around 2:15 a.m. The collision happened on Alabama...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office: Man arrested after injured teen flees home to escape attack

A Russellville man was found hiding in a bedroom closet and arrested Monday after sheriff's deputies received a report of him attacking his daughter. The young teenager told deputies she had run to a neighbor's house to escape the abuse, which started when 39-year-old Christopher Andrighetti learned she had told her mother about Andrighetti's social media activities and her concerns that he was having an affair, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Town Creek man dead after being hit by vehicle that left the scene

A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle. ALEA says the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 Saturday morning on Alabama 184. That's about three miles east of Muscle Shoals, in Colbert County. 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene...
TOWN CREEK, AL
WAFF

Florence man arrested for soliciting explicit video from minor

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested for using Instagram to solicit explicit videos from a minor. Court documents show that Nathan Powell, 29, was arrested and charged with electronic solicitation of a child. Powell allegedly talked with a 10-year-old girl on Instagram, in the conversation he asked...
FLORENCE, AL
Franklin County Times

Distinguished Through the Decades: 2012, Mariah Horton

When Franklin County Distinguished Young Woman 2012 Mariah Horton thinks back on her involvement, its overall impact is straightforward and monumental: “The DYW program helped lay the foundation for success for my upcoming college years and my career.”. Horton, a Red Bay High School graduate, is now practicing as...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL

