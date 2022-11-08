Read full article on original website
Hastings Star Gazette
Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B
Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
Mapped: How each county voted in Minnesota's governor race
Strong support in the Twin Cities metro fueled Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's re-election in Tuesday's midterms. The big picture: Walz defeated Republican challenger Scott Jensen 52%-44.6%. Zoom in: Seven in 10 voters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties voted for the DFL incumbent. He also won a majority of voters...
How every Minnesota city and township voted for governor in 2022
On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz won a second term by a margin of about 7.7 percentage points. Of course, there were big variations in which parts of the state favored Walz over his GOP challenger, Scott Jensen, and vice-versa. But the Secretary of State’s Office website is a bit unwieldy when it comes to understanding them.
boreal.org
Northern Minnesota Election Results: Hauschild and Stauber win, Rob Ecklund behind by 37 votes
Race for MN Senate District 3: Hauschild beats Zupancich. Longtime Senator Tom Bakk decided to retire, leaving a big vacancy for the Northland in the Minnesota legislature. Senate District 3 covers portions of five different counties. Democrat Grant Hauschild, of Hermantown, will now represent District 3. He’s currently on the...
knsiradio.com
Lisa Demuth Named Minnesota House Minority Leader
(KNSI) – A lawmaker from Central Minnesota has been appointed to lead her party in the legislature. Cold Spring Republican Lisa Demuth has been named the new House Minority Leader. Demuth was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018. She took the seat held by Jeff Howe when he became a Senator.
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Congressional District 1-8
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Minnesota's Congressional Districts 1-8. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
Walz confirms he and Ventura talked about legalized marijuana passing in St. Paul
Governor Tim Walz confirms he did talk with former Governor Jesse Ventura about legalizing marijuana during the upcoming legislative session
KEYC
Frentz elected as assistant majority leader in Minnesota Senate
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Senate DFL Leader Kari Dziedzic of Minneapolis announced Friday the DFL Caucus has chosen six Assistant Leaders from across the state to help lead the caucus when the state legislature reconvenes in January 2023. Frentz was recently elected to a third term in the Minnesota...
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: City Council
(FOX 9) - Here are the results of city council races in the Twin Cities metro. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
St. Cloud Residents Respond to Election Results
The dust is settling on the 2022 midterm election results. During WJON's What Up Wednesday morning listeners voiced their opinions on what happened. A caller wondered where all the Republicans that he felt should have been voting to "clean house". He says "we just let everything go right back". A caller with an opposing view indicated he voted for Governor Walz and thought "he did a good job". That listener thought it would have been a closer race with Walz and Jensen.
fox9.com
Minnesota Senate, Attorney General races to be decided
Voters are turning out in large numbers to decide multiple key races in Minnesota, including the Second Congressional District and Attorney General. FOX 9’s Rob Olson and Mary McGuire are onsite reporting the latest from each race.
myaustinminnesota.com
Local results from Tuesday’s mid-term election
It was mid-term election day Tuesday in Mower County and across the state of Minnesota, and in local results from Tuesday, Republican Brad Finstad will retain the seat he won in a special election in August in the U.S. 1st Congressional District as he defeated Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger of Austin with 159,558 votes, or 53.8% to Ettinger’s 125,345 votes, or 42.9%. Ettinger received more votes than Finstad in Mower County with 6,910, or 48.9% to Finstad’s 6,726, or 47,6%. In Senate District 23, Republican incumbent Gene Dornink won re-election over DFL challenger Brandon Lawhead of Austin Tuesday with 20,275 votes, or 60.7% to Lawhead’s 13,051 votes, or 39%. Dornink also received more votes in Mower County with 6,833, or 53.6% to Lawhead’s 5,869 votes, or 46.1%. For State Representative in District 23B, Republican incumbent Patricia Mueller retained her seat Tuesday with 8,336 votes, or 55% to Democratic challenger Tom Stiehm’s 6,786 votes, or 44.7%. Mueller also received more votes in Mower County Tuesday with 6,763, or 53% to Stiehm’s 5,957 votes, or 46.7%. In State District 23A, Republican incumbent Peggy Bennett easily won re-election Tuesday with 12,040 votes, or 65.7% to DFL challenger Mary Hinnenkamp’s 6,252 votes, or 34.1%.
fox9.com
Las Vegas elections chief asks for patience in ballot count for tightly contested Nevada race
LAS VEGAS (AP) - With the nation awaiting results of tightly contested U.S. Senate, House and governor's races in Nevada, the elections chief in Las Vegas defended the pace of vote-counting in the state's most populous county Thursday. "I can tell you with a great deal of confidence that everything...
Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz told him marijuana legalization will be among 1st laws passed
MINNEAPOLIS -- Former governor Jesse Ventura says that Gov. Tim Walz, fresh off Tuesday's vote that will send the DFL incumbent to a second term, told him that legalizing marijuana will be "one of the first" things that gets passed by the incoming state legislature.The comments were made on a podcast with his son, Tyrel Ventura. The former governor said that Walz also invited him to the ceremony where he signs the bill into law.A spokesperson with Walz confirmed Jesse Ventura's comments, adding that they "may work together to get something done."This comes after voters flipped the Minnesota Senate, which...
Talking Points: Anticipated "red wave" fails to reach Minnesota's shores
MINNEAPOLIS -- The anticipated "red wave" never crashed the land of 10,000 lakes.There were Republican bright spots -- a convincing win in southern Minnesota's 1st Congressional District by Republican congressman Brad Finstad, and a 20-point win in northeastern Minnesota, including Duluth and the Iron Range, by Republican incumbent Rep. Pete Stauber.But this was an election where the Democrats shocked even themselves with an apparent sweep of state constitutional offices, and also winning control of the state legislature.These are the election results no one saw coming, including Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller."While it does not look like Senate Republicans will...
DFL wins control of Minnesota Senate; House for first trifecta since 2014
Note: This story was updated at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday after all precincts reported. The Minnesota DFL defied the usual expectations of a midterm backlash against the party of a sitting president, winning full control of the Legislature in elections Tuesday by retaining a majority in the state House and flipping the state Senate from Republican hands.
Minnesota Democrats gain "trifecta" control of state government
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Democrats have taken control of both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature, putting the party in full control of state government for the first time since 2014.Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller conceded Wednesday morning that his party had lost its majority to Senate Democrats. That followed a concession earlier Wednesday from GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and the re-election of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night.RELATED: Election results: Republicans concede majority in Minnesota SenateThe DFL had already claimed the victory earlier on Wednesday. Party leaders planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CBS News...
Election 2022: All 8 Minnesota U.S. Representatives Re-Elected
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota voters have re-elected all eight of its incumbent U.S. Representatives. In District 1 Republican Brad Finstad got 54 percent of the vote. In District 2 Democrat Angie Craig got 51 percent of the vote. In District 3 Democrat Dean Phillips got 60 percent. In...
Write-in candidate wins Minnesota mayoral race ... but which one?
BIRCHWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- In a small township in the northeast Twin Cities metro, both mayoral candidates were soundly defeated by the write-in vote.With the votes counted, the Secretary of State reports that in Birchwood Township -- adjacent to White Bear Lake -- 270 write-in votes were tallied. That compares to 171 votes for James Nelson and 148 for Michael McKenzie.NonpartisanJames Nelson17129.13%NonpartisanMichael McKenzie14624.87%WRITE-INWRITE-IN27046.00%These results came amid a write-in campaign on behalf of Margaret Ford, a former chair of the St. Catherine University board.The Washington County Elections Services said they're working on the process of hand-counting all ballots in the race, and can't officially declare Ford the winner as of Wednesday morning.It is plausible that the write-in vote was split among multiple names, which would potentially make Newton the winner.A spokesperson with the county says we will not learn the official outcome of this race until the village holds its canvassing. That will occur Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.
Keith Ellison set to beat Jim Schultz in close race for attorney general
Republican nominee Jim Schultz (left, courtesy of Jim Schultz for Attorney General) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (right, courtesy of Keith Ellison for Attorney General). Incumbent Democrat Keith Ellison is set to retain his position as Minnesota Attorney General, leading Republican Jim Schultz in a tight race. Ellison has...
