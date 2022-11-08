Read full article on original website
mynwapaper.com
Haleyville residents urged to attend Community Watch meeting Monday
The Neighborhood Watch program is taking a new direction, attempting to expand throughout the city, so people in different neighborhoods will band together to be the eyes and ears for law enforcement, reporting suspicious activities or crimes in their areas. A community Neighborhood Watch meeting has been planned for Monday,...
tippahnews.com
GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS: Bullock takes South Tippah school board seat, Kelly carries Tippah County in race for U.S. House
RIPLEY–Votes have been cast and county in the 2022 General Election held today in Tippah County that included the race for District 3 South Tippah School Board, 1st Congressional U.S. House of Representatives, and several judgeships. Below are the unofficial results as tabulated at the Tippah County Courthouse. Election...
WAFF
North Alabama law firm offering free wills, legal services for veterans
FLORENCE, Ala. (WBRC) - A law firm in North Alabama is showing their appreciation for the men and women who serve and have served our country by offering free wills and some other legal services. McCutcheon and Hamner in Florence, Alabama, is continuing its Wills for Warriors program. It offers...
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. has a new sheriff in town following election night
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -There is a new sheriff in town in Lauderdale County. In Tuesday’s election Sheriff-Elect Joe Hamilton ran unopposed in replacing Sheriff Rick Singleton. Sheriff Singleton was the sheriff of Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for eight years. Sheriff-elect Hamilton says he is inheriting a department...
courieranywhere.com
Nov. 8 Local, State and Federal General Election • Hardin County results only
U.S. House of Representatives, Dist. 8 (Vote for One) Tenn. House of Representatives, Dist. 71 (Vote for One) Tenn. House of Representatives, Dist. 72 (Vote for One) Crump Mayor (Vote for One) •Ricky N. Tuberville (I) – 173. Crump Alderman (Vote for Two) •Keith Meek (I) – 152.
wtva.com
Governor celebrates new sawmill near Corinth
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made a special trip to Alcorn County on Wednesday to celebrate the construction of a brand-new sawmill. The Mission Forest Products sawmill is just outside the Corinth city limits. It’s a $160 million investment by Mission Forest Products and is expected to...
Lauderdale County Elementary School secretary nominated for state award
Lauderdale County Elementary School (LCES) administrators hosted a surprise celebration for their secretary, who has been nominated for a state award.
Colbert County Sheriff Williamson clears up pistol permit confusion
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson wanted to address a murky situation that caused some recent confusion in the community.
Town Creek man dead after hit-and-run
A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell died when he was struck by an unknown car that left the scene of the crash.
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway after Town Creek man wanted for assault found dead at his mom's house
Sheriff's deputies in Lawrence County arrived at a home in the Hatton community Thursday with the intention of arresting a man for assault. Instead, they found him unresponsive at his mother's home, and now, a death investigation is underway to find out what happened to 43-year-old Lucas Harville. The Lawrence...
wtva.com
$50K won by lottery player in Iuka
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An individual who purchased a lottery ticket in Iuka won $50,000 in Tuesday’s Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased from a Bluesky store on Battleground Drive. Mississippi Lottery did not identify the winner. A second $50,000-winning ticket was purchased in Gautier. According to the...
radio7media.com
Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person
THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON. DALLAS HEATH BORDEN HAS AN ACTIVE WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE – HARRASSING COMMUNICATIONS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF DALLAS HEATH BORDEN IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
Officials: Mississippi teen missing since walking away from school Tuesday
Officials are looking for a Mississippi teen who walked away from school Tuesday and has not been located. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, Nov. 8, it was reported that Lania Claire Embry walked away from Fairview School in Itawamba County shortly after 3 p.m. She...
Pedestrian killed in Colbert County hit-and-run
A 29-year-old man died in Colbert County on Saturday after he was struck by a car that left the scene, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A news release said an unknown vehicle struck Corey D. Maxwell of Town Creek at around 2:15 a.m. The collision happened on Alabama...
WAAY-TV
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office: Man arrested after injured teen flees home to escape attack
A Russellville man was found hiding in a bedroom closet and arrested Monday after sheriff's deputies received a report of him attacking his daughter. The young teenager told deputies she had run to a neighbor's house to escape the abuse, which started when 39-year-old Christopher Andrighetti learned she had told her mother about Andrighetti's social media activities and her concerns that he was having an affair, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
WAAY-TV
Town Creek man dead after being hit by vehicle that left the scene
A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle. ALEA says the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 Saturday morning on Alabama 184. That's about three miles east of Muscle Shoals, in Colbert County. 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene...
WAFF
Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his mother, found dead the next day
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg by his mother on Wednesday. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office the man, Lucas Harville, allegedly assaulted his brother with a baseball bat which led to his own mother shooting him in order to stop him.
WAFF
Florence man arrested for soliciting explicit video from minor
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested for using Instagram to solicit explicit videos from a minor. Court documents show that Nathan Powell, 29, was arrested and charged with electronic solicitation of a child. Powell allegedly talked with a 10-year-old girl on Instagram, in the conversation he asked...
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Through the Decades: 2012, Mariah Horton
When Franklin County Distinguished Young Woman 2012 Mariah Horton thinks back on her involvement, its overall impact is straightforward and monumental: “The DYW program helped lay the foundation for success for my upcoming college years and my career.”. Horton, a Red Bay High School graduate, is now practicing as...
Tuscumbia man accused of luring teen to run away from home
A Tuscumbia man was arrested after the Florence Police Department says he encouraged a teen to run away from her home.
